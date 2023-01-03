ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Report analyzes racial profiling in California traffic stops

By The Associated Press
Long Beach Post
Long Beach Post
 3 days ago

California law enforcement was more than twice as likely to use force against people they perceived as Black during vehicle and pedestrian stops in 2021, as compared to people believed to be White, according to a state report released Tuesday.

The annual report by California’s Racial and Identity Profiling Advisory Board gathered data on vehicle and pedestrian stops by officers from 58 law enforcement agencies in 2021. The data includes what officers perceived to be the race, ethnicity, gender and disability status of people they stop so that the state can better identify and analyze bias in policing.

The 58 agencies — which includes the 23 largest departments in the state — collectively made more than 3.1 million vehicle and pedestrian stops in 2021. By April, all of California’s more than 400 law enforcement agencies must submit their data.

The data includes how officers perceive an individual’s race or gender, even if it’s different than how the person identifies, because the officer’s perception is what drives bias.

In more than 42% of the 3.1 million stops, the individual was perceived to be Hispanic or Latino, according to the report. More than 30% were perceived to be White and 15% were believed to be Black.

But law enforcement searched people who were perceived to be Black at 2.2 times the rate of people thought to be White, the report said. And teenagers 15 to 17 years who who were perceived to be Black were searched at nearly six times the rate of teens believed to be White.

The post Report analyzes racial profiling in California traffic stops appeared first on Long Beach Post .

Comments / 0

Related
Long Beach Post

California seeks sterilization victims to pay reparations

Two groups of people are eligible for the money: Those sterilized by the government during the so-called eugenics movement that peaked during the 1930s and a smaller group who were victimized while in state prisons about a decade ago. The post California seeks sterilization victims to pay reparations appeared first on Long Beach Post.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Long Beach Post

Key issues that will shape California in 2023

Welcome to 2023 — a year that will likely prove decisive in California’s attempts to address some of its most pervasive challenges, ranging from housing and homelessness to climate change. The post Key issues that will shape California in 2023 appeared first on Long Beach Post.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Long Beach Post

Southwest Airlines cancels 63 flights at Long Beach Airport

Southwest Airlines has canceled hundreds of flights at Los Angeles International Airport and the Southern California region through Saturday, following days of widespread cancellations for the budget carrier at airports nationwide. The post Southwest Airlines cancels 63 flights at Long Beach Airport appeared first on Long Beach Post.
LONG BEACH, CA
Long Beach Post

Long Beach Post

Long Beach, CA
28K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The Long Beach Post is a daily, digital publication covering news, life, business, placemaking, food, sports, LGBT issues and more in the city of Long Beach, California. The Long Beach Post was founded February 13, 2007.

 https://lbpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy