The affidavit states that the murder suspect in Idaho had DNA detected on the knife sheath at the sceneMalek SherifMoscow, ID
The suspect in the murders in Idaho has declined extradition to PennsylvaniaMalek SherifMoscow, ID
Surviving Roommate of Idaho Murders Saw Masked Killer in the Home, According to AffidavitNikMoscow, ID
Murder of Four Students Rocks College Town, Suspect Pleads InnocenceMoscow, ID
According to various news sources, police used DNA databases to identify the perpetrator in the Idaho murdersMalek SherifMoscow, ID
Bryan Kohberger defense behind gag order request in Idaho murders, new batch of court docs reveal
Anne Taylor, the defense attorney for Idaho stabbing suspect Bryan Kohberger, filed requests to halt the crime scene cleanup and for a gag order on the case.
Stunning new Idaho murder detail shows killer appeared to want to 'get out of dodge'
Criminal profiler John Kelly joined "The Ingraham Angle" to analyze the Idaho college student murders and the suspect in the case, as well as newly released details.
Idaho murder timeline: Affidavit reveals how 16 minutes depict shocking scene
Idaho quadruple murder suspect Bryan Kohberger's car is seen on camera driving near the crime scene at 4:04 a.m. and leaving at 4:20 a.m., an affidavit says.
Idaho murders: Roommate revelation 'changes a lot' in murder case, Nancy Grace says
Fox Nation host Nancy Grace said the surviving roommate's eyewitness account from the night of the murders will "move any jury."
Bryan Kohberger: More on Idaho murder suspect’s background
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - A knife sheath with male DNA found near a victim. A cell phone pinged a dozen times near the crime scene. A surviving roommate coming face-to-face with the suspect. These are some of the chilling new details that we learned from a newly unsealed affidavit, as people try to piece The post Bryan Kohberger: More on Idaho murder suspect’s background appeared first on Local News 8.
Idaho murders: Bryan Kohberger held without bond in student slayings amid chilling new details
Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger was accused of breaking into a house adjacent to the University of Idaho and stabbing four young people to death in November.
Idaho murders: Mattress, other furniture, removed from house where four college students were killed
A mattress from the Idaho crime scene with what appear to be blood stains was removed from the house where four college students were murdered.
Idaho murder victim's father wants Bryan Kohberger to know he won't 'be on the planet that long'
Slain University of Idaho student's father says justice is the accused mass murderer Bryan Kohberger getting the death penalty, according to new interviews.
Bryan Kohberger's phone pinged at Idaho murder scene hours after killings,12 times prior: investigators
Murder suspect Bryan Kohberger's phone was traced to the scene of the University of Idaho quadruple homicide hours after the stabbings occurred on Nov. 13, 2022.
Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger's new mugshot revealed
University of Idaho quadruple murder suspect Bryan Kohberger's newest booking photo became available Wednesday evening after he entered the Latah County jail.
boisestatepublicradio.org
Probable cause affidavit in case of University of Idaho murders released
The probable cause affidavit in the case of State of Idaho v. Bryan C. Kohberger has been released. Kohberger is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November. He arrived in Idaho Wednesday night after his arrest in Pennsylvania last week. The affidavit was written by Brett Payne,...
KXLY
‘It was crazy’: Neighbors react to shocking details revealed in affidavit
MOSCOW, Idaho — There is a sense of relief for those who live in the Moscow area, but also horror that this crime even happened. Now, everyone just wants justice for the victims. “Your heart really goes out to all of them,” said Alan Kolok, a University of Idaho...
13 crucial minutes: A timeline of how the University of Idaho murders unfolded
An updated timeline into the University of Idaho slayings was revealed in the case’s newly released police report — which indicates Bryan Kohberger allegedly carried out the horrific crime in as little as 13 minutes. Before the police affidavit was made public Thursday, officials had said they believed the four students were slain inside their off-campus Moscow home sometime between 3 and 4 a.m. on Nov. 13. According to the affidavit, the one-hour timeframe has since been narrowed down to 25 minutes, with police now thinking Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Kernodle’s boyfriend...
Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger's new defense attorney identified
Murder suspect Bryan Kohberger, who is accused of ambushing four Idaho students in November, has been assigned a provisional defense attorney from Coeur d'Alene.
KIFI Local News 8
Roommate who survived Idaho student killings saw figure dressed in black clothing and a mask, affidavit says
Idaho officials have publicly released court documents in prosecutors' case against Bryan Kohberger, who faces four counts of first-degree murder and one count of burglary in the killings of four University of Idaho undergraduate students. The post Roommate who survived Idaho student killings saw figure dressed in black clothing and a mask, affidavit says appeared first on Local News 8.
University of Idaho student Xana Kernodle got DoorDash delivery just minutes before her murder
University of Idaho student Xana Kernodle received a DoorDash delivery less than 20 minutes before she was stabbed to death inside her home, according to an arrest affidavit released Thursday. The 20-year-old marketing major’s final meal — likely from Jack in the Box, as The Post’s pictures taken inside the house show — was dropped off by a driver at the house on King Road in Moscow at 4 a.m., according to the probable cause affidavit. Kernodle was active on her phone at 4:12 a.m. but had been slaughtered alongside her boyfriend Ethan Chapin, 20, in her bedroom by 4:25, investigators...
Idaho murder suspect could be a 'moron' who made textbook mistakes, criminal profiler says
Acquaintances are describing the Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger as a genius, but a profiler believes he "looks like a moron" if the allegations are true.
Idaho murders: Daughter of BTK killer 'wouldn't be surprised' if suspect contacted her father
Kerri Rawson, the daughter of infamous BTK serial killer Dennis Rader, shares concern about Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger's potential ties to her father.
Bryan Kohberger's family 'shocked,' believes police nabbed wrong man in Idaho murders: report
Bryan Christopher Kohberger's family believes police arrested the wrong suspect for the Nov. 13 murders of four University of Idaho students, according to a report.
KOMO News
Man charged for Idaho murders visited area near victims' home at least 12 times
The DNA of the man charged with killing four University of Idaho students in November was found on a knife sheath recovered at the crime scene. Cellphone data also showed the man was in the area of the victims’ home multiple times in the months before the attacks, according to court documents unsealed Thursday.
