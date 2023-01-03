Read full article on original website
Interesting History of the Harry Holland House
Every now and again, you'll be driving around Amarillo and see a very interesting house with interesting architecture. It's not until you start digging into the history of the house that you find out some great history about Amarillo. That's exactly what happened with 2500 S. Van Buren. The home...
Ingredients for Amarillo House Fire – Dog, Candle and Power Line
Welcome to 2023 with the counts reset on homicides, robberies, and fires in Amarillo. The Amarillo Fire Department responded to a fire call in the 800 block of South Manhattan Street on Wednesday morning, January 5th. Firefighters were able to see the smoke rising from the home as they were on their way to the fire. Once on arrival, they found that the home had heavy fire coming from the rear of the house.
After a Short Run Amarillo Business is Up For Sale Again
Things come and go pretty fast in this town. Stealing from Ferris Bueller's if you don't stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it. That is so true about businesses here in Amarillo too. Whether it is a place you like to shop, a restaurant you...
This Lonely Country Road Near Canyon, Texas Is For Sale
There's a section of land located 16 miles southwest of Canyon, Texas. A lonely road cuts through the open expanse, stretching across the earth like a scar until it crosses Farm to Market 1705. This dirt thoroughfare shares a name with the crumbling brick structure located on the junction: Jowell...
How Hawaiian Evangelists, Witches, And A Bomb Ruined Family Vacation
Amarillo history is fascinating. From the days of the wild untamed west, to a field of half-buried classic cars; we've got quite the story to tell. Part of that history involves religion and some of the insanity that surrounds it. Like the time when witches, Christians, and a bomb squad...
How About an Amarillo Scare for This Friday the 13th?
You might think we have just time-warped back a bit. It may seem we have rewound back before the New Year, Christmas and Thanksgiving. You would be right, sort of. Just in case you haven't noticed January has a Friday the 13th. Some people are superstitious when it comes to that day. Some businesses take advantage of it and offer some specials. I usually see tattoo places offering Friday the 13th deals.
Open Letter to Amarillo’s Kohl’s Location Make it Easier Please
Kohl's has been one of my favorite places to shop for years. You get Kohl's Cash and they lure you into buying more. They have it figured out. You can even make your Amazon returns there. Oh, and when they do, guess what? They give you more money to spend in the store.
Southwest Airlines Making Things Right for Amarillo Travelers
If you had made plans over the Christmas break and it involved traveling you could have been in for some issues. If your trips included Southwest Airlines then I am sure you had major headaches over the break. I am a huge fan of Southwest Airlines. We have used them...
The Fatal Amarillo Love Triangle Featured on Dateline
It would be nice to say that an interesting story came out of Amarillo for something wholesome, but this love triangle that resulted in the death of an Amarillo mother is anything but wholesome. In a 2018 episode titled "The Pink Gun Mystery" the investigative NBC show, details the twists...
Wanna Run For Amarillo Mayor? Here’s What You Need To Know.
The news late last year that Mayor Ginger Nelson would not be seeking re-election opened up a big door in Amarillo politics. Rumors started running rampant about who could possibly run for the open post. Names were bandied about. Now, the City of Amarillo has released the process of how...
New Years Shooting in Downtown Amarillo Hits Close to Home
Now I am going to start off by saying this is not against any business here in Amarillo. To be honest I can name a few that this same kind of story has happened. This one just hit close to home for me for sure. So it's New Year's Eve,...
LOOK: This Hidden Hacienda For Sale Near Amarillo Will Make You Gasp
I have found a true hidden gem of a real estate listing. It's incredible, and it's location is one you would never expect. Two miles west of Hereford, a mere hour drive from Amarillo, is a gorgeous Mexican colonial home listed with Triangle Realty, LLC. It's nothing short of stunning and you'll see exactly why. What surprises me the most is the asking price: an absolute steal at only $560,000.
Blind Date Without A Person? Amarillo Has Such A Thing Now.
It's something you hear about if you're in the dating scene quite often. The dreaded blind date. You know, the one your Mom set you up on? Maybe a friend has a friend who they think you'd be great for?. Well, the blind date has now become something more, something...
Former State Rep David Swinford Passes Away In Amarillo
An early loss in 2023 for Northwest Texans. On December 31st, 2022 former State Representative David Swinford passed away at BSA Hospital at the age of 86. Born in Witchita Falls in 1941, Swinford went to university at Texas Tech where he got his Bachelor in Science Degree before moving to Dumas. While living in Dumas Swinford became heavily involved in the agriculture industry. With the help of others, Swinford was able to purchase Moore County Grain, which grew into one of the largest grain companies in the state of Texas.
Amarillo Food Challenge Brings This Family Lifetime Memories
You would think that every single new thing has been tried. Especially when it comes to food challenges. We have really young people who try to eat something crazy. You have older people as well. Even famous people try their hand at taking a part in a food challenge. Some...
[PHOTOS] Life On The Lake Is Beautiful in This $1.2 Million Home For Sale in Amarillo
There's two kinds of people in the world: spring/summer people and fall/winter people. If you're one of the spring/summer folks, then I'm pretty sure you're not a happy camper right about now. Well, good news. I went window shopping on Zillow and found just the right house for you. It's...
Gang Violence On The Rise In Amarillo. How Will Police Stop It?
As we wrap up 2022, we look back at all the good, bad, and entertaining things about Amarillo. Crime rose even more, which clearly falls into the bad category. Some new businesses and restaurants opened up and that's good. Unfortunately, it will always be the bad that outweighs the good....
Sad News; Globe News Center Damaged By Broken Water Line
In the past couple of weeks, plumbing problems have been at the top of a lot of our minds. I've suffered my own issues with broken pipes recently. Even the City of Amarillo isn't immune from the woes that come with busted water pipes. The Globe News Center has suffered...
Travel Issues Stranding People In Amarillo
With Christmas behind us, we start to look toward the new year. Typically, heading home after the holidays is something people look forward to. Their hearts are full of joy, but they're ready to return to their lives. You get all packed up, hop in the car, and arrive at...
Amarillo’s Labor Day Shooter Has Competency Restored; Now What?
An old criminal defense attorney I know once told me, "Out of all my clients, only the DUIs were normal people like you and me. The others....just weren't quite right." It's something that's stuck with me through the years. While I still think it's a sweeping generalization...I have to admit that he just might be on to something.
