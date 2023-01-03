Read full article on original website
Related
makeuseof.com
How to Delete Your Incognito Mode History and Protect Your Privacy
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. If you're like most people, you use the incognito browsing mode when you want to keep your browsing history private. But did you know that incognito mode isn't actually private?
makeuseof.com
4 Ways to Check if a Windows Account Has Administrative Rights
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Making changes to your Windows computer, such as installing new software or launching administrative tools, requires administrative permission. If your user account doesn’t have administrator rights, you must enter the admin username and password to act.
makeuseof.com
How to Switch Your Windows PC From a Microsoft Account to a Local Account
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Using your computer with a Microsoft account is one of the best ways to enhance the Windows user experience. For example, it allows you to sync settings and preferences across Windows devices, download restricted apps from the Microsoft Store, and use One Drive for cloud storage on your PC.
makeuseof.com
Opera GX vs. Chrome: Which Browser Is More Secure?
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Google Chrome is the standard secure internet browser for most people. It can block malware and phishing sites, but does it offer better security than Opera GX?
makeuseof.com
How to Redo on Windows With a Hotkey
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Working on files, writing emails, editing photos, and more—there would be lots you're getting done working on your Windows PC. So it's natural to make a mistake sometime or do something you wish you could do again to make it better.
makeuseof.com
How to Fix the “command not found” Error on Linux
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. If you’re a Linux user, you’ve most likely encountered the “command not found” error on the Linux terminal. Often when you come...
makeuseof.com
How to Install darktable on Ubuntu
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Alternative to Adobe Lightroom, darktable is a free and open-source photography workflow application and raw developer preferred by many professional photographers for image editing. darktable comes...
makeuseof.com
How to Access the Accessibility Settings on Your Nintendo Switch
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Tweaking your console to support your needs or cater to how you want to play can be essential to your enjoyment of any title. But for the Nintendo Switch, there doesn't appear to be any dedicated accessibility systems for the console.
makeuseof.com
Online Dating Tips, Using Windows XP in 2023, and How Much Are NFTs Really Worth?
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. We kick off 2023 with a host of tips and tricks to help you make better use of your tech. The podcast also features a primer on NFTs and whether they're really worth what people are paying...
makeuseof.com
Blackview MP60 Mini PC: Expandable Storage but Unremarkable Performance
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The Blackview MP60 excels as an office PC; perhaps if you've been thrust into remote working a few days a week and only need a little web browsing and Microsoft Teams. It's cheap, goes into your bag without trouble, and you can take your office on the move.
makeuseof.com
How to Set Up and Remove a PIN on Windows 11
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The Windows Hello feature in Windows 11 gives you various sign-in options, including fingerprint recognition, iris scan, facial recognition, security key, and PIN. Since it isn't hardware dependent and is easier to remember, PIN sign-in is typically preferred over conventional password logins.
makeuseof.com
What Is Crowdsourced Security?
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Before a new software product hits the market, it is tested for vulnerabilities. Every responsible company carries out these tests, in order to protect both its customers and itself from cyber threats.
makeuseof.com
Will Qi2 Bring Apple's MagSafe Wireless Charging Tech to Android Devices?
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The Qi (pronounced “chee”) wireless charging standard is getting an upgrade in 2023. The Wireless Power Consortium (WPC) has aptly named the upgraded standard Qi2 (“chee two”) with the hopes of creating a universal standard of wireless charging.
makeuseof.com
Why You Should Be Worried That 200 Million Twitter Emails Have Leaked
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. A colossal data trove of Twitter user data, which links account names to email addresses, has been released for free by hackers. Many people aren't too...
makeuseof.com
Aqara Announces Four New Products, Talks Matter Support at CES 2023
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Smart home device maker Aqara is gearing up for a big 2023. The company is introducing four new products and detailing its move to Matter at CES in Las Vegas.
makeuseof.com
Start the Year with Cheap Windows and Office Licenses, Pay as Little as $14.20 for Windows 10
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Christmas is the time when lots of people get cool new computers and laptops, on top of other electronics, so if you're in need of some new software licenses for your loot, we have some great news for you because Scdkey is running a massive promotion for Windows and Office licenses, so you end up paying just a few bucks.
makeuseof.com
How to Control Your TV Volume Directly Through Your Xbox Series X|S
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Being able to control your TV's settings through your connected devices can make experiencing entertainment on your set-up vastly more convenient and this is especially true of gaming consoles.
makeuseof.com
The 3 Best Alternatives to ChatGPT
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Since its public launch in November 2022, ChatGPT, the mesmerizing AI chatbot by OpenAI, has grown in popularity like wildfire. Social media feeds are filled with incredible things people are doing with the chatbot. Jobseekers, programmers, high school teachers, content creators—professionals in almost every field are finding good uses for the tool.
makeuseof.com
The 8 Best HTML and CSS Projects for Beginners
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Whether they count as programming languages or not, there’s little doubt that HTML and CSS—along with JavaScript—form the cornerstone of the World Wide Web. Fortunately, they are some of the easiest technologies to learn and showcase.
makeuseof.com
How to Fix the AMD Driver Timeout (TDR) Error on Windows
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. If you use an AMD graphics processor, you may encounter a driver timeout detection error. The error is triggered due to a Windows OS feature, Timeout Detection and Recovery (TDR). It checks and resets the graphics driver when the GPU fails to respond in a specified time.
Comments / 0