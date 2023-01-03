ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Columbus Moment in Time

By ThisWeek
The Columbus Dispatch
New Wexner Center for the Arts director shares her vision for the future

Gaëtane Verna has become director of Ohio State University’s Wexner Center for the Arts at a most interesting time. Museums and art centers, like the rest of the country, are emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic and figuring out how to reengage audiences and viewers. The Wexner Center is looking ahead to its 35th anniversary in 2024. And, on Nov. 28, her first day on the job, Verna was met with news of the resignation of OSU President Kristina Johnson. When Verna was named director, Johnson sent her personal notes of congratulations and welcome.
COLUMBUS, OH
