Read full article on original website
Related
Eater
A San Francisco-Based Dumpling Lounge Is Moving Into the Shuttered Joyful House Spot
A popular San Francisco-based dumpling lounge is expanding to Las Vegas and taking over the former Joyful House Chinese Cuisine space. The new restaurant, founded by the family behind Koi Palace and Dragon Beaux, will serve all the modern Chinese favorites the brand is known for inside a sleek and renovated interior.
Eater
After More Than 20 Years, This Palo Alto Chinese Cuisine Institution Has Closed
Palo Alto Chinese restaurant Mandarin Roots, owned by Simon Yuan and son Jarvis Yuan, closed permanently on December 31 after 24 years in business. The restaurant owners posted a note to the business website saying “all good things come to an end” and that “it has been a pleasure.” Palo Alto Online reports the restaurant was known for Chinese fusion items such as pork belly quesadillas and kalbi beef tacos.
Ross to close San Francisco store, downsize Bay Area office space
Ross is closing at least one store in San Francisco and downsizing office space at its Dublin HQ.
Eater
Canela Bistro Alum Strikes Out to Embrace His Colombian Roots at Oakland Restaurant
Chef Paul Iglesias, known for his stint as manager at Canela Bistro & Wine Bar on Market Street, is opening his own restaurant in Uptown Oakland. On January 13 the restaurateur will debut Parche at 2295 Broadway, where he’ll serve dishes showcasing myriad forms of Colombian cooking. After cutting his teeth throughout the Bay Area, Iglesias is ready to tap into his Colombian heritage. “I want to be respectful of all the people and culture that encompasses Colombia,” Iglesias says. “The African aspect, the Lebanese aspect, the Indigenous aspect, and the pre-Colobmbian aspect.”
Eater
San Francisco’s Church of Gin Will Close Until at Least March
The months following the holidays tend to be a slower time for bars and restaurants, and now at least one San Francisco business is looking to ride it out with a temporary closure: Whitechapel, that favorite gin-forward bar on Lower Polk, announced on social media that it will be closed through March 2023, as first reported by Hoodline.
Eater
The Best Dishes Editors Ate This Week
There’s certainly no shortage of excellent food to be found in San Francisco and the Bay Area — but there’s plenty worth skipping, too. Luckily for you, Eater editors dine out several times a week (or more) and we’re happy to share the standout dishes we encounter as we go.
Eater
This Sonoma Locals’ Go-To For Local Wine And Artisan Goods Has Closed
CASTRO — The 4039 18th Street location of mini-chain Rooster and Rice closed on December 23 after about four years. Hoodline reports the space will flip into new business Mr. Hen Chicken Rice & Noodle. The business’ five other stores in San Francisco remain open. HAYES VALLEY —...
Mendocino Farms Expands Bay Area Footprint with New Restaurant
Mendocino Farms Santa Clara joins 10 other locations serving the larger San Francisco Bay Area
Starter Bakery Is Finally Opening its Oakland Brick-and-Mortar
The patisserie's upcoming Rockridge spot was previously home to Jules Thin Crust, and is near establishments such as Ain't Normal Cafe, Millennium vegan restaurant, and Zachary's Chicago Pizza.
What to know about the 3 storms set to slam the SF Bay Area
The wet, windy weather is far from over in California.
Eater
The First U.S. Outpost of This Delhi-Based Restaurant Sails Into a Stunning Waterfront Space in Sausalito
The famous Trident restaurant and bar in downtown Sausalito is getting a new neighbor this year: Ditas, a South Delhi restaurant and bar, is moving into the second floor of the historic building at 558 Bridgeway. The space had been most recently serving as an events venue for the Trident, with huge windows opening up towards the bay, but the picturesque spot will get an update with the help of Winder Gibson Architects and interior designer Maureen Kelsey. Expect the decor to center around the dramatic views of the water and San Francisco, with local design elements such as a toughened glass bar countertop from artisan Bill Empey.
sfstandard.com
Thousands Moved Out of San Francisco Last Year. Here’s Where They Went
As California’s population shrank for a second year in a row, a steady stream of San Franciscans left the city last year, according to a new analysis by The Standard. But many of those erstwhile San Franciscans remained in the state: Los Angeles, San Diego and Sacramento were the top destinations for people who booked one-way U-Hauls out of town.
Why San Francisco's Ocean Beach is covered in 'snow' after storm
San Francisco's Ocean Beach was covered in what appeared to be "snow" on Friday.
A New Gourmet Bakery Is Arriving in Palo Alto
Bay Area-based bakery Marvel Cake, known for its custom gourmet desserts, appears to be opening a second shop.
What to know about the California storm heading into the weekend
More rain and wind are set to pummel Northern California in the coming days.
Totally Flooded Parking Lot in San Francisco Bay Area Is Just Wild
These storms are no joke.
Bay Area storm live updates: Large tree falls on 3-story Oakland apartment building
A large eucalyptus tree fell on a three-story apartment building at 3293 Lynde St. in Oakland.
beyondthecreek.com
Mendocino Farms Coming to Ygnacio Plaza in Walnut Creek
It’s official: Mendocino Farms is coming to Ygnacio Plaza in Walnut Creek! They’ll be located right next to Sports Basement in a standalone building. Want to get a sneak peek at the menu? Check it out here. From the sound of it, we can expect all of the fan-favorite sandwiches, like the famous “Not So Fried” Chicken Sandwich and the BBQ Pork Sandwich, as well as a variety of fresh salads and soups. If you’re excited about the arrival of Mendocino Farms in Walnut Creek, be sure to sign up for updates at their location page here. Stay tuned for more updates!
Dock to iconic Santa Cruz 'cement ship' destroyed amid California storm
Parts of the dock to the SS Palo Alto in Aptos was destroyed by Thursday morning amid massive storm waves.
48hills.org
Good Taste: Why 2023 is looking so tasty
Welcome back to Good Taste, your weekly menu of food finds and happenings in the Bay Area. Today, I’m serving suggestions for new restaurants on the horizon, plus hopeful re-openings and potential awesomeness to keep a fork in your pocket for, just in case. Representing Tunisian food in San...
Comments / 0