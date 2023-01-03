Read full article on original website
Albuquerque seeks millions for warrant backlog crackdown, new police facilities
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque city leaders are pitching more than $50 million in funding requests for a slew of new law enforcement related investments, including funding to crackdown on Bernalillo County’s warrant backlog. The announcement came during a Friday news conference, less than ten days away from the start of the next 60-day New Mexico legislative […]
New Bernalillo County Sheriff outlines crime fighting priorities
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Days after taking office, Bernalillo County’s new Sheriff John Allen is outlining his administration’s priorities. Allen and his new executive staff held a news conference Friday morning, discussing a myriad of topics including pausing the department’s involvement in a reality TV show to how the sheriff is considering dealing with issues surrounding […]
Bosque Farms man sentenced to prison for assault and firearms conviction
BOSQUE FARMS, N.M. (KRQE) – Friday, Everett Paquin, 59, of Bosque Farms was sentenced to prison for illegally possessing a firearm. Before sentencing, he pled guilty to assault and being a felon in possession. In 2020, Paquin reportedly assaulted his then-girlfriend on the Pueblo of Isleta, according to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ). At the time […]
Homes and offices of five elected officials shot at in Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police are investigating after the homes of three elected officials were shot at in three separate incidents in December 2022 and January 2023. According to police, the first shooting happened at the home of Bernalillo County Commissioner Adriann Barboa on Dec. 4, 2022. Police said...
Former New Mexico deputy that tased student is sentenced
Elected Officials Seemingly Targeted in at Least 4 New Mexico Shootings
Police in New Mexico are probing a number of recent shooting incidents apparently targeting elected officials, it emerged Thursday. Gunfire hit at least three homes and one office belonging to state politicians, including two state senators, in the last month. Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller said in a news conference on Thursday that the most recent shooting had occurred that day, at the office of state Senator Moe Maestas, who was elected last year after serving more than a decade in the state House. Eight rounds were also fired at the home of Bernalillo County Commissioner Adriann Barboa in December, while...
Suspect charged in Nob Hill homicide
Man convicted in 2008 murder kills sister and himself, police say
LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (KRQE) – Los Alamos Police say a man convicted in a 2008 murder shot and killed his sister before turning the gun on himself. Officers found the bodies of 69-year-old Jack Markham and 63-year-old Beverly Warner at a home on Pueblo Drive in Los Alamos early Wednesday evening.
Police investigate shootings at homes, offices of Albuquerque elected officials
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police are investigating at least five recent shootings at the homes and offices of two Bernalillo County commissioners, two state senators and the state’s new attorney general. APD says the shootings occurred on five separate days over the past month, with the latest happening on Thursday morning. APD first announced the […]
Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office ‘taking a break’ from On Patrol: Live TV show
Sam Bregman addresses appointment as new Bernalillo County District Attorney
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For the first time since being sworn in, Bernalillo County’s newly appointed District Attorney Sam Bregman addressed his role as Albuquerque’s top prosecutor during a news conference Wednesday. The high-profile private attorney turned public official, Bregman says he’s taking the role because he’s tired of sitting on the sidelines while Albuquerque deals with […]
Albuquerque Police seek info on people riding orange moped
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is asking the public for help identifying two moped riders. In a tweet, APD hints that they might provide insight into a 2022 shooting death. On October 21, 2022, police say Isaac Torres was shot and killed in Downtown Albuquerque. They say Torres was killed at the Albuquerque Transport […]
KRQE Newsfeed: String of shootings, Traffic laws, Breezy, Santa Fe restaurant reopened, Santa Fe adoption event
[1] Police investigate shootings at homes, offices of Albuquerque elected officials – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating at least four recent shootings at the homes and an office of two Bernalillo County commissioners and two state senators. APD says the shootings occurred on four separate days over the past month, with the latest happening on Thursday morning. During a news conference about the case Thursday, Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller revealed that the fourth shooting happened at the office of newly appointed state Senator Moe Maestas. Thursday night, officials released additional information related to a possible, fifth shooting.
Man previously accused of exposing himself to kids now charged in murder case
APD: Detectives investigating in-custody death
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating an in-custody death Thursday morning. Police say officers responded to the 800 block of La Veta Dr. around 3 a.m. to reports of a man attempting suicide. APD says the man stabbed himself as officers arrived on scene. He was taken to the hospital where he later […]
Woman charged with stabbing murder of N.M. firefighter husband
SANTA FE, N.M. — The girlfriend of a Santa Fe wildland firefighter who was killed in February 2019 in an Albuquerque apartment complex has been indicted on a count of first-degree murder and other charges. Chrystyne Sanchez is accused of fatally stabbing 25-year-old Charles Christian Reid at the Chateau...
Traffic camera tickets would be misdemeanors and affect licenses, insurance under proposed House bill
It's no secret: speeding is a problem in Albuquerque and around the state.
13-year-old girl, man charged in Alamogordo drive-by shooting
Police investigate murder-suicide in Los Alamos
LOS ALAMOS, N.M. — Los Alamos Police are investigating after two people were found dead in a home on Pueblo Drive on Wednesday afternoon. Police say they responded to the area after receiving several 9-1-1 calls for a woman who had been shot. When police arrived, they say they found a woman who had died after being shot and a male who had died from a self-inflicted gunshot.
New Mexico shooting suspect was lured by group of men
