ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marquette County, MI

Comments / 0

Related
WLUC

Salvation Army counts Central UP Red Kettle Campaign donations

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - With the holidays now wrapped up, the final tally for the Red Kettle Campaign in the Central U.P. is being totaled. By the end of the week, we can expect the total amount from the Salvation Army. Capt. Doug Winters from the Escanaba Salvation Army said the total is looking to be 10 percent lower compared to last year.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

410 Ice Rink presents Ishpeming Township Fire Department with $2,500 donation

ISHPEMING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - An Ishpeming Township ice rink presented its fire department with a donation on Wednesday. The 410 Ice Rink held the Fire and Ice Hockey Tournament last Saturday. It was a fundraiser for the Ishpeming Township Fire Department. Wednesday, the rink presented the fire department with a $2,500 check.
ISHPEMING, MI
WLUC

Registered Dietician shows you how to make a breakfast burrito

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s the last day of resolution week on Upper Michigan Today. Registered Dietician Dawn Lundin joins Elizabeth Peterson and Tia Trudgeon to share better nutrition practices this year. But first, take a look outside!. The large snowfall and cooler temperatures aren’t so bad when it...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Marquette City Commissioner Evan Bonsall resigns, notes hardships

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Evan Bonsall publicly announced Friday that he will be resigning as Marquette City Commissioner, effective Jan. 10. Bonsall made the announcement in a post on his Facebook page, with accompanying photos of his letter of resignation. Although Bonsall said he wishes to remain in Marquette, he...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Domestic violence on the rise in the U.P. during winter, holiday season

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - U.P. law enforcement and women’s organizations shared their experiences with domestic violence cases in the winter months, and are encouraging everyone to check in on family and friends. In Escanaba, Tri-County Safe Harbor said staff sees an increase in domestic violence victims during the winter.
ESCANABA, MI
WLUC

Marquette health experts give tips for Dry January

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - As the new year begins many will strive to stay sober for a month for their resolution. Dry January is a time when people choose to not drink for the first month of the year. The Great Lakes Recovery Centers said the month is a time to find clarity. Rene Campbell the Outpatient Supervisor for the centers said there are many ways to start being sober.
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
WLUC

Tips for removing rooftop snow safely

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - With the heavy lake effect snowfall, you may be tempted to climb on your roof and shovel the snow. Dan Perkins, president of Dan Perkins Roofing encourages you to avoid removing the snow yourself. But if you have to, there are a few things to know.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Negaunee DDA to hold bike input session

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Negaunee’s Downtown Development Authority is calling all bike enthusiasts. Sunday, Jan. 8 Negaunee officials will hold a bike input session at the Upper Peninsula Brewing Company from 2 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. The public is welcome to voice their thoughts on how the city can...
NEGAUNEE, MI
WLUC

First baby born in the Upper Peninsula in 2023

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The first baby born in the Upper Peninsula this year was at UP Health System - Marquette. Luzianna Guadalupe was born at 1:10 a.m. on January 1, 2023. She weighs seven pounds, 3.8 ounces and is 19 inches long. She was born to parents Gina and...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Coast Guard provides ice safety tips

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The coast guard station in Marquette is preparing to rescue anyone who may fall into the ice along Lake Superior. A crew from the station performed a self-rescue technique on a pond off lakeshore boulevard in Marquette Thursday morning. The crew performs these drills multiple times...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Superior String Alliance Chamber Players perform in Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Superior String Alliance Chamber Players performed Friday evening at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Marquette. The Tuuli Quartet with Adam Hall played a movement from the Schubert cello quintet. The string quartet also played a new piece of music by Caroline Shaw and Nordic folk music by the Danish String Quartet.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

American Heart Association stresses importance of knowing CPR

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Buffalo Bills’ player’s on-field collapse is a reminder that a heart emergency could arise at any moment. Health professionals are encouraging the public to learn skills like CPR in case an emergency does happen. Across the U.P., there are opportunities to get certified...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

NMU, UP nonprofit to hold human trafficking awareness training

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - January is National Human Trafficking Prevention Month, and NMU is teaming up with the Upper Peninsula Human Trafficking Task Force to hold awareness training. It will take place virtually on both Tuesday Jan. 10 and Wednesday Jan. 11 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. The goal...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

UPDATE: Birchgrove Mobile Home Community fire under investigation in Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - UPDATE: The cause of an early morning fire at Birchgrove Mobile Home Community is now under investigation. According to the Marquette City Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched just before 2:30 a.m. to a fully engulfed mobile home fire at Lot 12 on Pioneer Road. When they arrived, all occupants of the home were out of the home, and no injuries were reported.
MARQUETTE, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy