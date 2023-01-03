ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Desoto County, MS

Treadway named district Administrator of the Year

Lewisburg Primary School principal Jeannie Treadway was named DeSoto County School District administrator of the year. Treadway has been the principal at Lewisburg Primary School since 2010. Before that she served as an assistant principal at Lewisburg Elementary School from 2007-2010. She has also been a second grade teacher at Hernando Elementary School and DeSoto Central Elementary School.
DeSoto County primary candidates list

Bob Bakken is the most recognized and most trusted name in DeSoto County news and sports reporting, as readers continue to express their appreciation for his accuracy and fairness in the stories he writes. Bob provides content for DeSoto County News and occasionally is heard on the OB Pod podcast talking about area happenings. A former newspaper editor and writer, his award-winning background also includes television news producing, sports media relations, and radio broadcasting.
School board meets for first time in new year

DeSoto County school board members met for the first time in 2023 Thursday at Central Services in Hernando. Thursday’s meeting was the first for new board member Josh Sullivan, replacing Milton Nichols, who retired with the end of the year. Sullivan won election to the board in November. It...
Tuggle officially enters race for DeSoto County Sheriff

Photo: Thomas Tuggle fills out paperwork Tuesday morning as he filed for the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Republican primary. (Bob Bakken/desotocountynews.com) Thomas Tuggle filed paperwork Tuesday morning to formally enter the August Republican Primary for DeSoto County Sheriff. Tuggle, the former Director of the Mississippi Law Enforcement Officers’ Training Academy, is seeking the position that will be vacated when Sheriff Bill Rasco retires at the end of this year.
Utilities rates to rise in Southaven

Sewer and water rates for the City of Southaven will be going up, after aldermen approved new rate fees at Tuesday’s Board of Aldermen meeting. The increases are needed because the Horn Lake Creek Basin Interceptor Sewer District is raising its rates that it charges to the city to treat its wastewater.
U.S Department of Housing and Urban Development ends contract with Peppertree Apartments, according to city

MEMPHIS, Tenn — The U.S Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) is ending its contract with the Peppertree Apartments, according to the City of Memphis. In a statement Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, the city said HUD announced in court that it would pull funding for the apartments due to “the owner not providing decent, safe, and sanitary housing.”
Investigation Leads to TennCare Fraud Charge for Tipton County Woman

COVINGTON – A former care worker accused of submitting false timesheets has been cited following an investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Medicaid Fraud Control Division. In March of 2022, after receiving information from the Division of TennCare’s Office of Program Integrity, TBI agents...
What’s open, closed on Monday

State and local government offices are closed Monday for the New Year’s holiday. That includes the DeSoto County Administration Building, Animal Shelter and county courts. The Monday closure is due to New Year’s Day having fallen on Sunday. In Southaven, city offices and other non-emergency public facilities are...
Tunica, Lafayette counties under high risk for COVID exposure

OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - Areas of Mississippi are under a high risk of community transmission of COVID-19. In the Mid-South, this includes Tunica and Lafayette counties. It also includes the Delta, northeast Mississippi and southern Mississippi. With a high risk of transmission, the Mississippi Department of Health recommends wearing a...
Things to Do in Southaven, Mississippi

Southaven, Mississippi is a diverse city with a multitude of things to do that should appeal to almost everyone. Whether you’re looking for history, golf, or culture or want to relax, there’s no shortage of exciting places to visit. Southaven is in the Memphis metropolitan area and has...
Tennessee medical office building acquired

A medical office building in Memphis, Tenn., was acquired by outpatient healthcare real estate firm Flagship Healthcare Properties, ConnectCre reported Jan. 3. The 26,913-square-foot property is fully leased to Adams Patterson Gynecology & Obstetrics and The Prevention Group. The building was acquired through the real estate firm's private investment trust,...
Flash flooding occurs across Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis and surrounding areas were placed under a flash flood warning Tuesday after severe storms moved into the Mid-South. Traffic in both directions was at a standstill for nearly three hours on I-55 between Crump and McLemore due to flooding. Daryl Nowley’s is a trucker from Collierville and his delivery to Austin, […]
