Cummington, MA

MassLive.com

Single-family house sells in Longmeadow for $1.1 million

Christopher Seeley acquired the property at 104 Ardsley Road, Longmeadow, from Peter Novak and Catherine Novak on Dec. 12, 2022, for $1,100,000 which represents a price per square foot of $321. The property features four bedrooms, four bathrooms, and a garage. The unit sits on a 0.7-acre lot. Additional houses...
LONGMEADOW, MA
theberkshireedge.com

Impeccable log home with stunning natural views

Completed in 2008, this log home has been impeccably maintained and thoughtfully cared for ever since. A beautiful wrap-around front deck greets you before you make your way inside. Living and dining space await, and a large eat-in kitchen with radiant heat floor is perfect for cooking and gathering. The main floor boasts 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths, with the primary featuring an en suite full bath. The space upstairs is currently used as an office and entertainment area but could serve many uses. There’s a full in-law apartment on the lower level with radiant heat and its own wrap-around deck. Bring your binoculars! From the back deck you will see a wildlife pond and the many animals that frequent the property and surrounding area.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
MassLive.com

Single family residence sells in Worcester for $559,000

Sean Collins and Katherine Reyes acquired the property at 26 Maravista Road, Worcester, from Properties Llc Gm on Dec. 16, 2022. The $559,000 purchase price works out to $546 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, one bathroom, and a underground/basement. The unit sits on a 0.4-acre lot. Additional...
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Single family residence sells in Holyoke for $655,000

Rachel Sadler and Christopher Wilson bought the property at 90 Pleasant Street, Holyoke, from Kenneth A Foley and Jodi L Cutler on Dec. 13, 2022, for $655,000 which works out to $136 per square foot. The property features five bedrooms, four bathrooms, and an underground/basement. There’s also a pool in the backyard and one parking space. The unit and sits on a 0.6-acre lot.
HOLYOKE, MA
WSBS

Massachusetts Goodwill Shops Do Not Accept These 18 Items

With the passing of the holidays, you have probably acquired more goods and need to clear some space. I have plenty of items that need to be sold either online, in a yard sale, or donated to Goodwill. Speaking of Goodwill, I recently brought a box of CDs to the Great Barrington location in southern Berkshire County. I was speaking to the donation attendant in the back of the building and I asked him if it was okay to donate the CDs. He told me as long as it was just CDs and not VHS tapes and/or audio cassette tapes that it would be fine to drop them off.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Chicopee Walmart addition hearing delayed a month

CHICOPEE – A hearing to discuss a proposed addition to Walmart was postponed at the request of the owners, who asked for more time to address questions brought up by city staff. The Planning Board was scheduled to hold the hearing on Thursday. Members voted unanimously at the meeting...
CHICOPEE, MA
MassLive.com

Condominium in South Hadley sells for $330,000

Richard Jolivet and Sheila Jolivet acquired the property at 9 Olde Plains holw., South Hadley, from Volodimyr Duzhko and Maria V Arsenieva on Dec. 14, 2022, for $330,000 which represents a price per square foot of $230. The property features two bedrooms and three bathrooms. Additional units have recently been...
SOUTH HADLEY, MA
MassLive.com

Showcase Cinemas site in Worcester eyed for 150,000-square-foot warehouse

The site of Worcester’s last cinema may soon be home to a 150,000-square-foot warehouse and distribution building. Astoria, N.Y.-based real estate company Criterion Group has filed plans with the city’s Planning Board to build the warehouse at 135 Brooks St., where the Showcase Cinemas North once stood. The company specializes in apartment buildings, self-storage facilities, film studios, warehousing, industrial yards and truck parking facilities throughout the country, according to its website.
WORCESTER, MA
iBerkshires.com

Shuttered Berkshire General Store Bought by Property Managers

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Berkshire General Store closed its doors for good at the end of 2022 but there may be hope for a similar venture in its space. On Wednesday, the Board of Health voted to transfer a tobacco permit from the store to Cavalier Management, which has purchased the business.
PITTSFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Crews respond to scene in the area of Cabot Street in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Crews responded to a scene in the area of Cabot Street in Holyoke Thursday night. Detail remains unknown at this time, however when Western Mass News crews arrived on scene, they saw what appeared to be an accident reconstruction. Western Mass News has reached out to Holyoke...
HOLYOKE, MA

