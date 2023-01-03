ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Patriots suspend 2 players ahead of Bills game

The New England Patriots are pulling an interesting disciplinary move ahead of their regular season finale. The NFL transaction wire revealed on Friday that the Patriots have moved punter Jake Bailey and cornerback Jack Jones from the “reserve/injured” list to the “reserve/suspended” list. The move was dated Dec. 31. While no details have emerged on... The post Patriots suspend 2 players ahead of Bills game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
GEORGIA STATE
NBC Sports

Perry: Belichick shows a different side with reflection on Damar Hamlin

FOXBORO -- Bill Belichick has a behind-the-microphone persona that is very familiar to the football-watching world. But when real-life events occur that he chooses to address, he has shown he has the ability to exhibit the kind of emotion not typically exhibited at a podium. That was the case Thursday...
MassLive.com

Jerod Mayo: Patriots don’t need motivation for ‘plastic bag game’ vs. Bills

FOXBOROUGH — Sunday is sure to be an emotional afternoon at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo. It’ll be the first time the Bills return to the field after Damar Hamlin’s near-death experience in Cincinnati. The Bills safety collapsed at Paycor Stadium on Monday and needed CPR and an AED to be revived, but after two days in sedation, he’s awake and talking. It’s been tremendous to see his progress.
BUFFALO, NY
Yardbarker

Bucs at Falcons: Coach Fires Back at Critics of Tom Brady Offense

The Atlanta Falcons, in the end, struggled too much in every phase, certainly on offense, to remain in the NFC South playoff race. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, on the other hand, have struggled on offense this season as well ... Unless you listen to the snap-back from Bucs offensive coordinator...
ATLANTA, GA
NBC Sports

Perry: Patriots get good news on key playmaker entering Bills game

FOXBORO -- The Patriots got some good news on the injury front during Thursday's practice. They may have one of their top offensive playmakers available to them when they take on one of the game's best offenses in Buffalo. Rookie do-it-all athlete Marcus Jones (concussion) was present during a cloudy...
BUFFALO, NY
Yardbarker

How the New England Patriots can make the playoffs

Heading into the final week of the regular season, New England holds the seventh and final seed in the AFC playoffs. The Patriots (8-8) can clinch a playoff spot with a win at Buffalo on Sunday. However, New England has lost its past three games against the Bills, getting outscored...
TENNESSEE STATE
thecomeback.com

NFL reveals potential changes to AFC playoff seeding

It was revealed on Thursday that Monday’s suspended matchup between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals would not be made up due to the horrific injury to Bills safety Damar Hamlin. This means that there needs to be a plan for how the NFL will determine playoff seeding in the AFC, and some important details of that plan could involve some huge changes.
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy