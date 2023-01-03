ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah ski resort employee is ejected from chairlift, dies

By AP
Leader Telegram
Leader Telegram
PARK CITY, Utah (AP) — An employee at a Utah ski resort has died after being ejected from a chairlift whose line was severed by a fallen tree amid record snowfall.

Representatives of Park City Mountain said the 29-year-old resort employee fell at least 25 feet (7.6 meters) from the Short Cut chairlift on Monday. Ten others who were also on the chairlift were evacuated by the ski patrol.

“We are all deeply saddened by this tragic incident, and we will be providing support for our employees as we grieve this devastating loss," said Deirdra Walsh, the resort's vice president and chief operating officer.

The resort declined to identify the employee, but said the Summit County Sheriff was expected to release the name at a later date.

The chairlift remained closed while the investigation continued Tuesday.

As Utah continues to be hit with record snowfall, Park City has received 56 inches (1.4 meters) over the past week. Lift maintenance crews have clashed with the resort over the past year, demanding higher wages, safer working conditions and more efforts to retain experienced mechanics.

