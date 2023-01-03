Read full article on original website
mychamplainvalley.com
Recovery center sees surge of patients in new year
The well-known New Year’s resolution known as ‘Dry January’ encourages many people who experience alcohol and substance abuse. The Turning Point Center in Burlington has already seen more inquiries in the first week of 2023 than the entire month of December, said Emily Korkosz, a recovery coach coordinator.
mynbc5.com
Vermont Fire Departments seeing an increase in emergency service calls
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Several fire departments across the Green Mountain State saw major increases in emergency service calls in 2022. Fire departments, including Burlington, South Burlington and Williston, are just some of the areas that saw an uptick. "We saw a 16% increase, which is different than anything we've...
WCAX
Barre makes 2nd attempt to sell city-owned building
BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - Officials in Barre are trying to sell one of the city’s oldest buildings. The Wheelock Building has been around since 1871. The City Council also tried to sell the 250-year-old building back in 2019 but later backed out after concerns about not receiving meaningful offers for the site and not wanting to part with the historic structure.
WCAX
Green Mountain Transit planning to bring back fares
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Green Mountain Transit is planning to charge bus fares once again starting in July after a lengthy pandemic pause. While the decision is not final, the change is factored into their proposed 2024 budget. “Historically, we’ve collected about $2.3 million pre-pandemic in fare revenue,” said Jon...
vermontcatholic.org
Michaud Memorial Manor was created from The Triple-L Motel
Nearly a decade after the creation of Vermont Catholic Charities, Burlington Bishop Matthew Brady, fourth bishop of Burlington, undertook the task of reorganizing the program, which originally was established in 1929 by his predecessor, Bishop John Rice. This effort, which began during the spring and summer of 1939, resulted in the creation of the Central Bureau of Catholic Charities by December 1939 as a centralized agency in Burlington to coordinate all the already-existing diocesan and Catholic-affiliated social welfare programs throughout the statewide Diocese.
mynbc5.com
Search warrant shows missing Rolex among items in Vermont State trooper suspension
WILLISTON, Vt. — The Vermont State Police trooper who was suspended with pay last week is being investigated for possible grand larceny, possession of stolen property and other charges, court records say. The missing property includes a $14,000 Rolex watch, which went missing from the temporary evidence storage room...
Vaccine clinic for BIPOC Vermonters scheduled for Saturday in Burlington
Sponsored by the Vermont Health Equity Initiative, the clinic runs from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Cathedral Church of St. Paul. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vaccine clinic for BIPOC Vermonters scheduled for Saturday in Burlington.
newportdispatch.com
Police: Fake currency circulating in Lyndonville
LYNDONVILLE — Police are investigating after multiple complaints of fake currency circulating in Lyndonville. Most of cases are of large bills, that were passed at local convenience stores. Police say there could also be smaller bills in circulation. If you believe you have received any fake money, call 802-626-1271.
willistonobserver.com
Williston dispatch consolidates with Essex
Starting this month, calls to the Williston Police Department will be picked up in Essex under a 2.5-year joint operating agreement recently approved by the selectboards in both towns. Williston has long needed help operating a 24-7 dispatch center and, until last year, had relied on the Vermont State Police...
‘He plainly seeks a change of heart’: Prosecution urges denial of shorter prison term for Ariel Quiros
Assistant U.S. Attorney Paul Van de Graaf argues that a five-year prison term for the former Jay Peak owner — sentenced earlier this year for his role in the largest fraud case in Vermont history — should stand, despite Quiros “begging” for mercy. Read the story on VTDigger here: ‘He plainly seeks a change of heart’: Prosecution urges denial of shorter prison term for Ariel Quiros.
miltonindependent.com
Home tour of the week: $399,900 for a three bedroom, two bathroom home sitting on almost an acre of land
This home in Milton has a open floor plan with a large kitchen with plenty of cabinets and counter space. The house includes a two car garage and two full bathrooms. HIGHLIGHTS: 0.92 acres of land, attached two car garage. Listed by Geri Reilly Real Estate.
newportdispatch.com
Man sentenced to prison for selling cocaine base in Burlington
BURLINGTON — Jermaine Dixon, 39, of Brooklyn, New York, was recently sentenced to serve 14 months in prison after his guilty plea to one count of distribution of cocaine base. Dixon was ordered to serve a three-year term of supervised release and to pay a $100 special assessment. According...
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested in Lyndon
LYNDON — A 37-year-old man was arrested in Lyndon on Thursday. Authorities say they were notified that Brent Sarazin, of Lyndon, was holding a woman against her will on Mathewson Hill Road at around 11:30 a.m. Police responded to the address and took Sarazin into custody. He is accused...
a-z-animals.com
Discover Vermont’s Coldest January on Record
Vermont is a state in New England known for its beauty, cold, and snowy landscapes. The state’s residents truly understand what it means to live in the cold. In fact, this northern state is usually placed on any top 10 list involving cold temperatures or snowy conditions. Today, we are going to look specifically at January in Vermont. Let’s discover Vermont’s coldest January on record!
newportdispatch.com
Woman arrested on a warrant in Lyndonville
LYNDONVILLE — A 23-year-old woman from St. Johnsbury was arrested in Lyndonville yesterday. Police say they responded to a call from a local resident who knew that Breanna Ruffing was there to pick up some property on Pinehurst Street at around 2:45 p.m. Police say they knew Ruffing had...
newportdispatch.com
Woman arrested for DUI twice in one night in Montpelier
MONTPELIER — A 47-year-old woman was arrested for DUI twice in one night in Montpelier. Police say they initiated a traffic stop on Memorial Drive on December 30, at around 10:40 p.m. The driver was observed to be impaired by alcohol and arrested for suspicion of driving under the...
newportdispatch.com
Police: St. Johnsbury man arrested
ST. JOHNSBURY — A 39-year-old man was arrested in St. Johnsbury yesterday. Authorities say they were conducting an investigation of an abandoned vehicle along US 5 in the area of 664 Memorial Drive at around 10:25 p.m. Several individuals seen inside the vehicle exited and fled the scene on...
Vermonters urged to take steps to prevent spread of avian influenza
The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department is reminding the public to take precautions around wild birds, as virulent avian influenza (HPAI) continues to circulate in the state. Backyard flocks of domestic birds in Caledonia and Lamoille Counties have had to […] Read More The post Vermonters urged to take steps to prevent spread of avian influenza appeared first on The Mountain Times.
mynbc5.com
Burlington police end of year report shows officer count down, crime increase
BURLINGTON, Vt. — The Burlington Police Department has released itspreliminary year-end report for 2022, and the data shows crime has gone up in many sectors compared to the past five-year average. "We had a tough year in regard to crime, we had a tough year in regard to staffing,...
Homicides, gunfire echo as Burlington looks to 2023
Burlington had 5 homicides and 26 gunfire incidents in 2022. Car theft also spiked.
