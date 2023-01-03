Read full article on original website
Bruins forward Jake DeBrusk not traveling with team after fracturing fibula
After scoring two goals to become the hero of the Winter Classic, Jake DeBrusk may miss some serious time. The Boston Bruins forward was seen in a walking boot after the game, and Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff is reporting that DeBrusk has a fractured fibula. Head coach Jim Montgomery...
Red Wings waive Jakub Vrana in surprise move
Detroit needed to clear room on its roster for Fabbri, who’s slated to return to the lineup Wednesday against the Devils after recovering from a torn ACL.
Detroit Red Wings' David Perron recalls seeing teammate collapse: 'White as ghosts'
The Detroit Red Wings know what it is like to see a teammate collapse and learn it is because of his heart. Watching the scary situation unfold regarding NFL player Damar Hamlin on Monday "was disturbing," said Wings head coach Derek Lalonde, a native upstate New Yorker and lifelong Buffalo Bills fan....
markerzone.com
REPORT: PREDATORS MAKE VETERAN DEFENCEMAN AVAILABLE FOR TRADE
The Nashville Predators are having a rough season, so far. Heading into Tuesday's game against the Montreal Canadiens, the Predators sit sixth in the Central Division with a record of 15-14-6 through 35 games. General manager David Poile will more than likely explore trade options in the coming weeks, potentially...
Goaltender Cam Talbot interested in staying with Senators
The Ottawa Senators have had an up-and-down season. After it looked at first like the team couldn’t escape the ghosts of disappointing seasons past, strong play over the past few weeks has them back in the extended playoff conversation. A big part of this improved performance has been the...
NHL
Rinne talks transition to coaching at WJC in Q&A with NHL.com
Retired Predators goalie says hockey 'still my passion in some way'. In NHL.com's Q&A feature called "Sitting Down with …" we talk to key figures in the game, gaining insight into their lives on and off the ice. Today, we feature former NHL goalie and current Finland National Junior Team goalie coach Pekka Rinne.
markerzone.com
JAKUB VRANA CLEARING WAIVERS HIGHLIGHTS A GREATER PROBLEM WITHIN THE NHL
Jakub Vrana cleared waivers - surprisingly - on Wednesday. A 26-year old 25-goal scorer with loads of potential could have been had for free, yet 31 NHL GM's passed on him. Some believe that the managers' guild colluded to allow Steve Yzerman to send Vrana to the minors, but nothing has substantiated that claim to now.
NBC Sports
Caps’ magic number not enough against Sabres’ high-flying offense
WASHINGTON — For much of this season, the Capitals’ success has come in threes. Heading into play Tuesday, they carried a 21-1-2 record when scoring three or more goals in a game. They were 0-12-3 when they didn’t. Their steady defense backed by strong goaltending has put them in a position to win every time the offense gives them enough run support.
Husso Returns to the Net for Wings vs Devils After Missing Two Games with Illness
The Detroit Red Wings will take on the New Jersey Devils tonight for the final time this season. Tonight is the Wings’ third matchup against the Devils. In the first matchup, the second game of the season, Detroit picked up the win 5-2 in New Jersey. The Red Wings lost to the Devils 6-2 in Detroit in their second matchup.
Flyers send Felix Sandstrom on conditioning stint
After activating Carter Hart from injured reserve yesterday, the Philadelphia Flyers did not immediately send a goaltender to the minor leagues. It was a curious decision, given Samuel Ersson could be loaned without exposing him to waivers. Today, they’ve explained why, by sending Felix Sandstrom on a conditioning stint with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. That does not require him to pass through waivers. The team has also recalled Kieffer Bellows from the AHL with the extra roster spot they had.
Yardbarker
Penguins Options In Net Behind Tristan Jarry
Pittsburgh fans have become far too familiar with backup and third string goalies over the past few seasons, but it’s always good to know who is waiting in line at the position. One step behind Jarry is obviously DeSmith and if the injury is nothing major, this is a...
