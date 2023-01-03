EUGENE, Ore. -- A red-tailed hawk that had been hit by a car in November was released back into the wild Thursday after making a full recovery. On November 3, two valets at the 5th Street Marketplace were shocked to find a hawk entangled in the grille of a car they had moved to park. The hawk had been hit by the car and had apparently stuck in its grille for some time before the vehicle pulled up to the Gordon Hotel. The valets reported the injured bird to the Cascades Raptor Center, who sent a doctor to extricate the bird and bring it in for recovery.

