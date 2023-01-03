Read full article on original website
WLUC
Mariucci Family Beacon House of Marquette looks back on first year in new location
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -The Mariucci family Beacon House in Marquette finished its first year in a new facility. This week, they are taking a look at how it’s gone, and what lies ahead. The Beacon house provides an affordable place to stay for those who are or have family...
WLUC
Dickinson County thrift store and pantry temporarily relocates
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - A Dickinson County thrift store and food pantry has temporarily relocated. Denim Heart Thrift & Pantry is undergoing renovations and has moved to a pop-up store next to Wendy’s off US-2. The renovations will increase the size of the thrift store, which is an...
WLUC
Salvation Army counts Central UP Red Kettle Campaign donations
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - With the holidays now wrapped up, the final tally for the Red Kettle Campaign in the Central U.P. is being totaled. By the end of the week, we can expect the total amount from the Salvation Army. Capt. Doug Winters from the Escanaba Salvation Army said the total is looking to be 10 percent lower compared to last year.
WLUC
410 Ice Rink presents Ishpeming Township Fire Department with $2,500 donation
ISHPEMING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - An Ishpeming Township ice rink presented its fire department with a donation on Wednesday. The 410 Ice Rink held the Fire and Ice Hockey Tournament last Saturday. It was a fundraiser for the Ishpeming Township Fire Department. Wednesday, the rink presented the fire department with a $2,500 check.
WLUC
Northern Lights YMCA reports a steady increase in new members since November
IRON MOUNTAIN & ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Working out more often is one of the most popular New Year’s resolutions. The Northern Lights YMCA (NLYMCA) in Dickinson and Delta Counties reports a steady increase in new membership. In the last two months, the Y estimates about 400 new memberships...
WLUC
Registered Dietician shows you how to make a breakfast burrito
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s the last day of resolution week on Upper Michigan Today. Registered Dietician Dawn Lundin joins Elizabeth Peterson and Tia Trudgeon to share better nutrition practices this year. But first, take a look outside!. The large snowfall and cooler temperatures aren’t so bad when it...
WLUC
Marquette City Commissioner Evan Bonsall resigns, notes hardships
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Evan Bonsall publicly announced Friday that he will be resigning as Marquette City Commissioner, effective Jan. 10. Bonsall made the announcement in a post on his Facebook page, with accompanying photos of his letter of resignation. Although Bonsall said he wishes to remain in Marquette, he...
WLUC
Domestic violence on the rise in the U.P. during winter, holiday season
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - U.P. law enforcement and women’s organizations shared their experiences with domestic violence cases in the winter months, and are encouraging everyone to check in on family and friends. In Escanaba, Tri-County Safe Harbor said staff sees an increase in domestic violence victims during the winter.
WLUC
Marquette health experts give tips for Dry January
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - As the new year begins many will strive to stay sober for a month for their resolution. Dry January is a time when people choose to not drink for the first month of the year. The Great Lakes Recovery Centers said the month is a time to find clarity. Rene Campbell the Outpatient Supervisor for the centers said there are many ways to start being sober.
WLUC
Tips for removing rooftop snow safely
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - With the heavy lake effect snowfall, you may be tempted to climb on your roof and shovel the snow. Dan Perkins, president of Dan Perkins Roofing encourages you to avoid removing the snow yourself. But if you have to, there are a few things to know.
WLUC
Negaunee DDA to hold bike input session
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Negaunee’s Downtown Development Authority is calling all bike enthusiasts. Sunday, Jan. 8 Negaunee officials will hold a bike input session at the Upper Peninsula Brewing Company from 2 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. The public is welcome to voice their thoughts on how the city can...
WLUC
Portage Lake District Library opens general contractors’ bids for renovations assistance
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Portage Lake District Library has opened bids for a contractor to help with upcoming renovations. The library is looking for a general contractor that will be able to handle the construction of prefabricated walls. These would be for three rooms including a conference room and...
WLUC
Snow cancels school, changes plans for central Upper Michigan residents
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Lake effect snowfall across the Upper Peninsula did more than blanket roofs and roads Thursday. Students and teachers in Marquette, Baraga and Alger counties woke up to find school had been closed for the day - or they knew the night before. The heavy snow resulted...
WLUC
First baby born in the Upper Peninsula in 2023
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The first baby born in the Upper Peninsula this year was at UP Health System - Marquette. Luzianna Guadalupe was born at 1:10 a.m. on January 1, 2023. She weighs seven pounds, 3.8 ounces and is 19 inches long. She was born to parents Gina and...
WLUC
Coast Guard provides ice safety tips
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The coast guard station in Marquette is preparing to rescue anyone who may fall into the ice along Lake Superior. A crew from the station performed a self-rescue technique on a pond off lakeshore boulevard in Marquette Thursday morning. The crew performs these drills multiple times...
WLUC
Superior String Alliance Chamber Players perform in Marquette
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Superior String Alliance Chamber Players performed Friday evening at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Marquette. The Tuuli Quartet with Adam Hall played a movement from the Schubert cello quintet. The string quartet also played a new piece of music by Caroline Shaw and Nordic folk music by the Danish String Quartet.
WLUC
American Heart Association stresses importance of knowing CPR
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Buffalo Bills’ player’s on-field collapse is a reminder that a heart emergency could arise at any moment. Health professionals are encouraging the public to learn skills like CPR in case an emergency does happen. Across the U.P., there are opportunities to get certified...
WLUC
NMU, UP nonprofit to hold human trafficking awareness training
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - January is National Human Trafficking Prevention Month, and NMU is teaming up with the Upper Peninsula Human Trafficking Task Force to hold awareness training. It will take place virtually on both Tuesday Jan. 10 and Wednesday Jan. 11 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. The goal...
WLUC
Houghton Business Association updates on downtown parking deck removal and Jibba Jabba snowboarding event
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Gathering this morning for its first meeting of the new year, the Houghton Business Association sat down to discuss upcoming plans and projects for the near future. Among the topics discussed, City Manager Eric Waara provided an outlook on the upcoming parking deck removal located downtown...
WLUC
UPDATE: Birchgrove Mobile Home Community fire under investigation in Marquette
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - UPDATE: The cause of an early morning fire at Birchgrove Mobile Home Community is now under investigation. According to the Marquette City Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched just before 2:30 a.m. to a fully engulfed mobile home fire at Lot 12 on Pioneer Road. When they arrived, all occupants of the home were out of the home, and no injuries were reported.
