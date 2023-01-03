Read full article on original website
Related
AZFamily
Family warning others about drinking and driving after Scottsdale mom killed in crash
Cases of some rioters tied to Arizona ongoing two years after Capitol attack. Over 950 people have been charged due to their alleged involvement in the attack, and 15 have connections to Arizona. Some Arizona insurance customers told they're not insured despite not canceling. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. In...
AZFamily
Glendale residents asking Walmart to stop drone deliveries
Police look for armed suspect after Scottsdale officer is injured during shooting. Phoenix Vice Mayor Yassamin Ansar spoke with Arizona's Family and says people are asked to stay away from Roosevelt Row and surrounding areas. Senator introduces bill that would limit drag shows in Arizona. Updated: 2 hours ago. |
AZFamily
Phoenix area could see 70 degrees this weekend
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A series of storm systems pummeling California will have a relatively minimal impact across Arizona the next several days. Most of the moisture will be stripped out of the system by the mountains in California. They’re expecting copious amounts of rain and snow and the likelihood of flooding is high. Some of that moisture will make it into northwest and northern Arizona but wouldn’t be nearly as strong by the time it gets to Arizona. We’re also looking at a slow warming trend toward the weekend.
AZFamily
Bridge to be built in Tonto Basin following rescues, deaths during floods
The bill is supposed to help students' parents be more informed when their child goes by a different pronoun or name than their biological one. Gilbert family paying it forward to other families with sick children. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. The community came to support a sick Gilbert girl...
AZFamily
US 60 pavement project to begin this weekend, but concerns about dust and debris loom
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona Department of Transportation officials say the U.S. 60 pavement project will begin this weekend in the east Valley. Construction to remove old asphalt on the U.S. 60 between Loop 101 and 202 will begin, so some closures may affect drivers heading into the Valley.
AZFamily
Quiet and dry for much of Arizona on Wednesday following a wet start to 2023
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- After a wet and cool start to the new year, the Valley will start to dry out and warm up today. Morning lows should be in the mid to upper 40s across the Phoenix metro. Look for a high of 65 this afternoon under partly cloudy skies. Dry conditions are also expected today for much of the state before another storm system moves through bringing scattered rain and snow showers to parts of northern Arizona starting Thursday afternoon and into Friday morning.
'Certainly It's Scary': Arizona Man Viciously Attacked By Bobcat
"The attack was by all accounts unprovoked."
peoriatimes.com
Loop 303 closures upcoming for construction
The Arizona Department of Transportation will close westbound Loop 303, between I-17 and Lake Pleasant Parkway, from 4 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, to 11 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, for freeway construction. As a detour, drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes including westbound State Route 74 to southbound Lake Pleasant...
AZFamily
On Your Side helps Arizona couples recover $28,000 after canceled travel plans
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Two Arizona couples, who don’t know each other, booked vacations with the same cruise line and then had to cancel for medical reasons. They both paid for trip insurance. When they couldn’t get it to pay out, they turned to On Your Side for help.
Arizona witness describes silent triangle crossing overhead with orange lights
Watching night sky.Photo byMarcel StraußonUnsplash. An Arizona witness at Buckeye reported watching a silent, triangle-shaped object with orange lights crossing overhead at 10:30 p.m. on December 13, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
AZFamily
Some Arizona insurance customers told they're not insured despite not canceling
Cases of some rioters tied to Arizona ongoing two years after Capitol attack. Over 950 people have been charged due to their alleged involvement in the attack, and 15 have connections to Arizona. Arizona Rep. Sierra diagnosed with cancer after lengthy COVID-19 battle. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Arizona Rep....
Valley woman gets 10 years for stealing $2.5M through insurance scam
PHOENIX — An insurance claims processor has been sentenced to prison for carrying out a years-long scheme that netted her millions of dollars in stolen funds from an Arizona-based company. Jamie L. Baltazar, 47, was sentenced Tuesday to spend 10 years in the Arizona Department of Corrections after pleading...
“Most Haunted Road In Arizona”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By At Night Or When You’re Alone
Arizona is a state with a rich history and cultural diversity, and it is no surprise that it is home to a number of haunted roads. Here are the five most haunted roads in Arizona, each with its own unique and eerie story:
KTAR.com
Fewer Arizona drivers arrested for DUI over holidays compared to 2021
PHOENIX — Traffic statistics collected over the holidays show fewer Arizona drivers were arrested for DUIs compared to the previous year, officials announced Wednesday. The Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety reported 1,736 drivers were arrested on suspicion of DUI in December — about a 15% decrease over the same period in 2021.
Cyclists reflect on growth, loss after deadly Arizona crash
PHOENIX (AP) — Brian Lemke tries to be a positive person, and view even doing the most mundane task as a success — such as stringing holiday lights on his Phoenix home. “This year I was putting up Christmas lights and using an extension ladder. Last year, I dropped the ladder. I didn’t have the strength I used to have,” Lemke said. Handling it “really made me feel good.”
AZFamily
Suspect straps nearly 20,000 fentanyl pills to legs at Arizona-Mexico border
NOGALES, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A drug smuggler tried to use their legs in more ways than one to get narcotics across the Arizona-Mexico border earlier this week. On Tuesday, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers noticed something strange about a person walking across the border at the Nogales Port of Entry. After a search, officers found 19,800 fentanyl pills strapped to the person’s legs, according to Port Director Michael W. Humphries. The suspect was taken into custody.
AZFamily
Seasonally warm and dry
The weekend looks good, with temperatures climbing a little bit up until Wednesday when it gets chilly again, around the mid-60s. We’re looking at a slow warming trend toward the weekend. Slight clouds, temperatures in the 60s heading into the weekend. Updated: Jan. 4, 2023 at 9:38 PM MST.
AZFamily
Disturbing past of Goodyear man accused of exposing himself at coffee shop
An AMC Theater in Phoenix and a Chandler restaurant and winery were among the restaurants hit with health code violations. Three Arizona politicians vote against California rep for House speaker. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Representative Kevin McCarthy, the frontrunner from California, still wasn’t able to reach the required 218...
kjzz.org
Northern Arizona dries out for now; more snow to come
After the bout of winter storms earlier this week that brought snow to northern Arizona, things seem to be drying out — for now. Meteorologist Carter Humphreys with the National Weather Service in Flagstaff says some lower elevations may see snow melt as high temperatures reach into the 60s.
yumadailynews.com
Counties with the most motor vehicle accident fatalities in Arizona
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest motor vehicle crash fatality rates in Arizona using data from National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Comments / 0