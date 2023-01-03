Read full article on original website
Post Register
I-84 reopens in eastern Oregon
nbcrightnow.com
KTVB
elkhornmediagroup.com
La Grande man takes to social media for help finding items stolen from his home
LA GRANDE – Bret Wheeler of La Grande has taken to social media for help with locating items that were stolen from his property on Morgan Lake Road in La Grande over New Year’s weekend. Erick Paul Kynaston of Walla Walla was arrested in relation to the theft but there are items of sentimental value that he would love to get back if possible.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Army signs on the dotted line
UMATILLA COUNTY – The Umatilla Chemical Weapons Depot land agreement has been reached. County Commissioner John Shafer said he got word Wednesday that the U.S. Army has signed the document that turns over the land to the Columbia Development Authority. The closing is scheduled for Jan. 24. It’s been...
kmvt
Greater Idaho movement gaining momentum
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The grassroots organization looking to relocate 15 conservative counties from Oregon into Idaho is gaining some momentum. The discussions about the possibility of relocating the border are likely to be brought up this legislative session. Greater Idaho spokesman Matt McCaw said his organization has continued...
northeastoregonnow.com
Semi-Truck Collides With Stalled Vehicle on I-84, Killing Driver
A semi-truck collided into a stalled Honda CVR on Interstate 84 on Thursday night killing the driver of the Honda. According to the Oregon State Police, the accident happened around 11:40 p.m. near milepost 186 in Umatilla County. The driver of the black 2002 Honda, John Patrick Carver, 58, of...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Assault puts a police officer on the bench
PENDLETON – Pendleton Police Chief Chuck Byram says the officer who was assaulted last week was injured more seriously than originally thought. Officer Marcus Williams suffered a broken thumb and will be out for four to eight weeks. “We’re disappointed in the individual’s actions causing that significant injury,” Byram...
Post Register
Three teens hurt on I-84 in eastern Oregon
Baker City Herald is reporting three teenagers from North Powder were injured early Thursday, Dec. 29 when their car collided with a deer on Interstate 84, went off the road and rolled, ejecting the two passengers. The driver was 16 years old and the two passengers were ages 15 and...
GOP-voting Eastern Oregon county is set to be twelfth to vote to leave Democrat state
Wallowa County is poised to be the latest county in Oregon to take up a measure to ditch the Democrat state and join the more conservative Idaho, which would redraw state borders.
