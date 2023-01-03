Read full article on original website
pnwag.net
Searle: Outside Of Input Costs ’22 Was A Good Year For ID Farmers
Bryan Searle says while 2022 was a challenging year thanks to input costs, for Idaho producers the previous year was a good one. The President of the Idaho Farm Bureau Federation says potato, hay and other growers enjoyed really good yields, and strong prices. But unfortunately, the cost of doing business over the past 12 months ate into many of those would be profits.
pnwag.net
WFB, COUNTRY Financial Cut Ties
Washington Farm Bureau announced Sunday an end to its decades-long partnership and endorsement agreement with COUNTRY Financial. “We appreciate the relationship we’ve had over the years and the products COUNTRY provided our members,” said Rosella Mosby, WFB president. “There are exciting opportunities to grow our membership organization for the future, engaging those individuals and families who support farmers and ranchers, and continuing to make Washington agriculture the best example of success in the nation.”
kisu.org
Unpacking the Stibnite Mine Project - Part I: Where and What?
Perpetua Mining Company has proposed to reopen a mining site near McCall Idaho to mine gold, silver, and - to some degree - antimony. This incredibly complex project has caught the attention of grassroots and state organizations worried about the impacts of the proposed mine on Idaho’s environment and socio-economic culture. In the first episode of their new series, Jessa and Emma try to understand just what the proposed mine is and why Perpetua is proposing this project. Mary Farout Petterson, a board member for the Idaho Conservation League, spoke with Jessa and Emma to uncover some of these answers.
kmvt
Greater Idaho movement gaining momentum
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The grassroots organization looking to relocate 15 conservative counties from Oregon into Idaho is gaining some momentum. The discussions about the possibility of relocating the border are likely to be brought up this legislative session. Greater Idaho spokesman Matt McCaw said his organization has continued...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Moving trucks keep coming to Idaho
Idaho was the second fastest growing state by population from 2010 through 2020, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, and continued to see growth through 2022 based on reports by privately owned moving companies. “Overall moving traffic slowed throughout most of the U.S. but remained busy in the Gem State...
10 Largest Companies with Headquarters in Idaho
10) ClickBank - with headquarters in Boise and started in 1998. They are an internet retailer and affiliate marketplace that currently has over six million clients worldwide and process over 30,000 transactions per day. 9) Heatercraft Marine Products - Their website says, "Heatercraft was created back in 1989 with the...
Southwest Idaho child's death linked to influenza
BOISE, Idaho — A Washington County child is Idaho's first influenza-related death among people under 18 years old in the state for the 2022-2023 season, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare reported Thursday. Before the end of 2022, at least 22 influenza-related deaths were reported in Idaho --...
proclaimerscv.com
$600 Starts to Hit the Banks of Residents in Idaho
Idaho residents’ taxpayers are to receive their payment of up to an amount of $600 in the 2023 first quarter. The Gem State is giving off the rebate to any resident who was a state resident for the whole year of 2020 and also 2021 and has already issued their taxes for the same years of tax.
Top 25 Counties in Idaho with the Lowest Life Expectancy
We recently wrote about the counties in Idaho with the longest life expectancy, and today we’re sharing the counties in Idaho with the shortest life expectancy, according to Stacker. Which counties in Idaho have the shortest life expectancy? Let’s find out!. There’s a recent article from Stacker that...
boisestatepublicradio.org
Drought conditions stay steady amid strong snowpack
Idaho’s mountains have bountiful snow reserves as we enter the new year, but that hasn’t moved the needle on the state’s drought situation over the past week. The latest federal data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture is unchanged from late December. About 70% of Idaho is in some stage of drought, though most of it is considered moderate.
Greater Idaho effort eyes Wallowa County once again
ENTERPRISE — Once again, secessionist stirrings are rising in an effort to pull Wallowa County out of Oregon and join it with neighboring Idaho. The Move Oregon’s Border for a Greater Idaho movement is hoping the second time’s the charm by submitting petitions in the county that could force it onto the May 2023 ballot. If enough signatures are found to be valid and the measure passes, the Wallowa County Board of Commissioners would be required to meet twice a year to consider the county’s best interests in joining Idaho — or remaining in Oregon.
Post Register
Rep. Gannon: 4% pay raise proposed for most Idaho workers does not cover inflation
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Rep. John Gannon released a report today saying the Department of Human Resources suggested 4% salary increase for Idaho would not cover inflation. According to Gannon, a 4% salary increase for most State of Idaho workers and an approximate 10% increase for law enforcement related workers was advocated yesterday at the Change in Employee Compensation Committee meeting at the Statehouse.
425magazine.com
Visit the Largest Ski Resort in Idaho
Idaho’s Schweitzer recently landed a spot on SKI Magazine’s “Top 30 Ski Resorts in the West” list. Located in the rugged Selkirk Mountains of the northern Idaho panhandle, this independently owned resort’s size — it has 2,900 acres of terrain, making it Idaho’s largest ski area — is as impressive as its offerings.
Tax rebate: Idaho taxpayers to receive up to $600 from rebate
Idaho taxpayers are set to receive a payment of up to $600 in the first quarter of 2023.
Is The Latest Idaho In-N-Out Burger Location Information For 2023 True?
In-N-Out Burger coming to Idaho is not new news. The idea has been thrown around for a few years about possible dates, plans, and locations but it wasn’t until recently that things started coming together. Now there’s a new social media post being shared that appears to give a concrete timeline for the first In-N-Out restaurant in Idaho, but it may be fake.
Why Boise Continues To Drop Out of Top 10 Best Places to Live
Idaho has had an incredible run of great publicity for several years. We all became accustomed to the state or Boise being at the top of just about any good list. Even a once-in-a-hundred-year pandemic could not deflate the good news coming out of Boise, Idaho. 10 Reasons NOT To...
These Can Only Be Found In Two Places In The World And Idaho Is One Of Them
Idaho star garnets are a rare and beautiful gemstone that can be found only in the state of Idaho, in the United States. These garnets are known for their deep, purplish-red color and their bright, star-like shine when they are cut and polished.
Egg prices in Boise have more than doubled since last June
BOISE, Idaho — The national average price of eggs has increased 49.1% from Nov. 2021 to Nov. 2022, according to the latest numbers from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). However, a more recent timeframe shows a more drastic increase in the Treasure Valley. KTVB documented the real-time...
Canyon County couple claim Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle winner
First thing Thursday morning, Steve Mitchell of Nampa got the phone call of a lifetime from his wife, Kim, telling him they were this year’s winners of the Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle. The post Canyon County couple claim Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle winner appeared first on Local News 8.
boisestatepublicradio.org
State pay raise plan wouldn't keep up with inflation for majority of workers
Gov. Brad Little is prioritizing law enforcement raises with his latest proposal, while pay for the majority of state workers wouldn’t keep up with inflation under the plan. Idaho State Police, workers at the Idaho Department of Correction and other officers would see a 10% pay hike for the coming fiscal year that begins July 1. The rest would receive a 4% merit increase.
