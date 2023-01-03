Read full article on original website
Nighthawk-19
3d ago
Trapping is a cruel and evil hobby carried out by ignorant humans. If it was a wolf why would he kill it. When is the State of Vermont going to move out if the dark ages? Probably not until Phil Scott is voted out of office.
scott lepine
3d ago
I have spoken to people in the Colebrook NH area about wolf sightings. I have personally seen them in Vermont and NH. the best way to tell is DNA to be sure.
David Allen CEO
2d ago
Vermont doesn’t have coyotes. We have coy wolfs. The coyotes bred in with Algonquin and red wolfs. That’s why they are 60lbs instead of 30
mynbc5.com
Lake Champlain experiencing record-warm water
BURLINGTON, Vt. — The water in Lake Champlain broke a daily record on Wednesday, January 4. At the Burlington waterfront, the 9 a.m. reading was 42 degrees. That breaks the old record high water temperature, set in 2016, of 41 degrees. On average, Lake Champlain runs at 37 degrees...
mynbc5.com
Vermont Fire Departments seeing an increase in emergency service calls
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Several fire departments across the Green Mountain State saw major increases in emergency service calls in 2022. Fire departments, including Burlington, South Burlington and Williston, are just some of the areas that saw an uptick. "We saw a 16% increase, which is different than anything we've...
Colchester Sun
Home tour of the week: a $299,000 home in Essex with four bedrooms and a full bathroom
The kitchen of this home in Essex has new kitchen appliances and a porch that leads to a spacious backyard. The basement includes storage and a workbench. The property is being sold as is and needs some updates to the house and garage. Bedrooms: 4. Bathrooms: 1 full. Price: $299,000.
vermontcatholic.org
Michaud Memorial Manor was created from The Triple-L Motel
Nearly a decade after the creation of Vermont Catholic Charities, Burlington Bishop Matthew Brady, fourth bishop of Burlington, undertook the task of reorganizing the program, which originally was established in 1929 by his predecessor, Bishop John Rice. This effort, which began during the spring and summer of 1939, resulted in the creation of the Central Bureau of Catholic Charities by December 1939 as a centralized agency in Burlington to coordinate all the already-existing diocesan and Catholic-affiliated social welfare programs throughout the statewide Diocese.
a-z-animals.com
Discover Vermont’s Coldest January on Record
Vermont is a state in New England known for its beauty, cold, and snowy landscapes. The state’s residents truly understand what it means to live in the cold. In fact, this northern state is usually placed on any top 10 list involving cold temperatures or snowy conditions. Today, we are going to look specifically at January in Vermont. Let’s discover Vermont’s coldest January on record!
Powerless: In a record storm, a small electric cooperative struggled to turn on the lights
As the climate changes, will more intense and frequent storms make it harder for utilities like Washington Electric Cooperative to survive? Read the story on VTDigger here: Powerless: In a record storm, a small electric cooperative struggled to turn on the lights.
Wanzer’s world: What drives Burlington’s social media provocateur?
Jonny Wanzer has turned homemade issue-centric comedy videos into his full-time job. And he has big ambitions to leverage his popularity into a “gonzo media” collective. Read the story on VTDigger here: Wanzer’s world: What drives Burlington’s social media provocateur?.
WCAX
Green Mountain Transit planning to bring back fares
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Green Mountain Transit is planning to charge bus fares once again starting in July after a lengthy pandemic pause. While the decision is not final, the change is factored into their proposed 2024 budget. “Historically, we’ve collected about $2.3 million pre-pandemic in fare revenue,” said Jon...
Carroll, New Hampshire, Police Create Hilarious Patch Starring a Moose
It's small town USA at it's finest. The tiny town of Carroll, New Hampshire, has less than 1,000 full-time residents, according to the 2020 Census. Carroll is located near Twin Mountain, close to Bretton Woods and the infamous Mount Washington Hotel. It's a gorgeous place to live, especially if you have a good sense of humor.
WCAX
Barre makes 2nd attempt to sell city-owned building
BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - Officials in Barre are trying to sell one of the city’s oldest buildings. The Wheelock Building has been around since 1871. The City Council also tried to sell the 250-year-old building back in 2019 but later backed out after concerns about not receiving meaningful offers for the site and not wanting to part with the historic structure.
vermontbiz.com
ReArch Company adds three carpenters to growing field team
ReArch Company(link is external) in South Burlington announced it has expanded its field team with the addition of three new carpenters, Rob Cutler, Travis Cote and Tyler Trombley. Cutler works directly with superintendents reviewing plans, providing framing oversight, monitoring tool inventory and managing acquisitions. He most recently was employed by...
WCAX
5 Vt. utilities ask state regulators for rate hikes
STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - Keeping the lights on in Stowe is going to get more expensive starting next month as the town’s utility raises its rates for the second time in less than six months. But they’re not alone -- five other electric companies have requested rate increases from Vermont regulators.
mynbc5.com
Vermont State Police investigating sugarhouse fire in East Irasburg
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Investigators from the Vermont State Police are looking to determine what caused a sugarhouse in East Irasburg to catch fire on Tuesday evening. Members of the Irasburg Fire Department said they received a call about the fire at 5:27 p.m. at a location off of Vermont Route 58. When crews arrived on the scene, the sugarhouse was completely engulfed in flames.
mynbc5.com
Vermont woman details 'Jeopardy!' TV show experience
BURLINGTON, Vt. — The iconic "Jeopardy!" theme music is one Claire Theoret has heard thousands of times. But this time, instead of listening to it from her couch, the Essex resident heard it loud and clear on the "Jeopardy!" soundstage. The 25-year-old grew up an avid watcher of the...
Vermonters urged to take steps to prevent spread of avian influenza
The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department is reminding the public to take precautions around wild birds, as virulent avian influenza (HPAI) continues to circulate in the state. Backyard flocks of domestic birds in Caledonia and Lamoille Counties have had to […] Read More The post Vermonters urged to take steps to prevent spread of avian influenza appeared first on The Mountain Times.
newportdispatch.com
Two arrested in Montpelier
MONTPELIER — Police say two people were arrested following an incident in Montpelier on New Year Eve. Police say they initiated a traffic stop on Hill Street at around 10:05 p.m. The driver was determined to have court-ordered conditions of release establishing a curfew at their residence. Police say...
Homicides, gunfire echo as Burlington looks to 2023
Burlington had 5 homicides and 26 gunfire incidents in 2022. Car theft also spiked.
Colchester Sun
Essex Town resident to be on tonight’s Jeopardy episode
ESSEX TOWN — Essex Town will be represented by Claire Theoret on tonight’s Jeopardy episode. Theoret works as a high school registrar. The episode can be watched on WPTZ NBC Chittenden at 7 p.m.
WCAX
Police: Man shot and injured in Northeast Kingdom
NEWPORT, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are investigating after a man was shot and injured in the Northeast Kingdom. It happened Tuesday at about 2 a.m. in Newport. Vermont State Police say Eddie De Los Torres, 37, who is homeless, went to the hospital in Newport with gunshot wounds. They say his injuries were not life-threatening.
mynbc5.com
Vermont State Police investigating after altercation leaves inmate with serious injuries
SAINT ALBANS CITY, Vt. — Vermont State Police is investigating an altercation between two inmates at Northwest State Correctional Facility that left one person with life-threatening injuries. The Department of Corrections said on Dec. 22, a fight broke out in a cell occupied by 55-year-old Jeffrey Hall and 21-year-old...
