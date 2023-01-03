Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
Netflix users shouldn’t be shocked by the fate of ‘1899,’ the platform’s 25th canceled fantasy show in 3 years
Just because you’re fully expecting something to happen, that doesn’t make it sting any less when the inevitable unfolds. That’s a sentiment being shared by fans of 1899, which became the first high-profile Netflix casualty of 2023 after being canceled one season in. It’s a recurring theme...
epicstream.com
Call Me Kat Season 3: Here’s How the Series Will Make Leslie Jordan Live Forever
Mayim Bialik revealed how Call Me Kat Season 3 will finally address Leslie Jordan’s untimely passing but may stay in the show forever. The later actor played the role of the energetic baker Phil in the series but met his demise in October. According to reports, Jordan was on...
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Las Vegas Season 1 Free Online
Cast: Josh Duhamel Vanessa Marcil Molly Sims James Lesure Tom Selleck. Ed Deline is a strict ex-CIA officer who went from being Head of Security to becoming President of Operations of the Montecito, whose job is to run the day-to-day operations of the casino. Following his departure, former Marine Danny McCoy, Ed's former protégé, becomes the Montecito's new President of Operations.
epicstream.com
How Many Episodes Will Don't Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro Season 2 Have?
Nagatoro, the eccentric and cunning high school girl, returns with yet another set of tricks up her sleeve for her beloved Senpai, Naoto Hachiouji. After getting to know each other in the first season, now is the time for Nagatoro and Senpai to take their strange relationship to the next level. But, with so much more material to cover, how many episodes will Don't Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro Season 2 have?
theplaylist.net
‘Black Panther’: Danai Gurira Says A Deleted Scene Reveals Okoye‘s Left The Dora Milaje & Wakanda
Many details have been coming out about the making of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” this week. Director Ryan Coogler has slowly been revealing details about the original version of the screenplay written before Chadwick Boseman‘s died—a version he was sadly too sick to read and never got the chance to do so. And recently, Coogler disclosed the full original version of the story beat for beat in a new post-mortem interview.
'Avatar' star Sam Worthington says he lost 'Green Lantern' role after questioning the film: 'It didn't make much sense to me'
Worthington spoke to Variety about nearly landing the lead roles in "Casino Royale" and "Green Lantern."
Polygon
Avatar 2 took forever because James Cameron had to make sure Avatar 4 was ready to shoot
Avatar: The Way of Water was a notoriously delayed project. Writer-director James Cameron first announced the sequel to his 2009 hit Avatar in 2010, with a goal of releasing it in 2014 and following up with a third Avatar movie in 2015. But every time the release date got close, Cameron would announce a new delay, postponing the releases by another year — or several. And all that release-calendar jumping was before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down production and made long movie delays and schedule shuffles commonplace.
Upcoming DC movies: every DCU film coming soon
The lowdown on all the new DC movies that we know about
Black Adam Is Crushing On HBO Max Now That It’s Free Streaming, But It May Be Too Little Too Late
Black Adam is now on HBO Max, and while a lot of people are watching it on the platform, it might be too little too late for this corner of the DCEU.
ComicBook
Black Panther Director Confirms Major MCU Character Was Present in Every Version of Sequel
Marvel Studios tried to culminate their Phase Four storyline with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and it pretty much succeeded. The film showed us that Shuri (Letitia Wright) took over the mantle of Black Panther after the death of Chadwick Boseman. We also get introduced to some new characters like Riri Williams (Dominque Thorne) and Namor the Submariner (Tenoch Huerta). The latter of the two is the films main antagonist and was an integral part of the sequel. People were wondering if the characters was in the previous script that was written before Boseman's passing and now writer / director Ryan Coogler has revealed that Namor was indeed always intended to be the villain of the film. During a recent interview with The New York Times, the director confirmed that both Namor and Valentine Allegra De Fontaine.
