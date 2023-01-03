ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oneonta, NY

Daniel Chase
3d ago

Sears has been gone forever up here … that was nothing new … I have my OG craftsman tool box from 1984 in my garage still that’s when it was good stuff.. not this new Chinese junk

9
DWNYS
3d ago

Sears sold thier sole to China's undercutting pricing leaving many USA products in the dirt. One tiny change to a tool and they would patten the new change. SAD, original Craftsman tools made in the USA are still working far longer than the company that turned their loyalty on them...

8
Lorie
3d ago

Holy Cow, this really stinks!!!I just can't stand how people don't understand what excellent products SEARS has,/ had! I am so sad. Yes the store by me has been gone for about 5 years. Every Time I ride by the store that is now storage just makes me sad. I Loved SEARS 💗🇺🇸💗🇺🇸💗🇺🇸💗🇺🇸💗

4
 

