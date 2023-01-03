ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

After More Than 20 Years, This Palo Alto Chinese Cuisine Institution Has Closed

Palo Alto Chinese restaurant Mandarin Roots, owned by Simon Yuan and son Jarvis Yuan, closed permanently on December 31 after 24 years in business. The restaurant owners posted a note to the business website saying “all good things come to an end” and that “it has been a pleasure.” Palo Alto Online reports the restaurant was known for Chinese fusion items such as pork belly quesadillas and kalbi beef tacos.
PALO ALTO, CA
Canela Bistro Alum Strikes Out to Embrace His Colombian Roots at Oakland Restaurant

Chef Paul Iglesias, known for his stint as manager at Canela Bistro & Wine Bar on Market Street, is opening his own restaurant in Uptown Oakland. On January 13 the restaurateur will debut Parche at 2295 Broadway, where he’ll serve dishes showcasing myriad forms of Colombian cooking. After cutting his teeth throughout the Bay Area, Iglesias is ready to tap into his Colombian heritage. “I want to be respectful of all the people and culture that encompasses Colombia,” Iglesias says. “The African aspect, the Lebanese aspect, the Indigenous aspect, and the pre-Colobmbian aspect.”
OAKLAND, CA
San Francisco’s Church of Gin Will Close Until at Least March

The months following the holidays tend to be a slower time for bars and restaurants, and now at least one San Francisco business is looking to ride it out with a temporary closure: Whitechapel, that favorite gin-forward bar on Lower Polk, announced on social media that it will be closed through March 2023, as first reported by Hoodline.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Best Dishes Editors Ate This Week

There’s certainly no shortage of excellent food to be found in San Francisco and the Bay Area — but there’s plenty worth skipping, too. Luckily for you, Eater editors dine out several times a week (or more) and we’re happy to share the standout dishes we encounter as we go.
ONYX, CA
The First U.S. Outpost of This Delhi-Based Restaurant Sails Into a Stunning Waterfront Space in Sausalito

The famous Trident restaurant and bar in downtown Sausalito is getting a new neighbor this year: Ditas, a South Delhi restaurant and bar, is moving into the second floor of the historic building at 558 Bridgeway. The space had been most recently serving as an events venue for the Trident, with huge windows opening up towards the bay, but the picturesque spot will get an update with the help of Winder Gibson Architects and interior designer Maureen Kelsey. Expect the decor to center around the dramatic views of the water and San Francisco, with local design elements such as a toughened glass bar countertop from artisan Bill Empey.
SAUSALITO, CA
sfstandard.com

Thousands Moved Out of San Francisco Last Year. Here’s Where They Went

As California’s population shrank for a second year in a row, a steady stream of San Franciscans left the city last year, according to a new analysis by The Standard. But many of those erstwhile San Franciscans remained in the state: Los Angeles, San Diego and Sacramento were the top destinations for people who booked one-way U-Hauls out of town.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
beyondthecreek.com

Mendocino Farms Coming to Ygnacio Plaza in Walnut Creek

It’s official: Mendocino Farms is coming to Ygnacio Plaza in Walnut Creek! They’ll be located right next to Sports Basement in a standalone building. Want to get a sneak peek at the menu? Check it out here. From the sound of it, we can expect all of the fan-favorite sandwiches, like the famous “Not So Fried” Chicken Sandwich and the BBQ Pork Sandwich, as well as a variety of fresh salads and soups. If you’re excited about the arrival of Mendocino Farms in Walnut Creek, be sure to sign up for updates at their location page here. Stay tuned for more updates!
WALNUT CREEK, CA
48hills.org

Good Taste: Why 2023 is looking so tasty

Welcome back to Good Taste, your weekly menu of food finds and happenings in the Bay Area. Today, I’m serving suggestions for new restaurants on the horizon, plus hopeful re-openings and potential awesomeness to keep a fork in your pocket for, just in case. Representing Tunisian food in San...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

