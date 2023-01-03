ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Islamorada, FL

keysweekly.com

STUNNING PHOTOS OF FLORIDA KEYS WILDLIFE WIN CONTEST

Images of Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary have won top spots in the 50th-anniversary edition of the “Get into your Sanctuary” photo contest sponsored by the Office of National Marine Sanctuaries. A festive flamingo tongue snail and colorful roseate spoonbill in flight rose above more than 700 entries to capture first and second places, respectively, in the “Sanctuary Life” category, which spotlights fish, birds, marine mammals and other ocean creatures.
FLORIDA STATE
southdadenewsleader.com

Annual Baygrass Bluegrass Music Festival Returns to Islamorada Jan. 13-15

Music fans can enjoy a blend of traditional and the next generation of bluegrass, mixed with interesting variations of the genre, during the Baygrass Bluegrass Festival set for Friday through Sunday, Jan. 13-15. The weekend jam is free to attend and takes place in the beer garden at Florida Keys...
ISLAMORADA, FL
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Florida

Photo byPhoto by Fábio Alves on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida and you love going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for their good and service, so if you have never been to any of them before, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
FLORIDA STATE
keysweekly.com

BOAT CRASH IN KEY LARGO KILLS A HIALEAH GARDENS MAN

A Hialeah Gardens man riding on a jet ski died after a center console with two people on board collided with him near Key Largo on Jan. 2. An accident report by the Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission states that the two-vessel crash occurred around 4:45 p.m. at Blackwater Sound, west of Moon Bay Condominium. The 25-foot Skeeter, with a Key Largo man and Pembroke Pines woman on board, was traveling south parallel to the eastern shoreline of Blackwater Sound as the Yamaha jet ski was traveling east to shore near Rowell’s Waterfront Park. The two vessels ended up colliding — the boat’s starboard bow impacting the jet ski’s bow and throwing all three individuals into the water.
KEY LARGO, FL
keysweekly.com

FLORIDA KEYS’ PREMIER BOAT SHOW MOVES TO ISLAMORADA

Some of the finest skiffs, center consoles and marine products will be on display as the Island Boat Show returns for another year at a new location. For years, Hawk’s Cay Resort on Duck Key served as the venue for the event that’s organized by Island Community Church in Islamorada. This year, however, the bevy of boats will be situated on the church grounds at 83400 Overseas Highway. Event organizer Annie Reckwerdt said the boat show committee decided to make the move. Still, it didn’t take long for the show to fill up with boats.
ISLAMORADA, FL
Kristen Walters

Fast-growing grocery store chain opens new location in Florida

An independent grocery store chain that is quickly opening new stores throughout the country recently opened a new location in Florida. Read on the learn more. On Friday, January 13, 2023, the fast-growing independent grocery store chain Plum Market will be hosting a grand opening event for their newest Florida grocery store in Aventura. However, the store recently opened to the public, so customers can stop in and shop now.
AVENTURA, FL
fox35orlando.com

DeSantis-backed plan to take control of Disney's land announced

ORLANDO, Fla. - A plan was announced Friday to introduce a bill into the Florida Legislature that would replace Walt Disney World's special self-governing power with a state-run board. The notice was posted on the website of Osceola County, which houses part of Disney World. Gov. Ron DeSantis is pushing...
FLORIDA STATE
Kristen Walters

Popular food chain opens another new location in Florida

A popular food chain is hosting a grand opening event for its newest location in Florida this week. Read on to learn more. If you're a fan of fruit cobblers and giant cookies, you may be excited to learn that the Peach Cobbler Factory will be hosting a grand opening event for its newest Florida location in Tampa this week on Saturday, January 7, 2023.
TAMPA, FL
generalaviationnews.com

Picture of the Day: The Chinese Wall

Gary Lanthrum submitted this photo and note: “The Chinese Wall makes up part of the Continental Divide in the Bob Marshall Wilderness of Montana. It is an amazing geologic formation that can only be accessed by flying or by an arduous multi-day hike through the wilderness. This view is from my Maule on the way to EAA AirVenture Oshkosh in 2022.”
MONTANA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Florida

Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients only.
FLORIDA STATE

