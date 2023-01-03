ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WIFR

Checking social media often may affect teens’ brains, study says

(CNN) – Frequent use of social media could be a brain-changer for teenagers. According to a study by neuroscientists at the University of North Carolina, teens who check social media platforms often are more likely to be sensitive to general social rewards and punishments. The study was conducted with...
straightarrownews.com

Being ‘chronically online’ may be changing teens’ brains

In the age of social media, many people have more interactions on the internet than in real life. This experience has been coined as a new descriptive term: Chronically online. According to the Urban Dictionary, the chronically online are those who have become so absorbed in internet culture and online...
NorthcentralPA.com

COVID-19 vaccination bests natural immunity for cutting death, hospitalizations

HealthDay News — Compared with individuals with natural COVID-19 immunity from previous infection, individuals who are vaccinated have lower rates of all-cause emergency department visits, hospitalizations, and mortality, according to a study published in the January issue of "American Journal of Public Health." Wanzhu Tu, Ph.D., from the Indiana University School of Medicine in Indianapolis, and colleagues compared the cumulative incidence of infection, all-cause emergency department visits, hospitalizations, and mortality among 267,847 matched pairs of individuals who received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and...
scitechdaily.com

Turning Cells Into “Zombies”: Scientists Identify the Secret That Allowed a Parasite To Infect 30% of Humans

A large portion of people on the planet is infected with the parasite Toxoplasma. Now, a study headed by scientists at Stockholm University demonstrates how this tiny parasite spreads so successfully throughout the body, for example to the brain. The parasite infects immune cells and hijacks their identity. The research was recently published in the journal Cell Host & Microbe.
HealthDay

COVID Could Alter the Immune System, But Your Gender Matters

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 4, 2023 (HealthDay News) – Researchers studying whether COVID-19 affects how the human immune system responds to subsequent viral threats found changes in men that differed from those in women. Researchers from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) analyzed immune responses of healthy people...
The Atlantic

No One Can Decide If Grapefruit Is Dangerous

Roughly a century ago, a new fad diet began to sweep the United States. Hollywood starlets such as Ethel Barrymore supposedly swore by it; the citrus industry hopped on board. All a figure-conscious girl had to do was eat a lot of grapefruit for a week, or two, or three.
reviewofoptometry.com

Geographic Atrophy Manifests Differently in Asians than Europeans

Asian patients with geographic atrophy may have smaller lesion size and slower growth rate than Europeans. Photo: Wendy Harrison, OD, PhD. Click image to enlarge. A study recently published in Ophthalmology Retina evaluated differences in geographic atrophy characteristics in Asian (mainly East Asian) and non-Asian individuals. “As potential therapies for geographic atrophy are being investigated mostly in subjects of European descent, understanding of the phenotypes, natural history and risk associated with fast progression are crucial if these therapies are to be considered in Asian populations,” the researchers explained in their study. They reported that geographic atrophy lesions in Asian subjects had smaller baseline size and slower growth rates than those of non-Asian subjects.
wonderbaby.org

Help! Why Is My Baby Spitting up Clear Liquid!

Spitting up is very common for young children under 12 months of age. Spitting up is rarely a sign of a medical emergency. Most children will outgrow spitting up by 12 months. Spitting up clear liquid is rarely something to be worried about. Feeding less and keeping the baby upright...

Comments / 0

Community Policy