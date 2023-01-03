ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SFGate

REVIEW: 2023 Ford Maverick Tremor XLT

This week we are looking at a new edition to the highly popular 2023 Ford Maverick compact pickup, the Tremor. This completes the Tremor package across the Ford truck lineup with the F-F-250, Ford F-150, Ranger, and now the Maverick Tremor. My review truck is the XLT package with all-wheel...

