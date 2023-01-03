Read full article on original website
Forward Air to buy expedited LTL provider Land Air Express
Asset-light trucking provider Forward Air announced Wednesday it will acquire expedited less-than-truckload provider Land Air Express for $56.5 million. Bowling Green, Kentucky-based Land Air Express’ network includes 270 employees and over 200 drivers operating out of more than 25 terminals throughout the U.S. Its offering includes guaranteed, same-day, hot shot and pickup and delivery services of shipments as small as an individual parcel up to a full trailer load.
White Paper: Everyone Pays for OS&D Uncertainty
Logistics companies pay for OS&D (overages, shortages and damages) on a regular basis— but most suspect they’re not at fault for up to 70-90% of claims they pay. Kargo, in partnership with FreightWaves, surveyed more than 300 shippers, carriers and 3PLs to discover the real costs and causes of OS&D uncertainty. We look at monthly expenditures, resolution attempts, and how emerging tech can prove once and for all who should really pay.
Freight markets stir after holiday slumber
This week’s FreightWaves Supply Chain Pricing Power Index: 35 (Shippers) Last week’s FreightWaves Supply Chain Pricing Power Index: 35 (Shippers) Three-month FreightWaves Supply Chain Pricing Power Index Outlook: 30 (Shippers) The FreightWaves Supply Chain Pricing Power Index uses the analytics and data in FreightWaves SONAR to analyze the...
Parcel carriers made good on peak delivery commitments, ShipMatrix says
The nation’s three leading parcel-delivery carriers performed well during the peak holiday shipping season, aided by programs to expand delivery capacity and flat year-over-year consumer demand, a leading consultancy said Thursday. According to ShipMatrix, which has tracked peak-season parcel delivery activity for years, UPS Inc. (NYSE: UPS) hit its...
Top 10 container lines: How did rankings change during boom?
Container shipping lines reaped massive windfalls during the COVID-era consumer boom. Different ocean carriers pursued different fleet strategies in 2020-22, from aggressively maximizing market exposure on one hand to keeping capacity flat or even reducing it on the other. The liner bonanza isn’t over yet — high contract rates should...
Microsoft reportedly planning Gatik investment
In a tough fundraising environment for technology startups, Microsoft is reportedly nearing an investment in middle-mile autonomous trucking company Gatik. Privately held Gatik, the middle-mile developer of autonomous trucking software, last raised $85 million in a Series B round in August 2021. Gatik’s Class 3-6 driverless box trucks operate revenue-generating routes in Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas and Ontario, Canada.
Online grocery firms merge to form Stor.ai, a Relationshop company
You’ve heard of commerce. You’re probably familiar with e-commerce. But allow Galen Walters, CEO of the newly formed Stor.ai, a Relationshop company, to introduce you to i-commerce. “The ‘i’ represents the tenets of our enterprise solution: intelligent data, individual engagement and integrated shopping,” Walters explained. “We believe that...
McGuigan, who led sale of Transplace to Uber Freight, stepping down
Frank McGuigan, the president and COO of Uber Freight who came to the company in its acquisition of Transplace, is stepping down. In an email sent to numerous Uber Freight employees Thursday, Uber Freight CEO Lior Ron said the news was “bittersweet” that McGuigan would be leaving his position as of Jan. 31. However, McGuigan will remain on the Uber Freight board of directors, Ron said in the email, and “will continue supporting and advising our organization’s ongoing and future success.”
Daimler Truck CEO calls for strong Class 8 market in ’23
Class 8 truck orders in queue look healthy heading into the new year even as a September order record resulted in lower but still solid bookings in the last three months of 2022. “The demand that we saw out there for ’22 that none of us were able to build,...
Locus sees major opportunities in Mexico’s e-commerce marketplace
Aiming to capitalize on the rapid growth of e-commerce transactions across Mexico, last-mile solutions provider Locus has expanded its operation and service offerings in the country. To double down its efforts in Mexico, Locus has also partnered with Mexico City-based LastMile Consulting, aiming to better understand the regional market nuances...
DoorDash launches Package Pickup for returns
In 2021, U.S. consumers spent $4.58 trillion — yes, trillion — on retail. But at the same time, retailers took back more than $761 billion worth of merchandise, or an average of 16.6% of all American sales. The return rate tends to tick even higher following the winter...
Meadow Lark: Woman-owned, driver-centric — Taking the Hire Road
Meadow Lark Cos., an asset-based 3PL, began over 40 years ago with nothing but a card table, a phone and a brand new red chair. As of 2023, Meadow Lark owns over 40 terminals and 300 trucks across the U.S. and is exceeding $200 million in revenue. Mandy Roth, oldest...
Is ChatGPT-like AI coming to your supply chain? – WTT
On today’s episode of WHAT THE TRUCK?!? Dooner is looking at the rise of AI in logistics; the “Doomsday Clock” ticking on container contracts; starting a fleet in ‘23; and how tech is expediting LTL. Plus, a review of the new trucking thriller “Candy Land;” exploding...
Amazon CEO confirms company is cutting over 18,000 jobs
In November, a report alleged that Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) would lay off around 10,000 employees in a round of peak-season job cuts. Now, the figure is confirmed to be significantly higher. In a Wednesday internal memo that was released publicly by Amazon on Thursday morning, CEO Andy Jassy said that...
What can a bird’s-eye view do for load planning and recruiting?
Most people are aware that truck drivers are an essential piece of the supply chain, carrying everything from essential supplies headed to store shelves to the latest online purchases that end up on customers’ doorsteps. But not many people dwell on what takes place behind the scenes to make this efficient system possible.
