FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Damar Hamlin's Doctors Were Asked If He Can Play Football Again
The doctors who have been caring for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center provided a welcome update on Thursday when they told reporters that Hamlin has woken up and demonstrated that he's still neurologically intact. Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest ...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
LSU football OL Anthony Bradford declares for the 2023 NFL Draft
BATON ROUGE - LSU football offensive lineman Anthony Bradford has declared for the 2023 NFL Draft, he announced on Instagram Friday. Bradford played in 13 games and started in 12 for the Tigers this season. He spent most of this season as LSU's starting right guard while also playing some left tackle.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Should LSU football be the favorite to win SEC West in 2023? 5 questions after big bowl win
ORLANDO, Fla. ― No. 16 LSU football capped coach Brian Kelly's first season with about as big of an exclamation point as it could have on Monday. The Tigers (10-4) annihilated a depleted Purdue squad in the Citrus Bowl, setting the bowl record for points scored and margin of victory in a 63-7 romp.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Why our appetite for expanded College Football Playoff remains ravenous
If the NCAA needed a commercial for its No. 1 product, college football, it could simply compile a highlight reel of Saturday's two College Football Playoff semifinal games. For the first time in the CFP's nine-year history, both semifinals were decided by a single possession. In a cinematic twist, Ohio State's would-be game-winning field goal missed, catapulting Georgia into the national championship game, as the clock struck midnight turning 2022 into 2023.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Remembering when Tennessee football received Todd Monken's résumé in 2017 coaching search | Toppmeyer
Todd Monken only ever left college football because he had a “once in a lifetime opportunity” to become the Tampa Bay Bucs offensive coordinator, but a chance to coach the Tennessee Vols could take Monken from the NFL to the SEC. That’s according to an email Monken’s agent,...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Looking back at our bold predictions for LSU football in 2022: What we got right, wrong
BATON ROUGE ― It's time to hold ourselves accountable. No. 17 LSU football's season came to a close Monday, as the Tigers put together a record-setting performance over Purdue in the Citrus Bowl, winning 63-7. LSU finished the season with a double-digit win total, an SEC West title and a dramatic victory over Alabama in coach Brian Kelly's first season.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Former Arkansas football, NFL RB Peyton Hillis in ICU after saving his children from drowning | Reports
According to multiple reports, former Arkansas football and NFL running back Peyton Hillis was placed in an intensive care unit at a Pensacola hospital after saving his children from drowning. KNWA Fox 24 first reported that Hillis was taken to a local hospital via helicopter and remained in intensive care...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
LSU women's basketball vs. Texas A&M: Score, live updates
There are only five undefeated college women's basketball teams remaining, and LSU is one of them. At 14-0, Kim Mulkey's Tigers have gotten off to one of the program's best starts, one win shy of tying the mark at 15-0. No. 7 LSU (14-0, 2-0) is looking to extend its winning streak in a Southeastern Conference game against Texas A&M (5-7, 1-2) at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on Thursday night (8 p.m., SEC Network).
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Saint Joseph's at Dayton odds, picks and predictions
The Saint Joseph's Hawks (6-7, 0-1 Atlantic-10) and Dayton Flyers (10-5, 2-0) clash Wednesday at UD Arena with opening tip at 7 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Saint Joseph's vs. Daytonodds, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets. Saint Joseph's is coming...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Utah Jazz at Houston Rockets odds, picks and predictions
The Utah Jazz (19-21) take on the Houston Rockets (10-28) Thursday at Toyota Center. Tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Jazz vs. Rockets odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions. The Jazz suffered their 5th straight loss on Tuesday,...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Memphis Grizzlies at Orlando Magic odds, picks and predictions
The Memphis Grizzlies (24-13) and Orlando Magic (14-24) meet Thursday at Amway Center. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET (NBATV). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Grizzlies vs. Magic odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions. The Grizzlies covered the spread as 7.5-point favorites in...
