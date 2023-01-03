ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

TV Times: How to Watch the Sentry Tournament of Champions

By John Schwarb
Morning Read on Sports Illustrated
Morning Read on Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yykHR_0k2CcRod00

Here is how to watch the PGA Tour, LPGA Tour, DP World Tour, LIV Golf, Korn Ferry Tour and PGA Tour Champions every week.

PGA Tour: Sentry Tournament of Champions

Site: Kapalua, Hawaii.

Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua. Yardage: 7,596. Par: 73.

Prize money: $15 million. Winner’s share: $2.7 million.

Television (EST): Watch on on FuboTV
Thursday-Friday, 6-10 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 4-6 p.m. (NBC Sports), 6-8 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Previous winner: Cameron Smith.

FedEx Cup leader: Seamus Power.

Last tournament: Adam Svensson won the RSM Classic .

Notes: This is the first of the 17 elevated events, including the majors and the FedEx Cup playoffs. The prize money is nearly double what it was last year. ... The field is for 2022 PGA Tour winners and anyone who qualified to play in the Tour Championship. The only players who chose not to play are Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry. ... Cameron Smith, who won at Kapalua last year with a record score to par at 34 under, is among three 2022 winners who the PGA Tour suspended for joining LIV Golf. The others are Hudson Swafford and Joaquin Niemann. ... Ten players in the field did not win last year. Cameron Young and Sahith Theegala are the only players at Kapalua who have not won on the PGA Tour. ... The course has only one par 3 on the back nine and is the only PGA Tour course that plays to a par 73. ... Adam Scott (42) and Chez Reavie (41) are the only players in their 40s to qualify for the Sentry Tournament of Champions.

Next week: Sony Open.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/

DP World Tour

Last tournament: Antoine Rozner won the Mauritius Open.

Next week: Hero Cup on Jan. 13-15.

Race to Dubai leader: Thriston Lawrence

Online: https://www.europeantour.com/dpworld-tour/

LPGA Tour

Last tournament: Lydia Ko won the CME Group Tour Championship.

Next tournament: Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions on Jan. 19-22.

Race to CME Globe champion: Lydia Ko.

Online: https://www.lpga.com/

PGA Tour Champions

Last tournament: Padraig Harrington won the Charles Schwab Cup Championship.

Next tournament: Mitsubishi Electric Championship on Jan. 19-21.

Charles Schwab Cup champion: Steven Alker.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/champions.html

Comments / 0

Related
thegolfnewsnet.com

Xander Schauffele pulled out of Sentry Tournament of Champions pro-am

Xander Schauffele withdrew from taking part in the first PGA Tour pro-am of the year on Wednesday, creating concerns he may not be in ideal shape at Kapalua. Golf Channel reports Schauffele didn't participate in the typical pro-am ahead of the year-opening event, suggesting he's injured or uncomfortable in some way. The report includes that Schauffele is hopeful to compete when the tournament starts on Thursday at the Plantation Course.
The Associated Press

Masters champions could be in for dinner unlike any other

KAPALUA, Hawaii (AP) — This exclusive field of champions might be the most anticipated event of the year. And it’s nowhere near the Pacific shores along Kapalua. The Masters Club is the formal name of the annual dinner Tuesday night at Augusta National during the Masters in April, and the guest list is restricted to Masters champions and Chairman Fred Ridley.
AUGUSTA, GA
thecomeback.com

Jordan Spieth has hilarious exchange with fan

As is custom, the PGA Tour is in Hawaii for the first full week of the new year, with the Plantation Course at the Kapalua Resort hosting the Sentry Tournament of Champions. At the tournament, Jordan Spieth became an early contender for best fan interaction of the year. If you...
HAWAII STATE
Golf.com

2023 Tournament of Champions tee times: Round 1 pairings for Thursday

The 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions begins Thursday, January 5, at Kapalua in Hawaii. You can find full Round 1 tee times for the tournament at the bottom of this post. The first official tournament of the new year features a fittingly star-studded field. World No. 5 Jon Rahm finished with an incredible score of 33 under at last year’s Tournament of Champions, only to come up a one shot short of a victory.
HAWAII STATE
GolfWRX

Wilson upgrades Duo Soft golf ball for 2023

Today, Wilson announced a major upgrade to its Duo Soft golf ball. The changes made will give golfers the same soft feel but add to driving distance by delivering faster ball speeds. According to president of Wilson Golf, Tim Clarke, the golf ball should deliver on multiple levels. “This new...
Golf.com

After comical Masters invite mix-up, pro plans thoughtful gesture

Attending the Masters is a big deal for patrons and competitors alike. There’s an annual lottery to give people the chance to buy tickets, and qualified players eagerly anticipate the delivery of their old-school invitations in the mail. But there is one player in the 2023 Masters field who...
AUGUSTA, GA
Golf Digest

Another top executive reportedly leaves LIV Golf

Another top executive has reportedly left LIV Golf. According to the Sports Business Journal, Matt Goodman, the president of franchises for the Saudi-backed circuit, is no longer with the organization. Goodman joined LIV last May from the New York City Football Club, where he was COO and chief commercial officer....
Morning Read on Sports Illustrated

Morning Read on Sports Illustrated

New York, NY
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get in-depth golf coverage from The Morning Read on SI

 https://www.si.com/golf

Comments / 0

Community Policy