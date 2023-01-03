Read full article on original website
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
First HSUMD meeting of the year to host Gary Staab
The Historical Society of the Upper Mojave Desert's (HSUMD) first meeting of 2023 will feature Society member, Gary Staab, speaking about the ghost town of Bodie and his adventures there as a State Park aide. The meeting takes place at the Historic USO Building located at 230 W. Ridgecrest Blvd. at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17.
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Arcata donates to RRH Foundation
Sean Bradley, site lead for Arcata, donates $250 to the Ridgecrest Regional Hospital (RRH) Foundation, represented by director Kim Metcalf (left) and board chair Tammy Kinnan. Metcalf praised Kinnan's efforts in building relationships with our local contractors, who are investing in projects like the new Emergency Department at RRH. Other support includes a $500 donation from NDTI and another $250 donation from INQU. Anyone wishing to donate to the RRH Foundation is encouraged to contact Metcalf at kimberly.metcalf@rrh.org or 760-499-3955.
An officer-involved shooting took place in Ridgecrest near Leroy Jackson Park on Tue, Jan 3. The shooting happened just before 3 a.m. near the intersection of La Mirage Lane and Sahara Drive.
Bakersfield Now
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — UPDATE: (JAN. 3 8:00 a.m.) The Kern County Sheriff's Office said the "Critical Incident" was a deadly officer-involved shooting. Officials said on January 3rd, at around 2:25 a.m., they received a call to the 300 block of Sahara Drive near, La Mirage Lane, about a suicidal adult man armed with a gun.
Tehachapi woman accused of nearly severing husband’s ear: report
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Tehachapi woman is accused of using a kitchen knife to nearly sever her husband’s left ear and slice him along his jawline, according to a report. Molly Jo Rockey, 36, has pleaded not guilty to mayhem, assault with a deadly weapon other than a gun, spousal abuse, destroying or concealing […]
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One man is dead after a shooting involving Kern County Sheriff’s Office deputies, Ridgecrest police officers and a suicidal man armed with a firearm, according to a release from KCSO. Around 2:25 a.m., KCSO Ridgecrest substation deputies responded to assist the Ridgecrest Police Department on a call involving a suicidal man […]
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Lompoc man arrested on firearm charges
On Dec. 26, Ridgecrest Police officers received information about a wanted person seen in the 400 block of South Sunset Street. Upon arrival, officers were met by three individuals, including Rudy Didrickson, 39, of Lompoc. According to a police news release, Didrickson admitted to officers that he had a loaded...
Antelope Valley Press
Cal City chooses to clean up City Hall landscaping
CALIFORNIA CITY — Mayor Kelly Kulikoff’s request for a discussion regarding renovating the landscaping at City Hall yielded a decision to clean up the exterior, while researching existing plans for such renovation. Kulikoff placed the item on the agenda for the Dec. 13 City Council meeting, his first...
KGET 17
Tehachapi doctor placed on probation after baby suffers brain damage: Medical Board
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Tehachapi doctor has been placed on four years of probation by the state medical board in a settlement reached after being accused of gross negligence in her treatment of a baby who was later diagnosed with meningitis and found to have permanent brain damage.
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
California City man arrested on domestic violence, firearm charges
On Dec. 31, 2022, at approximately 8:18 p.m., officers of the Ridgecrest Police Department responded to a domestic dispute call. According to a news release, police learned that Trevonte Thompson, 27, of California City injured a victim and fled the scene. Thompson was stopped driving his vehicle a short time later in the 1300 block of South China Lake Boulevard.
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Man killed in police involved shooting Jan. 3
A man was killed in an officer-involved shooting Tuesday morning just before 3 a.m. near the intersection of La Mirage Lane and Sahara Drive in Ridgecrest. The shooting happened after Kern County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) and the Ridgecrest Police Department responded to an incident involving a suicidal man with a gun in the 300 block of Sahara Drive, according to a KCSO news release.
Bakersfield Now
Canyon reopened following deadly crash on Hwy. 178 killing two
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — UPDATE (DEC. 30 2:15 P.M.): Caltrans District 6 said the Canyon has now reopened following the deadly crash killing two, a 64-year-old woman and a 66-year-old man. According to CHP, on December 30, 2022, at around 9:22 am, officers were called to a report of...
Update: 2 dead in Highway 178 collision
Update: A two vehicle collision claimed two lives on Highway 178, just east of Powerhouse #1 Friday morning, according to a release from the California Highway Patrol. CHP said a 64 year-old woman, of Weldon, Calif., was behind the wheel of a Toyota Corolla travelling westbound on Highway 178 near Powerhouse #1 at an unknown […]
Bakersfield Now
Ridgecrest police arrest man after intentionally hitting car several times
RIDGECREST, CALIF. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Ridgecrest Police Department arrested a man after he repeatedly and intentionally hit another car with his car. Police were called to a hit-and-run crash at the 500 block of North China Lake Boulevard on December 24, 2022, at around 6:50 p.m. When they arrived,...
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Harrison enlists in U.S. Navy
It is with a profound sense of pride that the parents of Brittain Coy Harrison announce the enlistment of their son into the United States Navy. Harrison is a 2022 graduate of Burroughs High School. During his time in high school, he proudly served the community as a member of the United Stated Sea Cadets Sidewinder Squadron where he served for four years and gained a great deal of knowledge and skill that he will utilizes in the Navy.
