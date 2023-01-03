Frank McGuigan, the president and COO of Uber Freight who came to the company in its acquisition of Transplace, is stepping down. In an email sent to numerous Uber Freight employees Thursday, Uber Freight CEO Lior Ron said the news was “bittersweet” that McGuigan would be leaving his position as of Jan. 31. However, McGuigan will remain on the Uber Freight board of directors, Ron said in the email, and “will continue supporting and advising our organization’s ongoing and future success.”

