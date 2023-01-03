Sears has been gone forever up here … that was nothing new … I have my OG craftsman tool box from 1984 in my garage still that’s when it was good stuff.. not this new Chinese junk
Sears sold thier sole to China's undercutting pricing leaving many USA products in the dirt. One tiny change to a tool and they would patten the new change. SAD, original Craftsman tools made in the USA are still working far longer than the company that turned their loyalty on them...
Holy Cow, this really stinks!!!I just can't stand how people don't understand what excellent products SEARS has,/ had! I am so sad. Yes the store by me has been gone for about 5 years. Every Time I ride by the store that is now storage just makes me sad. I Loved SEARS 💗🇺🇸💗🇺🇸💗🇺🇸💗🇺🇸💗
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
