ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Digiday

Marketers forge ahead with metaverse experiments despite murky economy

This article is part of a limited editorial series, called The 2023 Notebook, and is designed to be a guide to marketing and media buying in the new year. More from the series →. Since computer scientist Gavin Wood coined the term “Web 3.0” nearly a decade ago, the concept...
Digiday

PepsiCo takes a test-and-learn approach to fragmented video landscape

As the new year gets underway, PepsiCo Beverages is ramping up its video marketing efforts to better reach shoppers across an increasingly fragmented landscape. To do so, the company and its portfolio of brands are diversifying their media mix across several video ad platforms, especially streaming. “We need to drive...
Digiday

The overhaul of TV advertising’s upfront model is underway

This article is part of a limited editorial series, called The 2023 Notebook, and is designed to be a guide to marketing and media buying in the new year. More from the series →. This is not a prediction piece proclaiming 2023 will be the year TV advertising’s upfront model...

Comments / 0

Community Policy