Idaho State

pnwag.net

Searle: Outside Of Input Costs ’22 Was A Good Year For ID Farmers

Bryan Searle says while 2022 was a challenging year thanks to input costs, for Idaho producers the previous year was a good one. The President of the Idaho Farm Bureau Federation says potato, hay and other growers enjoyed really good yields, and strong prices. But unfortunately, the cost of doing business over the past 12 months ate into many of those would be profits.
IDAHO STATE
pnwag.net

WFB, COUNTRY Financial Cut Ties

Washington Farm Bureau announced Sunday an end to its decades-long partnership and endorsement agreement with COUNTRY Financial. “We appreciate the relationship we’ve had over the years and the products COUNTRY provided our members,” said Rosella Mosby, WFB president. “There are exciting opportunities to grow our membership organization for the future, engaging those individuals and families who support farmers and ranchers, and continuing to make Washington agriculture the best example of success in the nation.”
WASHINGTON STATE
kisu.org

Unpacking the Stibnite Mine Project - Part I: Where and What?

Perpetua Mining Company has proposed to reopen a mining site near McCall Idaho to mine gold, silver, and - to some degree - antimony. This incredibly complex project has caught the attention of grassroots and state organizations worried about the impacts of the proposed mine on Idaho’s environment and socio-economic culture. In the first episode of their new series, Jessa and Emma try to understand just what the proposed mine is and why Perpetua is proposing this project. Mary Farout Petterson, a board member for the Idaho Conservation League, spoke with Jessa and Emma to uncover some of these answers.
MCCALL, ID
kmvt

Greater Idaho movement gaining momentum

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The grassroots organization looking to relocate 15 conservative counties from Oregon into Idaho is gaining some momentum. The discussions about the possibility of relocating the border are likely to be brought up this legislative session. Greater Idaho spokesman Matt McCaw said his organization has continued...
IDAHO STATE
Bonner County Daily Bee

Moving trucks keep coming to Idaho

Idaho was the second fastest growing state by population from 2010 through 2020, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, and continued to see growth through 2022 based on reports by privately owned moving companies. “Overall moving traffic slowed throughout most of the U.S. but remained busy in the Gem State...
IDAHO STATE
MIX 106

10 Largest Companies with Headquarters in Idaho

10) ClickBank - with headquarters in Boise and started in 1998. They are an internet retailer and affiliate marketplace that currently has over six million clients worldwide and process over 30,000 transactions per day. 9) Heatercraft Marine Products - Their website says, "Heatercraft was created back in 1989 with the...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Southwest Idaho child's death linked to influenza

BOISE, Idaho — A Washington County child is Idaho's first influenza-related death among people under 18 years old in the state for the 2022-2023 season, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare reported Thursday. Before the end of 2022, at least 22 influenza-related deaths were reported in Idaho --...
IDAHO STATE
proclaimerscv.com

$600 Starts to Hit the Banks of Residents in Idaho

Idaho residents’ taxpayers are to receive their payment of up to an amount of $600 in the 2023 first quarter. The Gem State is giving off the rebate to any resident who was a state resident for the whole year of 2020 and also 2021 and has already issued their taxes for the same years of tax.
IDAHO STATE
103.5 KISSFM

Top 25 Counties in Idaho with the Lowest Life Expectancy

We recently wrote about the counties in Idaho with the longest life expectancy, and today we’re sharing the counties in Idaho with the shortest life expectancy, according to Stacker. Which counties in Idaho have the shortest life expectancy? Let’s find out!. There’s a recent article from Stacker that...
IDAHO STATE
boisestatepublicradio.org

Drought conditions stay steady amid strong snowpack

Idaho’s mountains have bountiful snow reserves as we enter the new year, but that hasn’t moved the needle on the state’s drought situation over the past week. The latest federal data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture is unchanged from late December. About 70% of Idaho is in some stage of drought, though most of it is considered moderate.
IDAHO STATE
Big Country News

Greater Idaho effort eyes Wallowa County once again

ENTERPRISE — Once again, secessionist stirrings are rising in an effort to pull Wallowa County out of Oregon and join it with neighboring Idaho. The Move Oregon’s Border for a Greater Idaho movement is hoping the second time’s the charm by submitting petitions in the county that could force it onto the May 2023 ballot. If enough signatures are found to be valid and the measure passes, the Wallowa County Board of Commissioners would be required to meet twice a year to consider the county’s best interests in joining Idaho — or remaining in Oregon.
WALLOWA COUNTY, OR
Post Register

Rep. Gannon: 4% pay raise proposed for most Idaho workers does not cover inflation

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Rep. John Gannon released a report today saying the Department of Human Resources suggested 4% salary increase for Idaho would not cover inflation. According to Gannon, a 4% salary increase for most State of Idaho workers and an approximate 10% increase for law enforcement related workers was advocated yesterday at the Change in Employee Compensation Committee meeting at the Statehouse.
BOISE, ID
425magazine.com

Visit the Largest Ski Resort in Idaho

Idaho’s Schweitzer recently landed a spot on SKI Magazine’s “Top 30 Ski Resorts in the West” list. Located in the rugged Selkirk Mountains of the northern Idaho panhandle, this independently owned resort’s size — it has 2,900 acres of terrain, making it Idaho’s largest ski area — is as impressive as its offerings.
IDAHO STATE
KOOL 96.5

Is The Latest Idaho In-N-Out Burger Location Information For 2023 True?

In-N-Out Burger coming to Idaho is not new news. The idea has been thrown around for a few years about possible dates, plans, and locations but it wasn’t until recently that things started coming together. Now there’s a new social media post being shared that appears to give a concrete timeline for the first In-N-Out restaurant in Idaho, but it may be fake.
IDAHO STATE
boisestatepublicradio.org

State pay raise plan wouldn't keep up with inflation for majority of workers

Gov. Brad Little is prioritizing law enforcement raises with his latest proposal, while pay for the majority of state workers wouldn’t keep up with inflation under the plan. Idaho State Police, workers at the Idaho Department of Correction and other officers would see a 10% pay hike for the coming fiscal year that begins July 1. The rest would receive a 4% merit increase.

