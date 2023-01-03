ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrison, NY

Rolled-Over Box Truck Delays Traffic On I-287 In Harrison

By Ben Crnic
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
The crash closed lanes of I-287 westbound in Harrison between exits 10 and 7. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Pixabay via Diego Fabian Parra Pabon

A box truck that tipped over briefly caused lane closures on a Westchester County highway, police said.

The accident happened on Tuesday, Jan. 3 around 1:30 p.m. on Interstate 287 Westbound in Harrison between exits 7 and 10, according to state police.

After the box truck rolled over, the right and center lanes of the highway were blocked.

All lanes have since been opened, police said around 1:50 p.m.

