There are only five undefeated college women's basketball teams remaining, and LSU is one of them. At 14-0, Kim Mulkey's Tigers have gotten off to one of the program's best starts, one win shy of tying the mark at 15-0. No. 7 LSU (14-0, 2-0) is looking to extend its winning streak in a Southeastern Conference game against Texas A&M (5-7, 1-2) at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on Thursday night (8 p.m., SEC Network).

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO