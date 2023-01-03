Read full article on original website
kezi.com
Lane County awarded millions of federal dollars to fund infrastructure projects
EUGENE, Ore. – Lane County commissioners said they were pleased when federal money was approved to provide funding for key infrastructure. Approximately $3.1 million is going to be given to the county. The three projects to be funded are community initiated, meaning congressional leaders spoke directly with local officials to find out what the community needs.
klcc.org
Lane County gets $1.5 M from omnibus package towards behavioral health crisis stabilization center
The 2023 federal omnibus bill is helping Lane County establish a behavioral health crisis stabilization center. $1.5 million will go towards equipment and facilities for the center, in addition to $7 million previously approved by the Lane County Board of Commissioners. Jason Davis, the public information officer for the county’s...
See the most expensive home for sale in each of Oregon’s 36 counties
Thinking about moving in the New Year? Before you pack up your pots and pans, see what you can buy at the median sale price, which varies widely across Oregon. Portland homes can cost 2.5 times those in Baker County at the Idaho state line. If you’re dreaming big, here’s...
nbc16.com
Fatal crash on Hwy 126E in Lane County
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Thursday evening, Oregon State Police (OSP) responded to a fatal vehicle-pedestrian crash on Highway 126E near milepost 14.2, in Lane County. OSP responded to the scene around 6:09 p.m. Highway 126E remained partially open during the 3-hour crash scene investigation. Officials say preliminary investigations indicated...
kezi.com
White Bird Clinic expanding facility to meet demand for care
EUGENE, Ore. -- The White Bird Clinic is expanding their mental health counselling department with help from some funds from the $1.7 trillion federal omnibus spending bill that was recently passed in Washington D.C. The mental health clinic is receiving $275,000 in funding to expand its mental health counseling department....
KTVZ
Counties with the most motor vehicle accident fatalities in Oregon
Counties with the most motor vehicle accident fatalities in Oregon. Media outlets were quick during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdowns that defined the summer and fall of 2020 to note just how little traffic there was as a result. Simple logic would suggest that less traffic equals a lower likelihood of accidents and thus fewer injuries and fatalities. Sadly, this was not the case.
kezi.com
A Downtown Connection to the Riverfront
A downtown connection to the Eugene riverfront to be constructed. For decades the city of Eugene has wanted to transform the riverfront area. With real construction starting, neighbors and business owners are excited.
kezi.com
Lane Transit District to reduce service starting February
EUGENE, Ore. -- 12 of Lane Transit District’s bus routes will be making fewer trips starting in February due to staffing issues and changing passenger demand, the transit district announced Tuesday. LTD said that in addition to its 12 fixed bus routes that will be seeing reduced service, adjustments...
kezi.com
Man walking along Highway 126 struck and killed by car, OSP says
WALTERVILLE, Ore. -- A man is dead after a vehicle struck him on Highway 126 after dark Thursday night, according to Oregon State Police. OSP said they and the Lane County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported vehicle and pedestrian collision on Highway 126 near Latta Road at about 6:09 p.m. on January 5. Troopers said their initial investigation revealed that Brandon Philes, 50, of Springfield, had been walking on the eastbound fog line of the highway when he was struck by an eastbound Subaru Outback. OSP said Philes was declared deceased at the scene by medical personnel.
kezi.com
Detached trailer leads to fatal crash on Highway 20
CORVALLIS, Ore. -- A trailer that detached from its towing vehicle while in transit caused a fatal crash near Hyak Park Wednesday afternoon, according to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office. The BCSO said they responded to a crash on Highway 20 near Hyak park at about 3:50 p.m. on...
kezi.com
Flashbangs used during early-morning search warrant, EPD says
EUGENE, Ore. -- An investigation is ongoing after Eugene Police Department and SWAT searched a home early Wednesday morning. According to EPD, their Street Crimes Unit and SWAT team searched a home on Autumn Avenue at about 6 a.m. on January 4. Police said the circumstances of the situation were deemed dangerous enough to warrant the deployment of the SWAT team. The warrant was for drug-related crimes, child neglect, felon in possession of a firearm, and unlawful use of a firearm, according to police.
