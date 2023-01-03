ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

valdostatoday.com

Georgia gas prices increase at the pump

ATLANTA – Georgia gas prices increased last week to an average of $2.77 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. Georgia gas price average saw a spike at the pump compared to a week ago. Georgia drivers are now paying an average price of $2.77 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline (subject to change overnight). Monday’s state average is 7 cents more than a week ago, 20 cents less than a month ago, and 32 cents less than this time last year. It now costs $41.55 to fill a 15-gallon tank of regular gasoline. Although gas prices increased this week drivers continue to pay $3.00 less to fill-up at the pump compared to a month ago.
GEORGIA STATE
WALB 10

COVID-19 levels increase in 8 southwest Georgia counties

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - COVID-19 transmission levels have reached “high” levels in multiple southwest Georgia counties, according to the CDC. The newest COVID levels were calculated on Friday. For counties with high transmission levels, the CDC recommends wearing a mask indoors, in public and on public transportation. Counties...
GEORGIA STATE
Albany Herald

Jannine Miller to head three state transportation agencies

ATLANTA – Georgia has a new transportation czar. The boards of the Georgia Regional Transportation Authority (GRTA) and the Atlanta-Region Transit Link Authority Thursday named Jannine Miller executive director of the two agencies. The two votes came one day after the State Road and Tollway Authority (SRTA) board appointed Miller to head that agency.
GEORGIA STATE
nomadlawyer.org

The 10 Best Places to Live in Georgia

Best Places to Live in Georgia: Offering the quintessential small-town charm, a rich heritage, a vibrant food scene with affordable living, and a host of career opportunities, the beautiful state of Georgia is a great place to call home. The Peach State is steeped in history, being one of the...
GEORGIA STATE
The Center Square

Automotive suppler to build $205M plant in Georgia, but incentives remain unknown

(The Center Square) — An automotive parts manufacturer plans to spend $205 million on a new manufacturing facility. Ecoplastic Corp., a South Korean company, said it would create 456 new jobs as part of the new facility near Statesboro in Bulloch County. Ecoplastic manufactures plastic interior and exterior components and supplies Hyundai Motor Group and Kia. "The project is still active," a Georgia Department of Economic Development communications representative told...
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
wabe.org

Georgia gas tax to rise as suspension ends

Georgia’s gas tax suspension is scheduled to end Tuesday, Jan. 10. The General Assembly passed legislation to suspend the state’s motor fuel tax back in March. Gov. Brian Kemp signed it into law and has been extending the suspension on a month-by-month basis. When announcing the latest extension...
GEORGIA STATE
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Georgia woman says hackers bought half the Chick-Fil-A menu in another state after apparent app hack

ATLANTA — One Georgia woman told Channel 2′s Justin Wilfon the hackers are using her app to buy food in Maryland. “Terrible. Absolutely horrible,” said Sharon Barber. She says hackers broke into her Chick-fil-A app this week, loaded it with hundreds of dollars from her checking account and then seemingly ordered half of Chick-fil-A’s menu.
GEORGIA STATE
valdostatoday.com

Grant awards will improve internet for GA

ATLANTA – The Capital Projects Fund Grant Program announces preliminary grant awards to improve broadband internet expansion in Georgia. Governor Brian P. Kemp announced over $234 million in 29 preliminary grant awards for broadband internet expansion through the Capital Projects Fund Grant Program. These awards will improve connectivity for communities, households, businesses, and anchor institutions in 28 Georgia counties. When combined with significant capital matches from the awardees, almost $455 million will be invested to serve over 76,000 locations in communities with some the greatest need for high-speed internet access.
GEORGIA STATE
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Georgia Today: Georgia on IRS top 10 list, more high-speed internet in GA, gun safety in Atlanta

On the Thursday Jan. 5 edition of Georgia Today: Georgia is on an IRS top 10 list, more high-speed internet is coming, and Atlanta has new ideas for gun safety. Peter Biello: Welcome to the new Georgia Today podcast from GPB News. Today is Thursday, January 5th. I'm Peter Biello. On today's episode, Georgia makes an appearance on the top ten list of high-profile IRS cases in 2022. Federal pandemic funds may help increase high speed Internet access across the state, and the Atlanta City Council wants to increase gun safety and reduce the number of gun deaths. These stories and more are coming up on this edition of Georgia Today.
GEORGIA STATE
Albany Herald

Opioid settlements should net Georgia $181 million

(The Center Square) — Georgia officials expect the state will receive more than $181 million after joining national settlements with four companies over allegations they contributed to the opioid crisis. The Peach State will use the money from Allergan, CVS, Teva and Walgreens to help fund treatment, prevention, reduction...
GEORGIA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Tallest Waterfall in Georgia

Although it’s difficult to pinpoint the specific reason why waterfalls are so alluring, there’s no doubting their impact. People travel across the world every year merely to see the magnetic force of water spilling over a cliff’s edge and falling to the ground below. There is no...
GEORGIA STATE

