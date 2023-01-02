ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Brain Works Episode 1 Recap: Cha Tae Hyun Meets a Narcissistic Neuroscientist in Jung Yonghwa

Cha Tae Hyun and CNBlue Jung Yonghwa had increased the anticipation as soon as the news of them joining each other for the new Kdrama Brain Works was released last year. Brain Works is a new KBS 2TV Monday-Tuesday Kdrama that depicts the story of a neuroscientist who gets dismissed from his long-time job due to a consent form forgery exposed by an investigator.
The Glory Episode 5 Recap: Moon Dong Eun Starts Her Revenge Years After She Was Bullied

Song Hye Kyo’s new K-drama on Netflix, The Glory, continues to dominate the platform. Writer Kim Eun Sook and director Ahn Gil Ho worked together to create the first season of The Glory. The drama explores the life of a former school violence victim who starts seeking revenge on her bullies. She studies to become a homeroom teacher until she starts her work as a homeroom adviser to one of the school bullies’ child.
Bungou Stray Dogs BL Fan Art Fills Social Media as Fans Celebrate Season 4 Return

As fans are excited by the anime’s long-awaited return, Bungou Stray Dogs BL fan art has flooded social media sites ahead of the Season 4 premiere later today. While the manga source material has continued its serialization, fans of the anime have waited for years now as it has taken a while for its fourth season to come out.
Surprise! Six Years After Leaving Young & Restless, Justin Hartley Is Returning to CBS

It seems strange to think about how much time has passed, but it’s been six years since Justin Hartley was last on CBS playing The Young and the Restless‘ Adam Newman. He left back in 2016, heading, as we all know, over to NBC to join the runaway hit that was This Is Us. That award-winning drama, though, wrapped up last spring after six seasons and Hartley was freed once more to search for a new project.
Prince Harry Shuts Down Anderson Cooper When Asked If He'd Ever Return To Royal Life Full-Time — Watch

Looks like Prince Harry is ready to move on from his old life for good. In a preview for the prince's 60 Minutes interview with Anderson Cooper, which will premiere on Sunday, January 8, on CBS, the journalist bluntly asked: “Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the royal family?" "No," the 38-year-old replied. “Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the Royal Family?See Prince Harry’s revealing interview with @andersoncooper.60 Minutes Sunday, on @CBS and streaming on @paramountplus. pic.twitter.com/LaRAtQYMkD— 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) January 2, 2023 Others weighed...
General Hospital Spoilers tease fans with hints of the Hook killer's next possible victim

Ke;lly Thiebaud's days as Britt are numbered.Photo byMichael Fairman screenshot. General Hospital fans know that Britt Westbourne (Kelly Thiebaud) is leaving Port Charles soon. Her plans are to host a birthday bash on the Haunted Star but tragedy might strike. GH viewers are wondering if Dr.Westbourne will indeed leave town or if she will become a victim of the Hook killer. Until now every victim of the murderer has had a connection to Trina Robinson so if Britt is attacked this will be a deviation from the pattern.
Angela Simmons Confirms Relationship with Yo Gotti 7 Years After He Rapped About Having a Crush

In 2015, the rapper proclaimed his love for Simmons in his song "Down in the DM" It really does go down in the DM! Years after Yo Gotti proclaimed his love for Angela Simmons in his hit song "Down in the DM," his patience paid off. Over the weekend, the couple confirmed their relationship by sharing sweet photos together on social media. Simmons, 35, shared a series of shots from an elegant photoshoot with the rapper and a Rolls-Royce, where she's wearing a black sparkly gown and he's...
Truth and Consequences: Carly Spencer’s GH Lie Comes Home To Roost

Carly Spencer knows that Nina Reeves is Willow Tait’s biological mother on General Hospital. This little detail might be able to save Willow’s life. Though, to be fair, Carly doesn’t know that part. General Hospital Polling. Nonetheless, she does know that Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) is devastated at...
Days of Our Lives’ Chandler Massey Returns for Will’s ‘Miserable’ Storyline

Anybody who’s been paying attention to recent events at the Kiriakis mansion knows that when Days of Our Lives’ Will returns on Monday, December 26, he’s going to get quite a shock. After all, husband Sonny has been spending an awful lot of time with Leo — you know, the same guy who has repeatedly turned their lives upside down?

