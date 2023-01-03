Sean Bradley, site lead for Arcata, donates $250 to the Ridgecrest Regional Hospital (RRH) Foundation, represented by director Kim Metcalf (left) and board chair Tammy Kinnan. Metcalf praised Kinnan's efforts in building relationships with our local contractors, who are investing in projects like the new Emergency Department at RRH. Other support includes a $500 donation from NDTI and another $250 donation from INQU. Anyone wishing to donate to the RRH Foundation is encouraged to contact Metcalf at kimberly.metcalf@rrh.org or 760-499-3955.

