Single-family house sells in Longmeadow for $1.1 million
Christopher Seeley acquired the property at 104 Ardsley Road, Longmeadow, from Peter Novak and Catherine Novak on Dec. 12, 2022, for $1,100,000 which represents a price per square foot of $321. The property features four bedrooms, four bathrooms, and a garage. The unit sits on a 0.7-acre lot. Additional houses...
theberkshireedge.com
Impeccable log home with stunning natural views
Completed in 2008, this log home has been impeccably maintained and thoughtfully cared for ever since. A beautiful wrap-around front deck greets you before you make your way inside. Living and dining space await, and a large eat-in kitchen with radiant heat floor is perfect for cooking and gathering. The main floor boasts 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths, with the primary featuring an en suite full bath. The space upstairs is currently used as an office and entertainment area but could serve many uses. There’s a full in-law apartment on the lower level with radiant heat and its own wrap-around deck. Bring your binoculars! From the back deck you will see a wildlife pond and the many animals that frequent the property and surrounding area.
Single family residence sells in Worcester for $559,000
Sean Collins and Katherine Reyes acquired the property at 26 Maravista Road, Worcester, from Properties Llc Gm on Dec. 16, 2022. The $559,000 purchase price works out to $546 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, one bathroom, and a underground/basement. The unit sits on a 0.4-acre lot. Additional...
Westfield Planning Board hears first flag lot request under new ordinance
WESTFIELD — In one of the first tests for the new flag lot ordinance, Stephen and Susan Oleksak are seeking a special permit from the Planning Board to create a flag lot on their 37-acre property at 994 Western Ave., which is zoned Residence A and Rural Residential. The...
Assemble to move to Northampton’s Main Street, filling vacant storefront
A storefront vacant in downtown Northampton since the summer is expected to be filled this coming summer. Assemble — a furniture, art and vintage goods store — will move from its current location in Thornes Marketplace to Main Street, into the retail location formerly occupied by Birdhouse Music.
UMass Memorial calls off planned merger with Heywood Hospital in Gardner
UMass Memorial Health and Heywood Hospital in Gardner have called off their merger eight months after signing a letter of intent for the two Central Massachusetts entities to join. UMass Memorial President and CEO Eric Dickson told employees in a memo on Thursday that the two sides have worked to...
MassLive.com
Single family residence sells in Holyoke for $655,000
Rachel Sadler and Christopher Wilson bought the property at 90 Pleasant Street, Holyoke, from Kenneth A Foley and Jodi L Cutler on Dec. 13, 2022, for $655,000 which works out to $136 per square foot. The property features five bedrooms, four bathrooms, and an underground/basement. There’s also a pool in the backyard and one parking space. The unit and sits on a 0.6-acre lot.
Massachusetts Goodwill Shops Do Not Accept These 18 Items
With the passing of the holidays, you have probably acquired more goods and need to clear some space. I have plenty of items that need to be sold either online, in a yard sale, or donated to Goodwill. Speaking of Goodwill, I recently brought a box of CDs to the Great Barrington location in southern Berkshire County. I was speaking to the donation attendant in the back of the building and I asked him if it was okay to donate the CDs. He told me as long as it was just CDs and not VHS tapes and/or audio cassette tapes that it would be fine to drop them off.
Chicopee Walmart addition hearing delayed a month
CHICOPEE – A hearing to discuss a proposed addition to Walmart was postponed at the request of the owners, who asked for more time to address questions brought up by city staff. The Planning Board was scheduled to hold the hearing on Thursday. Members voted unanimously at the meeting...
Johnathan Letendre of Northampton died in Chesterfield around Christmas, authorities say
Authorities have confirmed the death of a Northampton man in Chesterfield last week, but details surrounding how he may have died remain guarded. Johnathan Letendre died Dec. 26 at a Chesterfield address on South Street, the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office said. He was 27. With Letendre’s death under investigation,...
Condominium in South Hadley sells for $330,000
Richard Jolivet and Sheila Jolivet acquired the property at 9 Olde Plains holw., South Hadley, from Volodimyr Duzhko and Maria V Arsenieva on Dec. 14, 2022, for $330,000 which represents a price per square foot of $230. The property features two bedrooms and three bathrooms. Additional units have recently been...
Showcase Cinemas site in Worcester eyed for 150,000-square-foot warehouse
The site of Worcester’s last cinema may soon be home to a 150,000-square-foot warehouse and distribution building. Astoria, N.Y.-based real estate company Criterion Group has filed plans with the city’s Planning Board to build the warehouse at 135 Brooks St., where the Showcase Cinemas North once stood. The company specializes in apartment buildings, self-storage facilities, film studios, warehousing, industrial yards and truck parking facilities throughout the country, according to its website.
newyorkupstate.com
Must-see home: Schenectady house part of historic GE Realty Plot inspired by Central Park
Schenectady, N.Y. — The GE Realty Plot is more than just a neighborhood. It’s a window into the history of one of America’s most storied companies, General Electric. Originally an undeveloped tract of land owned by Union College in Schenectady, it was sold to GE at the turn of the 19th century to help the college pay off a debt.
iBerkshires.com
Shuttered Berkshire General Store Bought by Property Managers
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Berkshire General Store closed its doors for good at the end of 2022 but there may be hope for a similar venture in its space. On Wednesday, the Board of Health voted to transfer a tobacco permit from the store to Cavalier Management, which has purchased the business.
CT Eatery Will Soon Close After Nearly 30 Years In Business
An iconic restaurant in Connecticut will soon permanently close after nearly 30 years in business.The Chowder Pot of Hartford is set to close in the coming months, the business announced on Tuesday, Jan. 3.The owners said the building is "showing its age" after many years of functioning as various …
westernmassnews.com
Crews respond to scene in the area of Cabot Street in Holyoke
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Crews responded to a scene in the area of Cabot Street in Holyoke Thursday night. Detail remains unknown at this time, however when Western Mass News crews arrived on scene, they saw what appeared to be an accident reconstruction. Western Mass News has reached out to Holyoke...
New restaurant moving into Cohoes’ Van Schaick Country Club
A new restaurant is set to move into the Van Schaick Island Country Club in Cohoes. This comes after Max410 announced it was moving out of the space and relocating to the former Waters Edge Lighthouse location in Glenville.
Prominent office building on Main Street in Springfield sold
A downtown Springfield building has officially been sold.
Rensselaer County man issued 12 tickets for luring, killing doe
An unnamed Rensselaer County man was issued 12 tickets after luring deer with a bait pile and shooting them without possessing any doe tags.
January events at Eastern States Exposition in West Springfield
There are several events and shows happening at the Eastern States Exposition in January, including the Springfield Wedding & Bridal Expo.
