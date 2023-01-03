ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hayes, LA

numberfire.com

Brooklyn's Royce O'Neale (illness) starting on Wednesday, Seth Curry to bench

Brooklyn Nets forward Royce O'Neale (illness) is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Chicago Bulls. After missing one game with an illness, O'Neale will make his 35th start this season. In 31.8 expected minutes, our models project O'Neale to score 23.3 FanDuel points. O'Neale's projection includes 9.1 points, 4.8 rebounds,...
BROOKLYN, NY
numberfire.com

T.J. Warren (rib) questionable for Nets on Friday

Brooklyn Nets forward T.J. Warren (rib) is questionable for Friday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Warren is dealing with a rib contusion and is questionable to face the Pelicans on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 23.3 minutes against New Orleans. Warren's Friday projection...
numberfire.com

Pelicans' Willy Hernangomez (ankle) available on Friday

New Orleans Pelicans center Willy Hernangomez (ankle) is available for Friday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Hernangomez has been upgraded from questionable to available and will be active for Friday's game against Brooklyn. Hernangomez is averaging 14.1 FanDuel points per game this season. His salary is $4,500.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
numberfire.com

Heat's Dewayne Dedmon (foot) probable on Friday

Miami Heat center Dewayne Dedmon (foot) is probable for Friday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Dedmon is dealing with plantar fasciitis and is probable to face the Suns on Friday. Our models expect him to play 10.8 minutes against Phoenix. Dedmon's Friday projection includes 4.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, 0.5 assists,...
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Timberwolves' Bryn Forbes (shoulder) questionable on Friday

Minnesota Timberwolves shooting guard Bryn Forbes (shoulder) is questionable for Friday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Forbes continues to deal with right shoulder soreness and is questionable to face Los Angeles on Friday. Forbes is averaging 5.6 FanDuel points per game this season.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

Bulls' Alex Caruso (ankle) questionable on Friday

Chicago Bulls point guard Alex Caruso (ankle) is questionable for Friday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Caruso is dealing with a right ankle sprain he suffered on Wednesday and is questionable to face the 76ers on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 22.9 minutes against Philadelphia.
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Troy Brown Jr. (quad) questionable Friday for Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers small forward Troy Brown Jr. (quad) is questionable for Friday against the Atlanta Hawks. Brown injured his quad in Wednesday's game against the Miami Heat and exited early. Juan Toscano-Anderson, Wenyen Gabriel, Max Christie, and Kendrick Nunn will have more minutes available off the bench if Brown is ruled out.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Thunder's Jaylin Williams starting on Wednesday, Kenrich Williams coming off the bench

Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jaylin Williams is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Orlando Magic. Williams will return to the starting lineup on Wednesday with Kenrich Williams moving to the bench. Our models expect him to play 17.9 minutes against the Magic. Williams' Wednesday projection includes 5.7...
numberfire.com

Rockets' Jae'Sean Tate available off the bench on Thursday

Houston Rockets forward Jae'Sean Tate is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Utah Jazz. Tate is active on Thursday but will come off the bench with Eric Gordon remaining in the starting lineup. Our models expect Tate to play 16.7 minutes against Utah. Tate's Thursday projection...
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Bucks' MarJon Beauchamp (thigh) probable Friday

Milwaukee Bucks shooting guard MarJon Beauchamp (thigh) is probable for Friday against the Charlotte Hornets. Beauchamp should be fine to play, but Jrue Holiday (illness) is expected to return, so his role will be limited off the bench. numberFire's models project Beauchamp for 10.0 minutes and 7.8 FanDuel points on...
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Portland's Gary Payton II (ankle) questionable on Friday

Portland Trail Blazers point guard Gary Payton II (ankle) is questionable for Friday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Payton is dealing with an ankle injury and is questionable to face the Pacers on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 20.0 minutes against Indiana. Payton's Friday...
PORTLAND, OR
numberfire.com

Saddiq Bey coming off Detroit's bench on Wednesday night

Detroit Pistons small forward Saddiq Bey is not starting in Wednesday's game versus the Golden State Warriors. Bey will play a bench role after Killian Hayes was announced as Wednesday's starter. In 25.3 expected minutes, our models project Bey to score 24.4 FanDuel points. Bey's projection includes 14.5 points, 4.0...
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Bucks' George Hill (illness) probable on Friday

Milwaukee Bucks guard George Hill (illness) is probable for Friday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Hill is dealing with an illness and is probable to face the Hornets on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 14.9 minutes against Charlotte. Hill's Friday projection includes 4.5 points,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) available for Bucks' Friday matchup against Hornets

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) will play in Friday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Antetokounmpo will be active at home after he was listed as probable with left knee soreness. In 35.2 expected minutes, numberFIre's models project Antetokounmpo to score 62.8 FanDuel points. Antetokounmpo's projection includes 34.9 points, 13.4...
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Hornets' Gordon Hayward (hamstring) doubtful on Friday

Charlotte Hornets guard/forward Gordon Hayward (hamstring) is doubtful for Friday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Hayward continues to deal with a hamstring injury and is doubtful to face Milwaukee on Friday. Jalen McDaniels started in his place on Wednesday and could do so again on Friday. McDaniels' Friday projection includes...
CHARLOTTE, NC
numberfire.com

Clipper list Paul George (hamstring) as questionable on Friday

Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George (hamstring) is questionable to play in Friday's game versus the Minnesota Timberwolves. George's status is currently in question for the second half of their back-to-back after he logged 14 minutes with a hamstring injury on Thursday. Expect Terance Mann to see more playing time if George is ruled out.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Nicolas Batum (ankle) remains out for Clippers on Friday

Los Angeles Clippers forward Nicolas Batum (ankle) is ruled out for Friday's game versus the Minnesota Timberwolves. Batum will miss his second straight game with a left ankle sprain. Expect Amir Coffey to play an increased role against a Minnesota team 15th in defensive rating. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Orlando's Franz Wagner starting on Thursday, Caleb Houstan coming off the bench

Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Wagner will return to the starting lineup on Thursday with Caleb Houstan moving back to the bench. Our models expect Wagner to play 33.5 minutes against the Grizzlies. Wagner's Thursday projection includes 19.2...
ORLANDO, FL
numberfire.com

Jusuf Nurkic (illness) probable for Portland on Friday

Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (illness) is probable for Friday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Nurkic continues to deal with an illness and is probable to face the Pacers on Friday. Our models expect him to play 28.2 minutes against Indiana. Nurkic's Friday projection includes 13.3 points, 10.4 rebounds,...
PORTLAND, OR

