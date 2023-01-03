Read full article on original website
Mohave Daily News
Woman killed in accident on Highway 95
FORT MOHAVE — One person was killed and another injured in a collision between a passenger vehicle and a cement truck Thursday morning in Fort Mohave. The identities of those involved have not been publicly identified by the Arizona Department of Public Safety. The fatality, a woman, was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger in her vehicle was flown to a Las Vegas hospital for treatment of what DPS described as “non-life-threatening injuries.”
thestandardnewspaper.online
Crash was fatal for BHC woman￼
FT. MOHAVE – A Bullhead City woman was dead at the scene of a two-vehicle collision in Fort Mohave after the vehicle she was operating turned in front of an oncoming cement mixer, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety. Agency spokesman Bart Graves said authorities responded at 7:16 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 5 to the incident on SR 95.
Mohave Daily News
Fire burns in Needles Auto Wrecking yard
NEEDLES — An overnight fire burned at the Needles Auto Wrecking & Towing yard, no injuries were reported. At 12:02 a.m. on Dec. 28, San Bernardino County and Mohave Valley fire departments were dispatched to the 5000 block of National Trails Highway where a large fire was burning in a pile of auto parts from the dismantling process, SBCFD said in a Facebook post.
zachnews.net
Havasu Lake, CA: Local man arrested for attempted murder during the night last Saturday.
Source: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Colorado River Station (Information) Needles, California: A local man was arrested for attempted murder during the night on Saturday, December 31, 2022. According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Colorado River Station, at approximately 10:55 p.m., deputies from the Colorado River...
parkerliveonline.com
One dead after head-on collision in Parker
A head-on collision left one dead and others injured today in the town of Parker. The collision happened on California Avenue near the intersection with Arizona Avenue. A white vehicle with California plates, possibly a Nissan Kicks crossover, was traveling northbound while a dark colored Toyota Tacoma pickup truck was traveling in the other direction southbound next to a semi. Parker Police Chief Michael Bailey told Parker Live on the scene that, based on initial conversations with witnesses, he believes the white vehicle may have crossed the median for an unknown reason and struck the truck, spinning it around.
news3lv.com
Suspect in custody after leading law enforcement on chases across Nevada, Arizona
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A suspect is in custody after leading several law enforcement agencies on multiple pursuits across two states late Tuesday night, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. Officers began helping Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol with a traffic stop just before 10 p.m., said Lt. David...
Lake Mead National Recreation Area seeking summer laborers in Arizona and Nevada
Lake Mead National Recreation Area is seeking to hire summer laborers in Bullhead City, Arizona, and Boulder City, Nevada.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Kunert exits KPD after double decade career￼
KINGMAN – Deputy Chief Evan Kunert has hung up his badge following a double decade career with the Kingman Police Department (KPD). Kunert started with the agency in August, 2002 and worked hard to help it achieve accreditation status in 2019. “He was assigned that task and he took...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Stockton Hill lane closures scheduled next week￼￼
KINGMAN – Stockton Hill Road lane closures are scheduled for January 9 through 12tfrom 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. from Arnold Road to Riata Valley Rd. This is for HHS contractors to perform work in the right-of-way. Lane closures will happen in phases throughout the week, with detours being in place and flaggers used at times. The City of Kingman urges anyone traveling through construction zones to use caution and provide a safe working environment for workers, the motoring public, and pedestrians.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Animal sanctuary halts operations￼
KINGMAN – The Help Animals Lives Today (HALT) no-kill sanctuary closed its doors in north Kingman two days before Christmas. The non-profit organization that has saved and placed countless cats and canines since 2008 shut down largely because of economics. “As many of you know we have been winding...
Fox5 KVVU
Investigators: Man responsible for murder spree spanning 2 states
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A string of murders spanning two states were all committed by one man, according to investigators. His deadly rampage started in June in Kingman, claimed a life in Las Vegas, and came to a violent end in October in a remote area of Arizona wilderness. FOX5 traveled from Las Vegas to Mohave County to retrace his steps and the devastation left behind.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Reminder: Water restrictions go into effect Jan. 1
BULLHEAD CITY – As of January 1, 2023, the following activities will be prohibited in Bullhead City Arizona, due to the federally declared Tier 2 water shortage. ~ Allowing waste of water caused by correctable leaks, breaks, or malfunctions that are not fixed within seventy-two hours of notice of failure or malfunction by phone or personal notice, or within seven days of the issuance of the notice of violation if the account holder is not contacted otherwise.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Bullhead Swap Meet intended to build business￼
BULLHEAD CITY – “The whole purpose is to make sure that we support small businesses,” said Grace Hecht, founder of Make Bullhead Better. Thanks to the tent donated by Praise Chapel, they’re going to support up to 60 vendors at the first indoor Bullhead City Swap Meet on Jan. 14 and 15, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. MT, at the Bullhead Area Chamber of Commerce, 1251 Hwy. 95, Bullhead City, instead of the originally planned 35 vendor spaces.
