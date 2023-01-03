Read full article on original website
Treadway named district Administrator of the Year
Lewisburg Primary School principal Jeannie Treadway was named DeSoto County School District administrator of the year. Treadway has been the principal at Lewisburg Primary School since 2010. Before that she served as an assistant principal at Lewisburg Elementary School from 2007-2010. She has also been a second grade teacher at Hernando Elementary School and DeSoto Central Elementary School.
DeSoto County primary candidates list
Bob Bakken is the most recognized and most trusted name in DeSoto County news and sports reporting, as readers continue to express their appreciation for his accuracy and fairness in the stories he writes. Bob provides content for DeSoto County News and occasionally is heard on the OB Pod podcast talking about area happenings. A former newspaper editor and writer, his award-winning background also includes television news producing, sports media relations, and radio broadcasting.
School board meets for first time in new year
DeSoto County school board members met for the first time in 2023 Thursday at Central Services in Hernando. Thursday’s meeting was the first for new board member Josh Sullivan, replacing Milton Nichols, who retired with the end of the year. Sullivan won election to the board in November. It...
Tuggle officially enters race for DeSoto County Sheriff
Photo: Thomas Tuggle fills out paperwork Tuesday morning as he filed for the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Republican primary. (Bob Bakken/desotocountynews.com) Thomas Tuggle filed paperwork Tuesday morning to formally enter the August Republican Primary for DeSoto County Sheriff. Tuggle, the former Director of the Mississippi Law Enforcement Officers’ Training Academy, is seeking the position that will be vacated when Sheriff Bill Rasco retires at the end of this year.
DeSoto Times Today
DeSoto County Schools names Administrator of the Year
DeSoto County Schools named Lewisburg Primary School Principal Jeannie Treadway Administrator of the year for 2022. Treadway began at Lewisburg before the primary school which now serves prekindergarten through 2nd grade was built. Once the new school was ready, Treadway took over as principal. “I have 19 years of experience,...
Parents could be charged for enrolling out-of-district students, leaders propose
DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — A crackdown on parents cheating the system to get their kids into better schools. FOX13 learned that some in DeSoto County want to make it a crime. According to Olive Branch Mayor Ken Adams, enrolling a student from out of district puts an unfair burden on taxpayers in DeSoto County.
Utilities rates to rise in Southaven
Sewer and water rates for the City of Southaven will be going up, after aldermen approved new rate fees at Tuesday’s Board of Aldermen meeting. The increases are needed because the Horn Lake Creek Basin Interceptor Sewer District is raising its rates that it charges to the city to treat its wastewater.
U.S Department of Housing and Urban Development ends contract with Peppertree Apartments, according to city
MEMPHIS, Tenn — The U.S Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) is ending its contract with the Peppertree Apartments, according to the City of Memphis. In a statement Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, the city said HUD announced in court that it would pull funding for the apartments due to “the owner not providing decent, safe, and sanitary housing.”
Investigation Leads to TennCare Fraud Charge for Tipton County Woman
COVINGTON – A former care worker accused of submitting false timesheets has been cited following an investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Medicaid Fraud Control Division. In March of 2022, after receiving information from the Division of TennCare’s Office of Program Integrity, TBI agents...
Sardis Lake development project could increase tourism in the Mid-South, town official says
SARDIS, Miss — 1,000 acres of development on Sardis Lake in North Mississippi could bring new tourism attractions to the area, an official said. The town of Sardis is purchasing the property from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Greg Davis, the former Southaven mayor who’s now the Sardis...
What’s open, closed on Monday
State and local government offices are closed Monday for the New Year’s holiday. That includes the DeSoto County Administration Building, Animal Shelter and county courts. The Monday closure is due to New Year’s Day having fallen on Sunday. In Southaven, city offices and other non-emergency public facilities are...
Mississippi man arrested for embezzling from business he worked for
A Mississippi man has been arrested after reportedly stealing from the business in which he was working. On December 12th, 2022, the Oxford Police Department took a report of embezzlement from a business located in the 200 block of Highway 7. Through the investigation, it was determined that a felonious...
Tunica, Lafayette counties under high risk for COVID exposure
OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - Areas of Mississippi are under a high risk of community transmission of COVID-19. In the Mid-South, this includes Tunica and Lafayette counties. It also includes the Delta, northeast Mississippi and southern Mississippi. With a high risk of transmission, the Mississippi Department of Health recommends wearing a...
West Memphis Mayor Marco McClendon and fire chief rescue residents after storm
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — Homes and apartment complexes across West Memphis experienced some water damage as a storm poured down on the area. Mayor Marco McClendon said he’s doing everything he can given the flat lands West Memphis sits on. The city is working through a $40 million...
NWS confirms tornado touchdown in DeSoto County Tuesday morning
OLIVE BRANCH, Mississippi — The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-0 tornado touched down in DeSoto County, Mississippi, early Tuesday morning. Minor damage was reported after the tornado touched down near Olive Branch, Mississippi. The tornado confirmation came after survey teams from the National Weather Service analyzed the damage...
Former Memphis restaurant owner arrested, charged with sales tax theft
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The former owner of a downtown Memphis restaurant was arrested Thursday on charges stemming from sales tax theft and fraud, the Tennessee Department of Revenue (TDOR) said Friday. The Special Investigations Section of the TDOR conducted the investigation that led to the indictment and arrest of...
Things to Do in Southaven, Mississippi
Southaven, Mississippi is a diverse city with a multitude of things to do that should appeal to almost everyone. Whether you’re looking for history, golf, or culture or want to relax, there’s no shortage of exciting places to visit. Southaven is in the Memphis metropolitan area and has...
Tennessee medical office building acquired
A medical office building in Memphis, Tenn., was acquired by outpatient healthcare real estate firm Flagship Healthcare Properties, ConnectCre reported Jan. 3. The 26,913-square-foot property is fully leased to Adams Patterson Gynecology & Obstetrics and The Prevention Group. The building was acquired through the real estate firm's private investment trust,...
Flash flooding occurs across Shelby County
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis and surrounding areas were placed under a flash flood warning Tuesday after severe storms moved into the Mid-South. Traffic in both directions was at a standstill for nearly three hours on I-55 between Crump and McLemore due to flooding. Daryl Nowley’s is a trucker from Collierville and his delivery to Austin, […]
City leaders create a free program for young people to help them further their education or create a new career path
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Here in Shelby County, leaders have brought a special program for young people to help further their education and get jobs. This is part of Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland’s administration’s direct attempt to decrease crime. Leaders said the county was able to fund this...
