Montana Man Takes Big Plunge and Immediately Regrets it
Have you ever thought about going ice fishing in Montana? Well, we highly recommend avoiding this problem. Ice fishing is one of the most popular winter activities in Montana. Some folks love skiing or snowboarding, while some like gathering their friends and fishing on a frozen lake. Ice fishing can...
montanarightnow.com
Heyka's Highs & Lows: Montana Weather Update January 4
Temperatures varied considerably across Montana, ranging from 10 in Glasgow to near 40 in Helena. The main storm track is south of Montana. However, a weakened storm system will move into the western part of the state tonight and Thursday. Mainly mountain snow, with a slight chance of lower elevation...
Does Montana Rank Near The Top When It Comes To Serial Killings?
For whatever reason, we seem to be obsessed with serial killers. Whether it's a Netflix series, a documentary, or a podcast, folks have long been intrigued with people that kill. There is something about learning about the background of the killer in question. Where did they grow up? How was...
4 Great Steakhouses in Montana
Photo byPhoto by Bao Menglong on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Montana and you like going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Montana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
When Will Trader Joe’s Open a New Location in Montana?
Trader Joe's is arguably one of the most popular grocery stores in America, but what are the chances of the company opening a new location in Montana?. For those of you that aren't aware, Trader Joe's is unlike any other grocery store in existence. Many of the products that you'll find at the store can't be found anywhere else. When I go to Boise to visit my parents, I always stock up on snacks at Trader Joe's before heading back to Montana.
KULR8
F.W.P. reminds pubic the dangers of feeding wildlife
Montana, U.S.- In Montana, there is a vibrant ecosystem of wildlife all around us. But when humans feed wildlife, it can disrupt the balance and can have fatal consequences. Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks believes most animal feedings are caused by people who mean well, but may not realize the impact of their actions.
Montana Homecoming: Bands That Need to Return for More Shows
I've had more fun at concerts in Montana than I've had at concerts anywhere else, and what makes the difference is how great Montanans are as audience members. Bands talking about how amazed they are at how much fun we're having is a routine when you attend shows here, and no, they're not just saying that. I've played in bands and seen so many, I can tell when they're truly vibing with a crowd that's going wild and when they're simply trying to rev everyone up. Here's a list of bands that have played shows here and should come back ASAP:
Best Cities For Work In Montana? These Two May Surprise You
People are moving to and from Montana weekly. If we are not seeing job postings looking for employees, we are seeing employees looking for jobs. Is this a struggle throughout the United States? Or is Montana just a hard spot to find work?. According to WalletHub's recent study regarding best...
“Montana Talks” Live from the Capitol in Helena on Friday
Montana lawmakers were sworn into the legislature on Monday for the 2023 legislative session, and we'll be there with our LIVE show from the Montana capitol for Friday's "Montana Talks" statewide radio show with Aaron Flint. This Friday, our friends from the Montana Electric Cooperatives Association (MECA) are hosting their...
Does Montana Need One Of This Popular Chain Stores?
One of the best parts about going on a road trip is stopping for a potty break, a leg stretch, and snacks at one of the many convenience stores or truck stop along the way. Here in Montana, we have hundreds of miles of highways and interstates, and they're dotted with several different places to stop for gas or a quick bite or drink. There are the chain locations such as Love's and Flying J's. Personally, I'm a fan of Town Pump, but that's me.
Flathead Beacon
A Legacy of Land and Lumber
When Ron Buentemeier started working in the woods in the early 1960s, there were at least nine lumber mills running in the Flathead Valley. There was American Timber out in Olney, C&C Plywood in Evergreen, and Plum Creek in Columbia Falls, to name a few. And of course, there was F.H. Stoltze Land & Lumber Co., where Buentemeier was hired as a forester in 1962.
Where To Get The Best Milkshake in Montana
It's the perfect combination of dessert and convenience. Who wouldn't want to have a delicious milkshake every day?. Whatever season it may be in Montana, people love having a frozen treat after a meal, event, or while walking around downtown Bozeman. We have quite a few fantastic ice cream shops that locals and tourists visit frequently. People love waffle cones, sundaes, or a simple single scoop, but I am one of those people who love a tasty milkshake. Where is the best place to get a milkshake in Montana?
New Addition to Western Montana Hunting and Hiking Public Lands
The Blackfoot Corridor will be widening even more for outdoor recreation lovers in western Montana. According to a press release published in the Seeley Lake Pathfinder, the Bureau of Land Management announced that there will now be more access to high-quality hunting and hiking opportunities, with the BLM's new acquisition of 6,578 acres along the Blackfoot River. If this sounds familiar, maybe it's because it's an add-on to an acquisition plan that began earlier this year.
Paul’s Christmas Sucked in Montana. Here’s Why…
Christmas this year sucked, I don't mind telling ya. It really didn't even feel like the holidays. The travel disruptions threw a wrench into a lot of people's plans, and many of them by no fault of their own. My daughter's flight was canceled on December 22 and they couldn't get her here until December 27th. Well, with her having to be back to work at Mayo on the 28th that was a scratch.
Nearly 1,000 acres of Northwest Montana farmland remains permanently protected
Close to 1000 acres of pristine farm and wildlife land in the Flathead and Mission valley’s will be permanently protected thanks to conservation easements.
Which Montana City Can Paris Easily Fit Into?
Recently I traveled to Paris for the first time over the holidays. I have traveled overseas a few times, but never to Paris. As we were researching and planning our trip, my son looked up “How big is Paris in square miles?” It is 40.7 square miles. So, that got me thinking about what Montana city would be comparable in size. Missoula is 34.96 square miles, so it is a bit smaller. Billings has an area of 45.39 square miles. Much bigger than Paris.
Gephardt Daily
Four earthquakes in less than 24 hours rattle nerves in northern Utah
CACHE COUNTY, Utah, Jan. 3, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Four earthquakes in less than 24 hours have captured the attention of folks in northern Utah. The four small temblors have been centered near Benson in Cache County northwest of Logan. The first quake hit Monday at 6:27 a.m. and...
The unregulated world of Montana’s sober living homes
Kaitlyn, age 32, applied for a spot at Hope Center Ministries near the end of 2021 because it seemed like her best option at the time. She had pleaded guilty in February to one count of criminal endangerment related to reckless driving and, after being released, violated her probation by reportedly failing to show up for check-ins and possessing drug paraphernalia. Court records say she had told her probation officer she’d been using methamphetamine, even as she denied having a problem with drugs or alcohol. The women’s sober living home in Clancy, her attorney advised, would help her get out of jail and give her a structured environment to recover from substance use.
montanaoutdoor.com
Man finds mountain lion eating elk on front porch [VIDEO]
What a crazy situation to encounter…on your front porch!. If it happened in Colorado, it can happen in Montana!. When Charles Zelenka of Glenwood Springs, Colorado, went to investigate a noise outside his home in the middle of the night on Jan. 4, 2022. He discovered a dying cow elk on his front porch, and the mountain lion that had killed her. Read the full story here: https://bit.ly/3s2TQ5s Video courtesy of Charles Zelenka.
NBCMontana
New details released on how federal COVID dollars are used in Montana schools
Bozeman, Mont — In Helena, officials released new details on how federal COVID-19 relief dollars are being used in Montana schools. The Office of Public Instruction and school districts across the Treasure State provided updates on Tuesday. “One of the first things we did is we had to figure...
