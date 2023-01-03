ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rice, MN

Rockville’s City Administrator Search Continues

ROCKVILLE (WJON News) -- It's back to the drawing board for Rockville's city administrator search. After selecting four finalists for the position last month, the council learned three of the candidates had withdrawn before the final round of interviews. During Wednesday night's special city council meeting, the council met with...
ROCKVILLE, MN
Bertram Sworn In as New Stearns County Commissioner

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Stearns County elected officials took the oath of office Tuesday morning and among them is Jeff Bertram. Bertram takes over for former District 3 Commissioner Jeff Mergen. All of the remaining board members who were up for election retained their seats. Second District Commissioner Joe...
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
Arson Charges Dropped Against Sartell Man

SARTELL (WJON News) -- Stearns County prosecutors have dismissed the charges against a Sartell man accused of trying to burn down his mother-in-law's house back in 2019. Forty-two-year-old Erin Idzerda was charged with 1st-degree arson back in March 2021. Court records show the charges were dismissed Tuesday. In a statement...
SARTELL, MN
Sheriff: David Stewart killed in snowmobile crash in Zimmerman

ZIMMERMAN, Minn. – A 52-year-old man is dead after a snowmobile crash on New Year's Day northwest of the Twin Cities.The Sherburne County Sheriff's Office says David E. Stewart hit "a driveway approach" near the intersection of Fremont Avenue and 13th Street West at about 5 p.m.The snowmobile went airborne and rolled upon landing, killing Stewart. The sheriff's office says he wasn't wearing a helmet.
ZIMMERMAN, MN
MN Man Charged With Killing Partner With Toilet Paper Holder

Jeremiah Quan Turner of Minneapolis is currently in jail facing charges of second-degree murder for allegedly beating his domestic partner to death with a toilet paper holder. Medina police were called to a home just before 12:30 on December 29th, according to fox9.com and found a woman unresponsive. Police noticed that the woman's body was covered with bruises.
MEDINA, MN
Fatal car-pedestrian crash in Wright County

Wright County, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A Minnesota man is dead after being hit by a truck on Highway 24 near St. Cloud. The State Patrols says the victim’s car had slid into a ditch around 7 p.m. on January 3. He was outside of the vehicle and...
WRIGHT COUNTY, MN
St. Cloud Man Arrested in Fentanyl Raid

(KNSI) — A 34-year-old St. Cloud man has been charged in Anoka County with five felony drug counts relating to recent drug seizures in several cities in Minnesota. According to the criminal complaint, in August, investigators found an SUV known to be associated with Thomas Gentry Junior stop on the road in St. Cloud near another vehicle. That vehicle was followed to Onamia, where police conducted a traffic stop and allegedly found a “large quantity” of counterfeit M Box 30 pills. The person admitted the drugs were laced with fentanyl and that the pills were purchased from Gentry.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Another winter storm bearing down on the state of Minnesota

(Undated)--The National Weather Service says a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Alexandria, Morris, and Long Prairie from 6 a.m. Tuesday until 9 p.m. Tuesday. Officials say 2 to 6 inches of snow is possible. Meanwhile, a Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Glenwood, Benson, St. Cloud, and...
MINNESOTA STATE
What Do I Do When My Mailbox Gets Hit By A Snow Plow In Minnesota?

Well, it finally happened to me, my mailbox got clobbered by the plow. Luckily I hadn't buried my mailbox yet, and I was able to salvage it and get it back up, but it made me think what should I do? Do I need to report it, am I sure it was the plow and NOT the snow being pushed off the road that took out my mailbox? I did a little web sleuthing and here is what I found, in case it happens to you.
MINNESOTA STATE
Three Arrested During Traffic Stop in Willmar

WILLMAR (WJON News) -- Three people were arrested during a traffic stop. On Monday agents with the CEE-VI Drug and Gang Task Force stopped a vehicle in Willmar. During the investigation, agents allegedly found over 200 fake oxycodone pills that field tested positive for the presence of fentanyl, close to a half ounce of powdered fentanyl, and a large amount of cash.
WILLMAR, MN
Man Hit by Pickup in Wright Co Identified

Authorities have released the name of the man that died after being hit by a pickup in Wright County Tuesday evening. The State Patrol says 36-year-old Scott Hollencamp of Maple Lake was hit while standing on the right shoulder of Highway 24 in Clearwater Township after his vehicle became stuck in the west ditch. Hollencamp died at the scene.
WRIGHT COUNTY, MN
