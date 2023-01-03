ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Paris, IN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
inkfreenews.com

Anita Maxine Blocher — UPDATED

Anita Maxine Blocher, 81, North Manchester, died Jan. 3, 2023, at Peabody Healthcare Center, North Manchester. She was born Nov. 28, 1941. On June 27, 1958, she married Arthur Lee Blocher. He preceded her in death. She is survived by her sons, Robert (Brenda) Blocher, Larwill and Patrick (Tari) Blocher,...
NORTH MANCHESTER, IN
inkfreenews.com

Linda Mahoney — UPDATED

Linda L. Mahoney, 60, Columbia City, died Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at The Waters of Columbia City. She was born Dec. 26, 1962. On Sept. 24, 1985, she married James “Jim” E. Mahoney III. He preceded her in death. Linda is survived by her sons, James Mahoney IV...
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
inkfreenews.com

Rex Yarian — PENDING

Rex Yarian, 74, rural Mentone, died at 1:56 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, at Rehabilitation Hospital, Fort Wayne. Arrangements are currently pending at King Memorial Home, Mentone..
MENTONE, IN
inkfreenews.com

Otha Kellum Sevy

Otha Kellum “OK” Sevy, 88, Goshen, died at 8:41 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, at Goshen General Hospital, Goshen. Kellum was born Sept. 9, 1934. On Sept. 8, 1955, he married Geneva Mayhugh. She preceded him in death. Kellum is survived by his four children, Myrtis (Michael) Krikau,...
GOSHEN, IN
inkfreenews.com

Area Accident Reports

Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 6:22 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, East CR 500N, east of EMS T7 Lane, Warsaw. Driver: Scott E. Helt, 65, East Lakeview Trail, Leesburg. Helt’s vehicle hit a deer. Damage up to $1,000. 5:51 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4,...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
inkfreenews.com

Roger D. Mann

Roger D. Mann, 80, Plymouth, died Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, at Majestic Care of Goshen, Goshen. Roger was born April 17, 1942. He married Eldora VanBlaricom on Sept. 2, 1978, and she preceded him in death. Roger is survived by his sisters, Sandra Walters, Nappanee and Loretta Grudowski, Defiance, Ohio;...
PLYMOUTH, IN
inkfreenews.com

William ‘Bill’ Conran Jr.

William “Bill” Conran, 78, Kewanna, formerly of Monterey, died Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, at home in Kewanna. He was born Dec. 19, 1944. In 1992, he married the love of his life Suzanne Walther, who preceded him in death. Survivors include his sisters, Bev (Kenny) Whiteman, Kewanna, Janice...
KEWANNA, IN
inkfreenews.com

Alvina June Florea

Alvina June (Wallace) Florea, 100, Granger, died at 11:38 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, at Story Point, Granger. Alvina was born Aug. 19, 1922, in Argos. On Aug. 24, 1941, Alvina married Lee H. Florea. He preceded her in death. Alvina is survived by her three daughters; Marilyn (Denny) Kite,...
GRANGER, IN
inkfreenews.com

Girl Scouts Receive $5K Grant From Duke Energy Foundation

FORT WAYNE — Girl Scouts of Northern Indiana-Michiana recently received a $5,000 grant from Duke Energy Foundation to support the Girl Scout Leadership Experience in Cass, Fulton, Huntington, Kosciusko, Miami, Wabash, Wells and Whitley counties. The GSLE focuses on building skills in four areas: STEM, the outdoors, life skills...
HUNTINGTON COUNTY, IN
inkfreenews.com

Jeff L. Yoder — UPDATED

Jeff L. Yoder, 82, died Sunday morning, Jan. 1, 2023, at Autumn Trace Assisted Living, Plymouth. He was born Oct. 20, 1940. Jeff is survived by three daughters, Robin (Chris) Davidson, Plymouth, Pam Eads, Indianapolis and Jennifer Bell, Warsaw; son-in-law Jack Carpenter, Warsaw; nine grandchildren; former spouse Rita Rovenstine Thayer, Argos; and five siblings including Steve (Marcia) Yoder, Sarasota, Fla., Jim (Betty) Yoder, Bremen, Phil Yoder and Nickie (Dennis) Weidner, both of Plymouth and Kristy (Louis) Spaid, Wheatland, Wyo.
PLYMOUTH, IN
inkfreenews.com

Terry Herendeen

Terry Eugene Herendeen, 59, Albion, died Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, at his home in Albion. He was born April 16, 1963. Terry is survived by his two sons, Justin Herendeen and Wes (Hilary) Herendeen; two sisters, Teresa (Mike) Fox and Mary Lou (Bill) Vaught; a brother, Max (Sandra) Herendeen; and two grandchildren.
ALBION, IN
inkfreenews.com

Kosciusko County Court News

The following small claims have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court III, Judge Chad Miner presiding:. The following civil collections have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court IV, Judge Chris Kehler:. Glenbrook Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Andrew J. Chavez, $10.978.61. DNF Associates LLC v. Kevin W. Fitzpatrick, $711.54. Kayla N....
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
inkfreenews.com

Margaret P. Stiles — UPDATED

Margaret P. Stiles, 79, Plymouth, died Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022. She was born Sept. 13, 1943. In January 1969, she married Kenneth Stiles. Surviving her are her husband Ken and her twin sons, John (Jenna) and Ken (Karin); six grandchildren; and siblings, Don (Diane) Palmer, Anne Strother, David (Pam) Palmer and Richard (Peggy) Palmer.
PLYMOUTH, IN
inkfreenews.com

Richard Eugene Merrick

Richard Eugene Merrick, 94, Wabash, died at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, at his home in Wabash. He was born March 18, 1928. He married Dorothy Hetzler on May 6, 1955. He is survived by his wife, Dorothy Merrick; two children, Rod (Robin) Merrick and Kelly (Greg) Schenkel; all of Wabash; five grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
WABASH, IN
inkfreenews.com

Lori Ann Baughman

Lori Ann Baughman, 62, Bremen, died Sunday, Jan.1, 2023, at Center for Hospice, Raclin House, Mishawaka. She was born Nov. 25, 1960. On July 28, 1984, in Mishawaka, Lori was united in marriage to Timothy Baughman. In addition to her husband of 38 years, Lori is survived by her father,...
BREMEN, IN
inkfreenews.com

Hoosier Lakes Radio Club To Offer Technician License Classes

WARSAW — The Hoosier Lakes Radio Club is offering Technician License classes. The cost is $30, and the registration deadline is Sunday, Jan. 15. To register, mail your full name, phone number, email address and check to Hoosier Lakes Radio Club, 2562 Walton Blvd. 131, Warsaw, IN 46582. Classes...
WARSAW, IN
inkfreenews.com

Twyla Junell Martin — PENDING

Twyla Junell Martin, 85, Argos, died at 11:09 a.m. Jan. 4, 2023, at Saint Joseph Health System, Plymouth. Earl-Grossman Funeral Home, Argos, is in charge of arrangements.
ARGOS, IN
inkfreenews.com

Area Police Reports

Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incident:. 11:18 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, 500 block of North CR 175E, Warsaw. Francisco Cesario Castillo lost his military ID. Milford. Officers with the Milford Police Department investigated the following incident:. 8:47 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6, 100 block of...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
inkfreenews.com

Lois W. Alexander

Lois W. Alexander, 87, South Bend, formerly of Goshen, died at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, at Morningview Assisted Living, South Bend. She was born Nov. 10, 1935. On Feb. 25, 1956, she married Robert Alexander, and he preceded her in death. Surviving are her children, Cindy (James) Shallenbarger,...
SOUTH BEND, IN
inkfreenews.com

Dean Everett Hartley

Dean Everett Hartley, 72, Bremen, died Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022. He was born March 31, 1950. He is survived by significant other, Valerie McCollom; brothers, Raymond and Sam Hartley; and sister Nancy Taylor.
BREMEN, IN

