Woman arrested on a warrant in Lyndonville
LYNDONVILLE — A 23-year-old woman from St. Johnsbury was arrested in Lyndonville yesterday. Police say they responded to a call from a local resident who knew that Breanna Ruffing was there to pick up some property on Pinehurst Street at around 2:45 p.m. Police say they knew Ruffing had...
Man arrested in Lyndon
LYNDON — A 37-year-old man was arrested in Lyndon on Thursday. Authorities say they were notified that Brent Sarazin, of Lyndon, was holding a woman against her will on Mathewson Hill Road at around 11:30 a.m. Police responded to the address and took Sarazin into custody. He is accused...
Police identify two men in ‘altercation’ at St. Albans prison that left one with life-threatening injuries
Jeffrey Hall, 55, remained in critical condition Friday at University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington. The second man, Mbyayenge Mafuta, 21, has been incarcerated since his August arrest following a Burlington vandalism rampage. Read the story on VTDigger here: Police identify two men in ‘altercation’ at St. Albans prison that left one with life-threatening injuries.
Search warrant shows missing Rolex among items in Vermont State trooper suspension
WILLISTON, Vt. — The Vermont State Police trooper who was suspended with pay last week is being investigated for possible grand larceny, possession of stolen property and other charges, court records say. The missing property includes a $14,000 Rolex watch, which went missing from the temporary evidence storage room...
Man sentenced to prison for selling cocaine base in Burlington
BURLINGTON — Jermaine Dixon, 39, of Brooklyn, New York, was recently sentenced to serve 14 months in prison after his guilty plea to one count of distribution of cocaine base. Dixon was ordered to serve a three-year term of supervised release and to pay a $100 special assessment. According...
Man arrested for trespass, disorderly conduct in Bradford
BRADFORD — A 23-year-old man from Orange was arrested in Bradford on Tuesday. Police say they were notified that a man was told to leave the Valley Vista and refused to do so. According to the report, he was being violent at the time. Police identified the man as...
Woman arrested for DUI twice in one night in Montpelier
MONTPELIER — A 47-year-old woman was arrested for DUI twice in one night in Montpelier. Police say they initiated a traffic stop on Memorial Drive on December 30, at around 10:40 p.m. The driver was observed to be impaired by alcohol and arrested for suspicion of driving under the...
Two arrested in Montpelier
MONTPELIER — Police say two people were arrested following an incident in Montpelier on New Year Eve. Police say they initiated a traffic stop on Hill Street at around 10:05 p.m. The driver was determined to have court-ordered conditions of release establishing a curfew at their residence. Police say...
Altona man arrested for felony meth possession
PLATTSBURGH | An Altona man is now behind bars on a felony drug possession charge following an early morning complaint in the Town of Plattsburgh. Clinton County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Jake D. Barcomb Jan. 4 while responding to an unspecified complaint at 2:30 a.m. when Barcomb was allegedly found in possession of methamphetamine.
ACLU-VT urges dismissal of criminal charges for Montpelier man arrested at city council meeting
Stephen Whitaker, who refused to stop speaking during the June meeting, was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. Read the story on VTDigger here: ACLU-VT urges dismissal of criminal charges for Montpelier man arrested at city council meeting.
Police: Fake currency circulating in Lyndonville
LYNDONVILLE — Police are investigating after multiple complaints of fake currency circulating in Lyndonville. Most of cases are of large bills, that were passed at local convenience stores. Police say there could also be smaller bills in circulation. If you believe you have received any fake money, call 802-626-1271.
Plattsburgh woman killed in Route 9 crash
A Plattsburgh woman was killed after her vehicle crashed into a tree along northbound Route 9 in Westport and became submerged in a creek. New York State Police said Alexis Bouyea, 27, was driving alone January 4 when her car left the roadway, hit a tree and overturned. Troopers are investigating the cause of the crash.
Police: St. Johnsbury man arrested
ST. JOHNSBURY — A 39-year-old man was arrested in St. Johnsbury yesterday. Authorities say they were conducting an investigation of an abandoned vehicle along US 5 in the area of 664 Memorial Drive at around 10:25 p.m. Several individuals seen inside the vehicle exited and fled the scene on...
Man shot in Newport
NEWPORT — Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in Newport early this morning. The incident took place at around 2:00 a.m. Police were notified after the victim arrived at North Country Hospital in Newport with gunshot wounds to his extremities. The victim was identified as Eddie De Los...
Homicides, gunfire echo as Burlington looks to 2023
Burlington had 5 homicides and 26 gunfire incidents in 2022. Car theft also spiked.
