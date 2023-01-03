ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Minnesota Aurora FC's goalkeeper Sarah Fuller retires

By WCCO Staff
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41eJJ4_0k2CY2Zl00

Aurora FC unveil new mascot, Roary 00:17

MINNEAPOLIS -- Goalkeeper Sarah Fuller, who played for the Minnesota Aurora during its inaugural season, announced her retirement.

"I am at a place where I am excited to start a new chapter in my life," Fuller said in a social media post on Tuesday. "After nearly 20 years on the pitch I have decided to hang up my cleats. Soccer gave me more than I could have ever asked for. I am grateful for the successes and the failures, the people I have met, and the opportunities the beautiful game has granted me."

Fuller was the first player signed by the Aurora. She played in 13 games, allowing only eight goals with a .86 save percentage, and led the team to the USL W Championship game.

"Special thank you to Aurora FC for the opportunity to stand in net one last time in the best environment I could have ever imagined," Fuller said. "It has been an honor to be part of such a monumental team."

The Texas native played soccer at Vanderbilt University. In 2020, when the university football team didn't have a placekicker for its game due to COVID-19, Fuller was asked to kick. She made history as the first woman to score in a Power 5 football game. She appeared in two games for the Commodores, handling kickoffs and going 2-for-2 on extra points.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: 1 NFL Owner Has Made Top Donation To Damar Hamlin

Damar Hamlin's charitable foundation, Chasing M's, has raised nearly $6.5 million since he went into cardiac arrest on Monday night. The foundation has more than 200,000 individual donations from all over the NFL community. Jim Irsay, owner of the Indianapolis Colts, currently has the top donation on the GofundMe page:...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Larry Brown Sports

Damar Hamlin takes another massive step in his recovery

The news surrounding Damar Hamlin has been overwhelming positive over the past few days, and the Buffalo Bills defensive back took another huge step in his recovery on Friday morning. Hamlin had his breathing tube removed overnight on Thursday, according to the Bills. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media says Hamlin has spoken to multiple teammates... The post Damar Hamlin takes another massive step in his recovery appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MISSOURI STATE
Yardbarker

From the Raiders' Locker Room: Nate Hobbs

HENDERSON, Nev.--As the Las Vegas Raiders' disappointing season ends this weekend, the NFL was almost merciful in announcing that the 2022 season will end one day sooner, on Saturday. Nate Hobbs spoke on the state of the franchise, the NFL, and the Silver and Black this weekend. You can watch...
LAS VEGAS, NV
CBS Minnesota

Docu-series "Boys in Blue" highlights relationship between football team, coaches, in north Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS -- "Boys in Blue" shows the extraordinary relationship between coaches who are police officers and the student athletes who see them as much more.The documentary show tells of the relationship between coach and players from Minneapolis' North Side Community."You always hear 'North Side pride' like literally that's what it's about. The focal piece was the police and community," said Charlie Adams, Jr.Minneapolis North Head football coach Charlie Adams. Jr says what's unique about the relationships is that the kids and coaches who happen to be police officers all grew up in the neighborhood."We're Polars," said Adams, Jr. "We are a...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Vikings defensive tackle Khyiris Tonga is on a mission

EAGAN — As a high school senior, Khyiris Tonga found himself at a crossroads. He was on house arrest. He wasn’t allowed to play football or travel to away games to support his teammates. He was on a road to nowhere. At that point Tonga made a decision...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

Brian Robinson (knee) remains out at Washington practice

Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson (knee) did not practice again on Thursday. Robinson is now uncertain for Week 18 against the Dallas Cowboys after back-to-back missed practices. The Commanders placed running back Antonio Gibson (knee/foot) on injured reserve Thursday and signed Jaret Patterson from the practice squad to take his place. Patterson and Jonathan Williams will likely split backfield duties on Sunday if Robinson is ruled out.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Minnesota

Wolves' Luka Garza aims to continue his rise in production

MINNEAPOLIS -- Luka Garza has gotten significantly increased minutes over the Timberwolves' last three games. He's risen to the occasion, scoring the most points of his season, so far.Along the way, the 6-foot, 10-inch center has helped the Wolves to a two-game win streak while showing signs of turning things around."Try to come in there and be myself. I think that's one of the toughest things about the league in general. Just finding a way to be yourself, especially around such great players," said Garza.Garza was a two-time All-American at the University of Iowa. He's played in Iowa again this...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
112K+
Followers
27K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://www.cbsnews.com/minnesota/

Comments / 0

Community Policy