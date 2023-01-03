Read full article on original website
UW-Whitewater Rock County Campus offers day of tours, information
The UW-Whitewater Rock County Campus will be holding a day of tours and information-sharing, Monday, Feb. 6. According to a news release, members of the public, including University of Wisconsin-Whitewater alums, community members and leaders will join together for a day of tours of the UW-Whitewater Rock County Campus, 2909 Kellogg Ave., Janesville.
Fort Community Foundation names Geyer as new board member
The Fort Atkinson Community Foundation has announced that Bonnie Geyer has joined its board of directors. According to a news release, Geyer was nominated to the board by the Fort Atkinson Historical Society and will be taking the seat of the foundation’s 2022 Chairman Loren Gray. “We are so...
Knickrehm, Reynolds, Loup running for school board seats in April
School District of Fort Atkinson Administrative Assistant to the Superintendent and School Board Lisa Haas has reported that three candidates will be seeking election to two board of eduction seats in April. They are incumbents Kory Knickrehm and Amy Reynolds, and challenger Matt Loup. All three have submitted the required...
Lucille Kathryn Olsen
Lucille Kathryn Olsen, age 103, passed away peacefully Sunday January 1, 2023, in her home. Lucille was born December 17, 1919, in Beetown Wisconsin where she grew up as the oldest of 11 siblings until the age of 13. She was a caring and loveable woman, always considerate of those...
Health department urges residents to test homes for radon
Exposure to radon gas is one of the major contributors to lung cancer nationally, yet many people are not aware that an easy-to-use test kit can tell them if their home has high radon levels, information provided Thursday by the Jefferson County Health Department notes. Through its news release, the...