kqennewsradio.com
WIND ADVISORY WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON
A Wind Advisory is in effect from 10:00 a.m. Wednesday through 4:00 p.m. Thursday for much of southern Oregon. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said southeast winds of 25 to 35 miles per hour with gusts up to 55 miles per hour are expected. Higher winds are forecast at higher elevations.
kezi.com
Hawk hit by car released after making full recovery
EUGENE, Ore. -- A red-tailed hawk that had been hit by a car in November was released back into the wild Thursday after making a full recovery. On November 3, two valets at the 5th Street Marketplace were shocked to find a hawk entangled in the grille of a car they had moved to park. The hawk had been hit by the car and had apparently stuck in its grille for some time before the vehicle pulled up to the Gordon Hotel. The valets reported the injured bird to the Cascades Raptor Center, who sent a doctor to extricate the bird and bring it in for recovery.
kezi.com
Second-floor apartment fire put out in Lebanon; no injuries, said firefighters
LEBANON, Ore. -- A destructive fire in a second-floor apartment was put out on Wednesday, and Lebanon Fire District says that fortunately, no one was hurt. LFD said they reported to an apartment fire on Market Street at about 10:45 p.m. on January 4. Firefighters said they arrived to find smoke and flames visible in a second story window. Firefighters aggressively attacked the fire and had it contained within 15 minutes, according to fire officials.
kezi.com
EWEB has plan to provide enough energy for electric cars
EUGENE, Ore. --Starting in 2035, Oregonians won't be able to buy a new gas-powered vehicle. However, a major question is, will utilities like Eugene Water & Electrical Board be able to deliver the energy necessary?. EWEB spokesperson Aaron Orlowski said they're confident they will be. "Yes, we are ready for...
kqennewsradio.com
WIND ADVISORY BEGINS WEDNESDAY MORNING
A Wind Advisory begins Wednesday morning at 10:00 a.m. for a wide area of southern Oregon. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said southeast winds of 25 to 35 mile per hour with gusts to 55 miles per hour are possible. Higher winds are expected at higher elevations. The Advisory...
kezi.com
Man arrested for fatal Highway 20 crash outside Corvallis
CORVALLIS, Ore. – A man has been arrested in connection to a December 18 head-on collision that left a 47-year-old woman dead, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office said. The BCSO said that on December 18, a westbound Volkswagen Touareg later found to be operated by Serrano Patrick, 24, left its lane during a curve and struck an eastbound Honda CRV, operated by Andrea Thornberry, 47. The BCSO said Thornberry suffered fatal injuries in the crash, and Patrick was taken to a nearby hospital for minor injuries.
kezi.com
Study shows Oregon No. 2 state with most inbound moves in 2022, Eugene one of the most moved-into cities
EUGENE, Ore. -- Oregon was the second most popular state to move to in 2022, according to an annual study by United Van Lines. Michael Stoll, an economist at UCLA, has spent the last decade working closely with the company to break down the data. "The study is accounting of...
kezi.com
Vehicle recovered from bottom of Walnut Grove Pond
EUGENE, Ore. -- Crews with the Lane County Sheriff’s Office conducted an operation to salvage a vehicle from the bottom of Walnut Grove Pond on Monday, and they believe the car had been there for three decades. The LCSO said a man reported seeing a car in a pond...
kezi.com
Officer-involved shooting ends chase in Albany
ALBANY, Ore. -- A chase that reportedly involved several law enforcement agencies ended near the Amtrak station in Albany after a suspect allegedly shot at a deputy. According to police communications, the incident began between 11 a.m. and Noon on January 2. A Benton County Sheriff’s Office deputy reported that he had been shot at, and several units responded to attempt to apprehend the suspected shooter, who seems to have fled the scene in a vehicle. Law Enforcement Officers from the BCSO, Oregon State Police, Linn County Sheriff’s Office and Albany Police Department chased the subject from the area of Peoria Road and Highway 34, through Tangent on Highway 99, and finally ended at the Amtrak station in Albany just after Noon.
