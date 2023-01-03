Some of the finest skiffs, center consoles and marine products will be on display as the Island Boat Show returns for another year at a new location. For years, Hawk’s Cay Resort on Duck Key served as the venue for the event that’s organized by Island Community Church in Islamorada. This year, however, the bevy of boats will be situated on the church grounds at 83400 Overseas Highway. Event organizer Annie Reckwerdt said the boat show committee decided to make the move. Still, it didn’t take long for the show to fill up with boats.

ISLAMORADA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO