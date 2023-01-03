ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

AZFamily

Glendale residents asking Walmart to stop drone deliveries

Police look for armed suspect after Scottsdale officer is injured during shooting. Phoenix Vice Mayor Yassamin Ansar spoke with Arizona's Family and says people are asked to stay away from Roosevelt Row and surrounding areas. Senator introduces bill that would limit drag shows in Arizona.
AZFamily

Phoenix area could see 70 degrees this weekend

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A series of storm systems pummeling California will have a relatively minimal impact across Arizona the next several days. Most of the moisture will be stripped out of the system by the mountains in California. They’re expecting copious amounts of rain and snow and the likelihood of flooding is high. Some of that moisture will make it into northwest and northern Arizona but wouldn’t be nearly as strong by the time it gets to Arizona. We’re also looking at a slow warming trend toward the weekend.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Quiet and dry for much of Arizona on Wednesday following a wet start to 2023

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- After a wet and cool start to the new year, the Valley will start to dry out and warm up today. Morning lows should be in the mid to upper 40s across the Phoenix metro. Look for a high of 65 this afternoon under partly cloudy skies. Dry conditions are also expected today for much of the state before another storm system moves through bringing scattered rain and snow showers to parts of northern Arizona starting Thursday afternoon and into Friday morning.
peoriatimes.com

Loop 303 closures upcoming for construction

The Arizona Department of Transportation will close westbound Loop 303, between I-17 and Lake Pleasant Parkway, from 4 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, to 11 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, for freeway construction. As a detour, drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes including westbound State Route 74 to southbound Lake Pleasant...
KTAR.com

Fewer Arizona drivers arrested for DUI over holidays compared to 2021

PHOENIX — Traffic statistics collected over the holidays show fewer Arizona drivers were arrested for DUIs compared to the previous year, officials announced Wednesday. The Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety reported 1,736 drivers were arrested on suspicion of DUI in December — about a 15% decrease over the same period in 2021.
The Associated Press

Cyclists reflect on growth, loss after deadly Arizona crash

PHOENIX (AP) — Brian Lemke tries to be a positive person, and view even doing the most mundane task as a success — such as stringing holiday lights on his Phoenix home. “This year I was putting up Christmas lights and using an extension ladder. Last year, I dropped the ladder. I didn’t have the strength I used to have,” Lemke said. Handling it “really made me feel good.”
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Suspect straps nearly 20,000 fentanyl pills to legs at Arizona-Mexico border

NOGALES, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A drug smuggler tried to use their legs in more ways than one to get narcotics across the Arizona-Mexico border earlier this week. On Tuesday, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers noticed something strange about a person walking across the border at the Nogales Port of Entry. After a search, officers found 19,800 fentanyl pills strapped to the person’s legs, according to Port Director Michael W. Humphries. The suspect was taken into custody.
AZFamily

Seasonally warm and dry

The weekend looks good, with temperatures climbing a little bit up until Wednesday when it gets chilly again, around the mid-60s. We’re looking at a slow warming trend toward the weekend. Slight clouds, temperatures in the 60s heading into the weekend. Updated: Jan. 4, 2023 at 9:38 PM MST.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Disturbing past of Goodyear man accused of exposing himself at coffee shop

An AMC Theater in Phoenix and a Chandler restaurant and winery were among the restaurants hit with health code violations. Three Arizona politicians vote against California rep for House speaker. Representative Kevin McCarthy, the frontrunner from California, still wasn't able to reach the required 218...
kjzz.org

Northern Arizona dries out for now; more snow to come

After the bout of winter storms earlier this week that brought snow to northern Arizona, things seem to be drying out — for now. Meteorologist Carter Humphreys with the National Weather Service in Flagstaff says some lower elevations may see snow melt as high temperatures reach into the 60s.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ

