Brooklyn's Royce O'Neale (illness) starting on Wednesday, Seth Curry to bench
Brooklyn Nets forward Royce O'Neale (illness) is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Chicago Bulls. After missing one game with an illness, O'Neale will make his 35th start this season. In 31.8 expected minutes, our models project O'Neale to score 23.3 FanDuel points. O'Neale's projection includes 9.1 points, 4.8 rebounds,...
T.J. Warren (rib) questionable for Nets on Friday
Brooklyn Nets forward T.J. Warren (rib) is questionable for Friday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Warren is dealing with a rib contusion and is questionable to face the Pelicans on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 23.3 minutes against New Orleans. Warren's Friday projection...
Pelicans' Willy Hernangomez (ankle) available on Friday
New Orleans Pelicans center Willy Hernangomez (ankle) is available for Friday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Hernangomez has been upgraded from questionable to available and will be active for Friday's game against Brooklyn. Hernangomez is averaging 14.1 FanDuel points per game this season. His salary is $4,500.
Heat's Dewayne Dedmon (foot) probable on Friday
Miami Heat center Dewayne Dedmon (foot) is probable for Friday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Dedmon is dealing with plantar fasciitis and is probable to face the Suns on Friday. Our models expect him to play 10.8 minutes against Phoenix. Dedmon's Friday projection includes 4.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, 0.5 assists,...
Timberwolves' Bryn Forbes (shoulder) questionable on Friday
Minnesota Timberwolves shooting guard Bryn Forbes (shoulder) is questionable for Friday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Forbes continues to deal with right shoulder soreness and is questionable to face Los Angeles on Friday. Forbes is averaging 5.6 FanDuel points per game this season.
Bulls' Alex Caruso (ankle) questionable on Friday
Chicago Bulls point guard Alex Caruso (ankle) is questionable for Friday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Caruso is dealing with a right ankle sprain he suffered on Wednesday and is questionable to face the 76ers on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 22.9 minutes against Philadelphia.
Troy Brown Jr. (quad) questionable Friday for Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers small forward Troy Brown Jr. (quad) is questionable for Friday against the Atlanta Hawks. Brown injured his quad in Wednesday's game against the Miami Heat and exited early. Juan Toscano-Anderson, Wenyen Gabriel, Max Christie, and Kendrick Nunn will have more minutes available off the bench if Brown is ruled out.
Thunder's Jaylin Williams starting on Wednesday, Kenrich Williams coming off the bench
Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jaylin Williams is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Orlando Magic. Williams will return to the starting lineup on Wednesday with Kenrich Williams moving to the bench. Our models expect him to play 17.9 minutes against the Magic. Williams' Wednesday projection includes 5.7...
Rockets' Jae'Sean Tate available off the bench on Thursday
Houston Rockets forward Jae'Sean Tate is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Utah Jazz. Tate is active on Thursday but will come off the bench with Eric Gordon remaining in the starting lineup. Our models expect Tate to play 16.7 minutes against Utah. Tate's Thursday projection...
Bucks' MarJon Beauchamp (thigh) probable Friday
Milwaukee Bucks shooting guard MarJon Beauchamp (thigh) is probable for Friday against the Charlotte Hornets. Beauchamp should be fine to play, but Jrue Holiday (illness) is expected to return, so his role will be limited off the bench. numberFire's models project Beauchamp for 10.0 minutes and 7.8 FanDuel points on...
Portland's Gary Payton II (ankle) questionable on Friday
Portland Trail Blazers point guard Gary Payton II (ankle) is questionable for Friday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Payton is dealing with an ankle injury and is questionable to face the Pacers on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 20.0 minutes against Indiana. Payton's Friday...
Saddiq Bey coming off Detroit's bench on Wednesday night
Detroit Pistons small forward Saddiq Bey is not starting in Wednesday's game versus the Golden State Warriors. Bey will play a bench role after Killian Hayes was announced as Wednesday's starter. In 25.3 expected minutes, our models project Bey to score 24.4 FanDuel points. Bey's projection includes 14.5 points, 4.0...
Bucks' George Hill (illness) probable on Friday
Milwaukee Bucks guard George Hill (illness) is probable for Friday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Hill is dealing with an illness and is probable to face the Hornets on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 14.9 minutes against Charlotte. Hill's Friday projection includes 4.5 points,...
Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) available for Bucks' Friday matchup against Hornets
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) will play in Friday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Antetokounmpo will be active at home after he was listed as probable with left knee soreness. In 35.2 expected minutes, numberFIre's models project Antetokounmpo to score 62.8 FanDuel points. Antetokounmpo's projection includes 34.9 points, 13.4...
Hornets' Gordon Hayward (hamstring) doubtful on Friday
Charlotte Hornets guard/forward Gordon Hayward (hamstring) is doubtful for Friday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Hayward continues to deal with a hamstring injury and is doubtful to face Milwaukee on Friday. Jalen McDaniels started in his place on Wednesday and could do so again on Friday. McDaniels' Friday projection includes...
Clipper list Paul George (hamstring) as questionable on Friday
Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George (hamstring) is questionable to play in Friday's game versus the Minnesota Timberwolves. George's status is currently in question for the second half of their back-to-back after he logged 14 minutes with a hamstring injury on Thursday. Expect Terance Mann to see more playing time if George is ruled out.
Nicolas Batum (ankle) remains out for Clippers on Friday
Los Angeles Clippers forward Nicolas Batum (ankle) is ruled out for Friday's game versus the Minnesota Timberwolves. Batum will miss his second straight game with a left ankle sprain. Expect Amir Coffey to play an increased role against a Minnesota team 15th in defensive rating. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in...
Clippers starting Terance Mann for inactive Paul George (hamstring) on Friday
Los Angeles Clippers forward Terance Mann is starting in Friday's lineup against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Mann will make his 15th start this season after Paul George was ruled out with a hamstring ailment. In a matchup against a Timberwolves' team ranked 15th in defensive rating, Mann's FanDuel salary stands at $4,600.
Orlando's Franz Wagner starting on Thursday, Caleb Houstan coming off the bench
Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Wagner will return to the starting lineup on Thursday with Caleb Houstan moving back to the bench. Our models expect Wagner to play 33.5 minutes against the Grizzlies. Wagner's Thursday projection includes 19.2...
Jusuf Nurkic (illness) probable for Portland on Friday
Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (illness) is probable for Friday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Nurkic continues to deal with an illness and is probable to face the Pacers on Friday. Our models expect him to play 28.2 minutes against Indiana. Nurkic's Friday projection includes 13.3 points, 10.4 rebounds,...
