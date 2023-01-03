Sharon “Kay” (Woods) Niemuth, age 74 of Weyauwega, passed away on Friday, December 30, 2022 at her residence. She was born on December 9, 1948 in Mont Calm, West Virginia, daughter of the late Garnett and Mary (O’donnell) Woods Sr. She graduated from Mont Calm High School and worked as a car hop and waitress until she moved to Wisconsin in July of 1976. Kay worked as a line worker at Churny Cheese in Weyauwega for 35 years, retiring in 2013. On April 28, 1979, she was united in marriage to Wallace Niemuth for 40 happy years. He preceded her in death in 2019. She was a member of St. Peter Ev. Lutheran Church in Weyauwega.

