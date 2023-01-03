Read full article on original website
Rockville’s City Administrator Search Continues
ROCKVILLE (WJON News) -- It's back to the drawing board for Rockville's city administrator search. After selecting four finalists for the position last month, the council learned three of the candidates had withdrawn before the final round of interviews. During Wednesday night's special city council meeting, the council met with...
Blackburn to Be Sworn In As Waite Park’s Newest Council Member
WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- There will be a new face on the Waite Park city council. Shawn Blackburn will be sworn in during Tuesday's meeting after winning a spot on the council during the election in November. Blackburn replaces Vic Schultz who did not seek re-election. Blackburn previously served...
Bertram Sworn In as New Stearns County Commissioner
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Stearns County elected officials took the oath of office Tuesday morning and among them is Jeff Bertram. Bertram takes over for former District 3 Commissioner Jeff Mergen. All of the remaining board members who were up for election retained their seats. Second District Commissioner Joe...
Crow Wing County’s New Sheriff Talks About His Agenda for a Brand New Year
Former Pequot Lakes Police Chief Eric Klang began his first day back as Crow Wing County Sheriff on Monday after being elected to the position last November. Klang had previously served as Crow Wing Sheriff from 2003-07. “I love this job to this day. If I had to do it...
Nerd Nite On The Rocks A Popular Monthly Event in Waite Park
WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- You can join a monthly conversation about a variety of topics. Nerd Nite on the Rocks is held the first Thursday of every month at the Ultimate Sports Bar & Grill in Waite Park. John Mielke and Rebecca Woods started the group about 15 months...
Garage and House Fire on Chain of Lakes Tuesday Afternoon in Stearns County
A garage and home on the Chain of Lakes between Cold Spring and Richmond was damaged in a fire Tuesday afternoon. The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office was called just before 1 p.m. by a homeowner. He reported that his garage had started on fire at an address on Great Northern Drive in Wakefield Township.
Winter Glamping in Minnesota – 1.5 Hours from St. Cloud
For years now, I have not been a person who will choose to camp in a tent. I did that stuff in my 20s, and it was uncomfortable then. But I think you tend to be more willing to do the work when you're younger... or you are ok making do with what you have more so when you are younger than later in life.
Arson Charges Dropped Against Sartell Man
SARTELL (WJON News) -- Stearns County prosecutors have dismissed the charges against a Sartell man accused of trying to burn down his mother-in-law's house back in 2019. Forty-two-year-old Erin Idzerda was charged with 1st-degree arson back in March 2021. Court records show the charges were dismissed Tuesday. In a statement...
Sheriff: David Stewart killed in snowmobile crash in Zimmerman
ZIMMERMAN, Minn. – A 52-year-old man is dead after a snowmobile crash on New Year's Day northwest of the Twin Cities.The Sherburne County Sheriff's Office says David E. Stewart hit "a driveway approach" near the intersection of Fremont Avenue and 13th Street West at about 5 p.m.The snowmobile went airborne and rolled upon landing, killing Stewart. The sheriff's office says he wasn't wearing a helmet.
Stearns County Pulling The Plows Tuesday Night
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Stearns County Highway Department has announced it will be pulling the plows off the roads at 7:00 p.m. Tuesday. The plows will be going back out on the roads in Stearns County at 3:00 a.m. Wednesday. The city of Sartell pulled their plows at 6:00...
Do You Remember When A Movie Was Filmed In Big Lake Minnesota?
Did you know that a movie was filmed in Big Lake Minnesota? There were some pretty impressive actors involved including Tom Berenger, who received an Academy Award nomination for his portrayal of Staff Sargent Bob James in the movie Platoon from 1986. WERE YOU IN THIS MOVIE?. Back in March...
MN Man Charged With Killing Partner With Toilet Paper Holder
Jeremiah Quan Turner of Minneapolis is currently in jail facing charges of second-degree murder for allegedly beating his domestic partner to death with a toilet paper holder. Medina police were called to a home just before 12:30 on December 29th, according to fox9.com and found a woman unresponsive. Police noticed that the woman's body was covered with bruises.
Fatal car-pedestrian crash in Wright County
Wright County, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A Minnesota man is dead after being hit by a truck on Highway 24 near St. Cloud. The State Patrols says the victim’s car had slid into a ditch around 7 p.m. on January 3. He was outside of the vehicle and...
St. Cloud Man Arrested in Fentanyl Raid
(KNSI) — A 34-year-old St. Cloud man has been charged in Anoka County with five felony drug counts relating to recent drug seizures in several cities in Minnesota. According to the criminal complaint, in August, investigators found an SUV known to be associated with Thomas Gentry Junior stop on the road in St. Cloud near another vehicle. That vehicle was followed to Onamia, where police conducted a traffic stop and allegedly found a “large quantity” of counterfeit M Box 30 pills. The person admitted the drugs were laced with fentanyl and that the pills were purchased from Gentry.
Man struck and killed by the side of the road in Wright County
WRIGHT COUNTY, Minn. — A man was struck and killed while he was standing by the side of the road in Clearwater Township on Tuesday night, according to Minnesota State Patrol. On Jan 3. at around 7:18 p.m. a Ford F-150 was reportedly driving southbound on Highway 24 just...
Police Called To Help Man With Mental Health Issue
BIG LAKE (WJON News) -- Officers from several departments helped a man who was having a mental health issue. The Big Lake Police Department was called at about 4:00 p.m. Tuesday. The man was found on top of a roof of a home near Powell Street North and Powell Circle.
Another winter storm bearing down on the state of Minnesota
(Undated)--The National Weather Service says a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Alexandria, Morris, and Long Prairie from 6 a.m. Tuesday until 9 p.m. Tuesday. Officials say 2 to 6 inches of snow is possible. Meanwhile, a Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Glenwood, Benson, St. Cloud, and...
What Do I Do When My Mailbox Gets Hit By A Snow Plow In Minnesota?
Well, it finally happened to me, my mailbox got clobbered by the plow. Luckily I hadn't buried my mailbox yet, and I was able to salvage it and get it back up, but it made me think what should I do? Do I need to report it, am I sure it was the plow and NOT the snow being pushed off the road that took out my mailbox? I did a little web sleuthing and here is what I found, in case it happens to you.
Three Arrested During Traffic Stop in Willmar
WILLMAR (WJON News) -- Three people were arrested during a traffic stop. On Monday agents with the CEE-VI Drug and Gang Task Force stopped a vehicle in Willmar. During the investigation, agents allegedly found over 200 fake oxycodone pills that field tested positive for the presence of fentanyl, close to a half ounce of powdered fentanyl, and a large amount of cash.
Man Hit by Pickup in Wright Co Identified
Authorities have released the name of the man that died after being hit by a pickup in Wright County Tuesday evening. The State Patrol says 36-year-old Scott Hollencamp of Maple Lake was hit while standing on the right shoulder of Highway 24 in Clearwater Township after his vehicle became stuck in the west ditch. Hollencamp died at the scene.
