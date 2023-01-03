ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Gonzales Weekly Citizen

LSU football OL Anthony Bradford declares for the 2023 NFL Draft

BATON ROUGE - LSU football offensive lineman Anthony Bradford has declared for the 2023 NFL Draft, he announced on Instagram Friday. Bradford played in 13 games and started in 12 for the Tigers this season. He spent most of this season as LSU's starting right guard while also playing some left tackle.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Why our appetite for expanded College Football Playoff remains ravenous

If the NCAA needed a commercial for its No. 1 product, college football, it could simply compile a highlight reel of Saturday's two College Football Playoff semifinal games. For the first time in the CFP's nine-year history, both semifinals were decided by a single possession. In a cinematic twist, Ohio State's would-be game-winning field goal missed, catapulting Georgia into the national championship game, as the clock struck midnight turning 2022 into 2023.
GEORGIA STATE
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Looking back at our bold predictions for LSU football in 2022: What we got right, wrong

BATON ROUGE ― It's time to hold ourselves accountable. No. 17 LSU football's season came to a close Monday, as the Tigers put together a record-setting performance over Purdue in the Citrus Bowl, winning 63-7. LSU finished the season with a double-digit win total, an SEC West title and a dramatic victory over Alabama in coach Brian Kelly's first season.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

LSU women's basketball vs. Texas A&M: Score, live updates

There are only five undefeated college women's basketball teams remaining, and LSU is one of them. At 14-0, Kim Mulkey's Tigers have gotten off to one of the program's best starts, one win shy of tying the mark at 15-0. No. 7 LSU (14-0, 2-0) is looking to extend its winning streak in a Southeastern Conference game against Texas A&M (5-7, 1-2) at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on Thursday night (8 p.m., SEC Network).
BATON ROUGE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Saint Joseph's at Dayton odds, picks and predictions

The Saint Joseph's Hawks (6-7, 0-1 Atlantic-10) and Dayton Flyers (10-5, 2-0) clash Wednesday at UD Arena with opening tip at 7 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Saint Joseph's vs. Daytonodds, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets. Saint Joseph's is coming...
DAYTON, OH
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Utah Jazz at Houston Rockets odds, picks and predictions

The Utah Jazz (19-21) take on the Houston Rockets (10-28) Thursday at Toyota Center. Tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Jazz vs. Rockets odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions. The Jazz suffered their 5th straight loss on Tuesday,...
HOUSTON, TX
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Memphis Grizzlies at Orlando Magic odds, picks and predictions

The Memphis Grizzlies (24-13) and Orlando Magic (14-24) meet Thursday at Amway Center. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET (NBATV). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Grizzlies vs. Magic odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions. The Grizzlies covered the spread as 7.5-point favorites in...
ORLANDO, FL

