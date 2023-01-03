Minnesota Aurora FC's goalkeeper Sarah Fuller retires

Aurora FC unveil new mascot, Roary 00:17

MINNEAPOLIS -- Goalkeeper Sarah Fuller, who played for the Minnesota Aurora during its inaugural season, announced her retirement.

"I am at a place where I am excited to start a new chapter in my life," Fuller said in a social media post on Tuesday. "After nearly 20 years on the pitch I have decided to hang up my cleats. Soccer gave me more than I could have ever asked for. I am grateful for the successes and the failures, the people I have met, and the opportunities the beautiful game has granted me."

Fuller was the first player signed by the Aurora. She played in 13 games, allowing only eight goals with a .86 save percentage, and led the team to the USL W Championship game.

"Special thank you to Aurora FC for the opportunity to stand in net one last time in the best environment I could have ever imagined," Fuller said. "It has been an honor to be part of such a monumental team."

The Texas native played soccer at Vanderbilt University. In 2020, when the university football team didn't have a placekicker for its game due to COVID-19, Fuller was asked to kick. She made history as the first woman to score in a Power 5 football game. She appeared in two games for the Commodores, handling kickoffs and going 2-for-2 on extra points.