The Best Movies 2022: ‘Fabelmans,’ ‘Avatar’ and more
For a moment, let’s forget the struggles cinemas are facing — not many people want to schlep to see non-Marvel movies anymore, turns out — and let’s celebrate what was an energizing, unexpected and often freaking weird year for film. 2022 marked a comeback for many major directors. Baz Luhrmann ended a nine-year feature hiatus to direct a fantastic “Elvis” biopic, while James Cameron finally finished “Avatar: The Way of Water” after 13 years and constant delays. And Todd Field triumphed with “Tár” after the longest break of anybody — it was the first movie he directed since 2006’s “Little Children.”...
epicstream.com
Where to Start I've Somehow Gotten Stronger When I Improved My Farm-Related Skills After the Anime
Al Wayne’s quest to continue farming while battling demons and orcs is on. I've Somehow Gotten Stronger When I Improved My Farm-Related Skills Season 1 has ended, but fans might want to continue reading what happens next with Al and his allies. Here's where fans can read I've Somehow Gotten Stronger When I Improved My Farm-Related Skills after the anime!
epicstream.com
How Many Episodes Will Tokyo Revengers Season 2 Have?
While Christmas may be over, the holidays are just starting on Tokyo Revengers Season 2. With everything that has happened so far, how many episodes will Tokyo Revengers Season 2 have?. Ken Wakui’s action, sci-fi thriller, and Yanki manga series Tokyo Revengers has officially ended. The manga ran from March...
HBO Max removes hundreds of classic animated episodes from streamer
Episodes of Looney Tunes and The Flintstones have been removed from HBO Max
epicstream.com
Liam Hemsworth’s The Witcher Secretly a Reboot According to New Theory
Henry Cavill's shocking departure from Netflix's The Witcher franchise is easily one of the biggest newsmakers of 2022. The actor's reason for stepping away from his role as Geralt of Rivia varies from one source to another but persistent rumors suggest that it has something to do with an alleged creative conflict between the 39-year-old star and the show's writers.
AMC Networks Scraps More Shows: ‘61st Street’ Season 2 & ‘Invitation To A Bonfire’ Axed Following Cost-Cutting Drive
The second season of 61st Street and Invitation to a Bonfire are the latest shows to get caught up in Hollywood’s cost-cutting drive. AMC Networks has scrapped both shows after revealing that it would take around $400M of content write downs. Related Story TV Cancellations Photo Gallery: Series Ending In 2023 & Beyond Related Story Cineworld Won't Sell Assets Individually, Says No Talks With AMC Related Story 'Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches' To Be Simulcast Across All AMC Networks Channels; Companion Doc Set It comes after Deadline revealed that the company wouldn’t proceed with a second season of Moonhaven after it was previously renewed. The second season of 61st Street,...
epicstream.com
Bungou Stray Dogs BL Fan Art Fills Social Media as Fans Celebrate Season 4 Return
As fans are excited by the anime’s long-awaited return, Bungou Stray Dogs BL fan art has flooded social media sites ahead of the Season 4 premiere later today. While the manga source material has continued its serialization, fans of the anime have waited for years now as it has taken a while for its fourth season to come out.
epicstream.com
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2 Release Date, Plot, Trailer, and More!
Part 1 of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War (TYBW) has concluded, but there is more action waiting for Ichigo Kurosaki and his friends. Here's everything we know so far about Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2, including its release date, trailer, spoilers, and more!. Table of contents. For the uninitiated, the...
epicstream.com
James Marsden Expresses Hope for Westworld Season 5 Renewal Despite Cancellation
A few months ago, we learned that HBO has decided to cancel Westworld after four seasons. The decision was met with disappointment from fans and the people involved in the series, especially since there was a five-season plan and we will never get to see it have a chance to conclude the story.
epicstream.com
How Many Episodes Will NieR: Automata Ver1.1a Have?
The anime adaptation of the popular Nier Automata action role-playing game entitled NieR: Automata Ver1.1a is part of the Winter 2023 anime roster. With material straight from the video game, how many episodes will NieR: Automata Ver1.1a have?. Table of contents. NieR: Automata Ver1.1a is an action, sci-fi, and fantasy...
Comments / 0