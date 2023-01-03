Police in New Mexico are probing a number of recent shooting incidents apparently targeting elected officials, it emerged Thursday. Gunfire hit at least three homes and one office belonging to state politicians, including two state senators, in the last month. Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller said in a news conference on Thursday that the most recent shooting had occurred that day, at the office of state Senator Moe Maestas, who was elected last year after serving more than a decade in the state House. Eight rounds were also fired at the home of Bernalillo County Commissioner Adriann Barboa in December, while...

ALBUQUERQUE, NM ・ 1 DAY AGO