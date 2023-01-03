Read full article on original website
Related
waupacanow.com
Ponto, Linda
Linda (Wilcox) Ponto, age 85, passed away peacefully at home with her family at her side on Thursday, January 5, 2023. She was born in the Township of Royalton on April 7, 1937, the thirteenth child of the late Harry and Jeanie (Henry) Wilcox. After attending Weyauwega High School, Linda married Alton Ponto on September 24, 1955, at St. Peter Ev. Lutheran Church in Weyauwega, where they remained life-long members.
waupacanow.com
Niemuth, Sharon
Sharon “Kay” (Woods) Niemuth, age 74 of Weyauwega, passed away on Friday, December 30, 2022 at her residence. She was born on December 9, 1948 in Mont Calm, West Virginia, daughter of the late Garnett and Mary (O’donnell) Woods Sr. She graduated from Mont Calm High School and worked as a car hop and waitress until she moved to Wisconsin in July of 1976. Kay worked as a line worker at Churny Cheese in Weyauwega for 35 years, retiring in 2013. On April 28, 1979, she was united in marriage to Wallace Niemuth for 40 happy years. He preceded her in death in 2019. She was a member of St. Peter Ev. Lutheran Church in Weyauwega.
waupacanow.com
Pecore, Sally
Sally Ann Pecore, age 84 of Waupaca, WI passed away on Thursday, January 5, 2023 at Cherry Meadows in Appleton, WI. Sally was born on January 2, 1939; daughter of the late John and Margaret (Gresen) Hanson in Waupaca. On December 26, 1957 she married Thomas Pecore in Shawano, WI.
waupacanow.com
Fabricius, Steven
Steven Jay Fabricius, age 58 of Waupaca, WI passed away on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at Bethany Home. Steve was born on August 17, 1964; son of the late Donald and Pauline (Georgeson) Fabricius in La Crosse, WI. He was a police officer for the City of Waupaca for 16 years, a volunteer firefighter for the Waupaca Area and on the Waupaca Dive Team. Steve enjoyed boating and water skiing on the Chain O’Lakes. He also enjoyed driving around in the snow, chasing storms, making jokes and spending time with his family and friends. Steve loved his cats, Eve, Peaches and Jerico.
waupacanow.com
Michonski, Kathleen
Kathleen S. Michonski, age 67 of Embarrass, passed away on Monday evening, January 2, 2023 at her home.
waupacanow.com
Iola Winter Carnival announces court
Four princesses have been selected for the 2023 Iola Winter Carnival Court. Rebecca Woiak, Mackenzie Woyak, Chloe Timdal and Malea Tessen are seniors at Iola-Scandinavia High School. The event will be held the first weekend in February. Rebecca Woiak. “The Iola Winter Carnival is a great event for the community,”...
waupacanow.com
Hadley, Michael
Michael D. Hadley, age 65, of Waupaca, WI, passed away on Thursday, December 29th, 2022 at his residence. He was born in Chester County, PA on April 2, 1957, a son of Douglas Hadley and Christine (Collins) Jorgenson. Mike considered himself a “golf pro” and enjoyed his time working at...
waupacanow.com
Bulldogs take two in Clintonville
New London’s girls’ and boys’ basketball teams headed to Clintonville Dec. 29 and returned home with a pair of nonconference wins. The girls topped the Truckers 62-36 and the boys overcame a 12-point halftime deficit in a 66-58 win. New London 62, Clintonville 36. The Bulldogs led...
waupacanow.com
Local art show seeks entries
The Wolf River Art League extends an open invitation for professional, non-professional and student artists to enter the Mid-Winter Art Show on Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 11 and 12, at Crystal Falls, 1500 Handschke Drive, New London. The show is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. both days. Artists...
waupacanow.com
Report on Isherwood released
Investigation finds she acted in appropriate manner, ethically. The sheriff’s grievances against former District Attorney Veronica Isherwood were “without merit,” according to an independent investigation by the Outagamie County District Attorney’s office. Assistant District Attorney Randall Schneider released the results of his investigation in a report...
waupacanow.com
W-F comes up short in title game
The Weyauwega-Fremont boys’ basketball team had an opportunity to win a holiday tournament, but came up short in the championship game. The Warhawks ended up on the short end of a 46-42 score to Auburndale Dec. 29 at the Auburndale Holiday Tournament. Weyauwega-Fremont had advanced to the championship game Dec. 28 with a 69-51 win over Neillsville.
Comments / 0