On New Year's Eve, a 21-year-old woman got on the subway to head home. She hasn't been seen since. Where is Yuri Garcia?Fatim HemrajQueens, NY
Rapidly-expanding restaurant chain set to open another New Jersey location next weekKristen WaltersEast Brunswick, NJ
Legalization Brings Changes for Unlicensed Marijuana Sellers in New YorkCorrie WritingNew York City, NY
Credit Acceptance Faces Lawsuit Over "Nightmare" Auto Loan PracticesAdvocate AndyNew York City, NY
John Hanson: The First President of the United States Under the Original CharterWilliam Saint ValNew York City, NY
Iowa Says Goodbye To The Oldest Living Person In the U.S.
In sad news to Bessie's family and Iowans alike, the oldest living person in the U.S. has passed away at the incredible age of 115 years old. Bessie Laurena Hendricks of Lake City, Iowa, has passed away, according to the USA News. She died this past Tuesday at the Shady...
Iowa’s Oldest and Most Luxurious Hotel is Also Extremely Haunted
I was reminded of this hotel while visiting family in Iowa. I also learned that said hotel is haunted! Color me intrigued, I love haunted stuff! This hotel is the oldest in the entire state of Iowa and it's also a very nice hotel. But if you spend the night you may or may not have some strange encounters.
Say What?! Ice Cream Nuggets, with Dipping Sauces, Now Sold in Iowa
When I saw the picture I knew... I've GOT to try these. Will they become all the rage? We'll have to wait for that to be determined, but a popular Iowa ice cream shop is now selling ice cream nuggets. Oh, and there are several dipping sauces to choose from. No wonder people are so thrilled.
Airbnb Policy Change Is For The Best, For Hosts In Iowa
Staying at an Airbnb can be a really fun way to visit a place you've never been before or to have a weekend getaway. They can be less expensive for longer stays or large groups, and you normally deal with a lot fewer people than you would in a bigger hotel. As unique as staying at an Airbnb can be, one Iowa, Airbnb host, had started to feel a bit of an impact on how many customers she was booking until changes occurred to Airbnb's policy.
At Least 10 Additional Sonic Drive-In Locations Planned for Iowa
2023 marks the 60th year of the restaurant chain that would become Sonic and its resurgence in Iowa is on its way. If you've lived in eastern Iowa for more than a decade, you undoubtedly remember there were a number of Sonic Drive-In locations in Cedar Rapids, Waterloo, and Coralville. According to the Gazette, those all closed in late 2011.
Iowa Entrepreneur Wins Classic Car Lawsuit
An entrepreneur in Iowa, Bill Oesterle who formerly was CEO of Angie’s List, just won a huge $7.2 million lawsuit against his former classic car mechanic. The allegations against Healey Werks Corp. and its owner, Craig Hillinger, reportedly include faking the authenticity of classic vehicles and overcharging for restoration work.
Iowa Man Shocked After Getting $3,000 Water Bill
We all get a little shaken up when bills arrive. Energy costs fluctuate from season to season causing your gas and electric bills to occasionally spike. But one bill that is usually pretty consistent is your water bill. Sure it may go up or down a few dollars here and there, based on water usage. But one Iowa man was stunned when he got his December water bill...for $3,000.
Not 1 But 2 Iowa Marching Bands Get International Attention [WATCH]
It was an exciting holiday season for two sets of high school bands. Any former band kid will tell you that it takes hard work and a whole lot of perseverance to succeed in a marching band setting. This hard work can pay off with amazing opportunities and trips of a lifetime.
5 Tips For Iowans To Help Keep Their New Year’s Resolutions
It's that time of the year for a very popular saying to start showing up on your social media feeds. You'll probably read the hashtag "new year, new me" more than a few times in the upcoming weeks, as you scroll through Facebook, Instagram, or TikTok. As much as resolutions might seem dumb, I just want to remind you that a lot of people have been able to change their lives for the better around this time of the year.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love going out with your loved ones, here's a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them before, definitely give them a try.
The Most Dangerous Intersection In The State Of Iowa
Anytime you get behind the wheel of the car, you're putting your life, and other lives at risk. Even if you're only driving 20 mph through a residential neighborhood, accidents can happen, and people do get hurt. According to HG Legal Resources, there have been over 300 traffic fatalities per year in Iowa for almost a century.
A Lesson on Trains in Iowa
When Iowa became a state in 1846, it had no railroads. That was not for lack of trying, though. Railroads were becoming common in Eastern states, and Western migration required continuing rail lines through the middle part of the continent. The first railroad actually built in the state ran westward...
Dreaming Of The Best Golf Courses In South Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa
When golfers are talking about golf during the month of January most are either discussing the recent trip to Arizona or flapping on about how they can't wait until spring. Nothing wrong with that, right?. Yes, it would be nice to leave this winter wonderland, especially after enduring two major...
Hy-Vee reviewing its Iowa bottle redemption services
Hy-Vee is reminding customers that Iowa law requires bottles and cans that are returned for redemptions be empty. Law breakers could be refused redemption center services. Between the lines: Hy-Vee, the state's largest grocery chain, is evaluating how it provides redemption services, spokesperson Tina Potthoff told Axios Friday. A new...
Iowa native leads Marine Corps Band in Rose Parade
Ankeny fire dept. Struggles to keep up after record setting number of calls in 2022. Some areas in Iowa are seeing population growth, and that means more calls for service to fire departments. United Auto Workers union to vote on contract deal after months on strike. Updated: 3 hours ago.
IGHSAU announces regional wrestling assignments
(KMAland) -- The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union has announced regional wrestling assignments. The regional wrestling meets are slated for Friday, January 27th at 11:00 AM. The top four regional finishers in each weight class advance to the state meet on February 2nd and 3rd in Coralville. Find the...
‘I’m dreading the day that it could happen to me,’ says Iowa high school student
DES MOINES, Iowa — The foggy, gloomy weather matched the seriousness of an organization’s message near the steps of the Iowa Statehouse Tuesday. Next Monday, Iowa legislators–where Republicans will hold nearly two-thirds of the seats–convene for the beginning of the new legislative session. Esha Bolar, a Johnston high school senior, wants gun law changes included […]
A Recap Of 2022 For This New Iowan
For once, in this article about my life, I'm not a moron! I wanted to share with you a little bit of my 2022 as it has been one of the biggest life-changing years I've ever had. 2022 has been a pretty wild year for this brand-new Iowan. Other than...
Iowa Republicans eye different take on regent university funding
DES MOINES — Although a Republican-led effort last year to change the way Iowa funds its public universities didn’t materialize, the concept isn’t dead – as lawmakers are airing plans to revisit the idea in the upcoming session in their debate over how much to give the state institutions.
Iowa's prized topsoil could have 60 years left, experts say
IOWA, USA — As farmers prepare for the next planting season, the U.S. Department of Agriculture is encouraging Iowan farmers to protect soil health by changing the way they farm. This is because they're worried that in 60 years, Iowa could lose enough topsoil that would make current farming...
