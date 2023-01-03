ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
markerzone.com

REPORT: PREDATORS MAKE VETERAN DEFENCEMAN AVAILABLE FOR TRADE

The Nashville Predators are having a rough season, so far. Heading into Tuesday's game against the Montreal Canadiens, the Predators sit sixth in the Central Division with a record of 15-14-6 through 35 games. General manager David Poile will more than likely explore trade options in the coming weeks, potentially...
NASHVILLE, TN
Pro Hockey Rumors

Goaltender Cam Talbot interested in staying with Senators

The Ottawa Senators have had an up-and-down season. After it looked at first like the team couldn’t escape the ghosts of disappointing seasons past, strong play over the past few weeks has them back in the extended playoff conversation. A big part of this improved performance has been the...
NHL

Rinne talks transition to coaching at WJC in Q&A with NHL.com

Retired Predators goalie says hockey 'still my passion in some way'. In NHL.com's Q&A feature called "Sitting Down with …" we talk to key figures in the game, gaining insight into their lives on and off the ice. Today, we feature former NHL goalie and current Finland National Junior Team goalie coach Pekka Rinne.
NASHVILLE, TN
markerzone.com

JAKUB VRANA CLEARING WAIVERS HIGHLIGHTS A GREATER PROBLEM WITHIN THE NHL

Jakub Vrana cleared waivers - surprisingly - on Wednesday. A 26-year old 25-goal scorer with loads of potential could have been had for free, yet 31 NHL GM's passed on him. Some believe that the managers' guild colluded to allow Steve Yzerman to send Vrana to the minors, but nothing has substantiated that claim to now.
ARIZONA STATE
NBC Sports

Caps’ magic number not enough against Sabres’ high-flying offense

WASHINGTON — For much of this season, the Capitals’ success has come in threes. Heading into play Tuesday, they carried a 21-1-2 record when scoring three or more goals in a game. They were 0-12-3 when they didn’t. Their steady defense backed by strong goaltending has put them in a position to win every time the offense gives them enough run support.
WASHINGTON, DC
Pro Hockey Rumors

Flyers send Felix Sandstrom on conditioning stint

After activating Carter Hart from injured reserve yesterday, the Philadelphia Flyers did not immediately send a goaltender to the minor leagues. It was a curious decision, given Samuel Ersson could be loaned without exposing him to waivers. Today, they’ve explained why, by sending Felix Sandstrom on a conditioning stint with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. That does not require him to pass through waivers. The team has also recalled Kieffer Bellows from the AHL with the extra roster spot they had.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Penguins Options In Net Behind Tristan Jarry

Pittsburgh fans have become far too familiar with backup and third string goalies over the past few seasons, but it’s always good to know who is waiting in line at the position. One step behind Jarry is obviously DeSmith and if the injury is nothing major, this is a...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pro Hockey Rumors

Pro Hockey Rumors

2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
304K+
Views
ABOUT

Pro Hockey Rumors delivers the latest news on NHL trades and free agency, with new material 365 days a year.

 https://www.prohockeyrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy