Asian patients with geographic atrophy may have smaller lesion size and slower growth rate than Europeans. Photo: Wendy Harrison, OD, PhD. Click image to enlarge. A study recently published in Ophthalmology Retina evaluated differences in geographic atrophy characteristics in Asian (mainly East Asian) and non-Asian individuals. “As potential therapies for geographic atrophy are being investigated mostly in subjects of European descent, understanding of the phenotypes, natural history and risk associated with fast progression are crucial if these therapies are to be considered in Asian populations,” the researchers explained in their study. They reported that geographic atrophy lesions in Asian subjects had smaller baseline size and slower growth rates than those of non-Asian subjects.

2 DAYS AGO