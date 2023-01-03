UNC Health gets new nurse practitioner

Wallace.

LUMBERTON — Family Nurse Practitioner Sara Wallace has joined UNC Health Southeastern Arthritis Care at Southeastern Health Park. Before joining the practice, she worked as an advanced practice practitioner with a rheumatology practice in Florence, SC, and as a registered nurse on a medical center progressive care unit.

Formerly of Dillon, SC, Wallace’s special interests encompass rheumatic conditions including gout, osteoporosis, systemic lupus erythematosus, discoid lupus, osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, uveitis, Sjogren’s syndrome, Raynaud’s phenomenon, and polymyalgia rheumatica.

“As a rheumatology nurse practitioner, my goal is to treat the patient holistically by diagnosing, managing, and treating their disease process,” said Wallace.

“Focusing on improving quality of life and decreasing mortality is very important to me. My patients are my family and I am dedicated and committed to their overall well-being,” said Wallace.

She completed an associates of sciences degree from Horry Georgetown Technical College in 2014, a bachelor of science degree in nursing from Francis Marion University in 2016, and a master’s degree in nursing-family nurse practitioner in 2019, also from Francis Marion University.

“I am excited and honored to be a provider in the Robeson County community and to provide patients close to my hometown with high-quality health care,” said Wallace.

During her free time, Wallace enjoys spending quality time with her family and traveling.