Montana State

msn.com

Donald Trump Suffers Legal Blow as Justice Department Closes In

A federal judge has ordered Donald Trump's lawyers to reveal the names of the private investigators who were hired to search four of the former president's properties for classified materials, according to reports. Chief Judge Beryl Howell, of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, ruled on Wednesday...
NEW JERSEY STATE
The Independent

Fox News contributor snaps back at Sean Hannity after he interrupts her 14 times to attack Biden

Opinion host Sean Hannity interrupted Fox News contributor Jessica Tarlov 14 times to attack President Joe Biden with a litany of complaints. Before Ms Tarlov appeared on the programme on Tuesday night, Mr Hannity went after Mr Biden and New York Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul for her signing of a bill allowing the composting of human remains. Remains can be “placed into a specially-designed vessel that’s surrounded with natural materials, like wood chips and alfalfa,” the law states. Five other states have such a law in addition to New York. “Let me ask you about this – 2022 was...
NEW YORK STATE
Daily Montanan

Montana legislative Democrats: Gianforte’s budget ‘doesn’t meet the scale of the crisis’

Democratic lawmakers said Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte’s budget addresses problems in Montana, but it doesn’t go nearly far enough to make headway on critical economic challenges in the state, such as crises in housing costs and childcare. “It doesn’t meet the scale of the crisis,” said House Minority Leader Kim Abbott, D-Helena, on Monday. “It’s […] The post Montana legislative Democrats: Gianforte’s budget ‘doesn’t meet the scale of the crisis’ appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

Indigenous lawmakers push back as GOP senator calls for investigation into reservation alternatives

A draft joint resolution from Sen. Keith Regier, R-Kalispell, aims to push Congress to investigate “alternatives” to American Indian reservations, arguing they have “failed to positively enhance the lives and well-being of most of the Indians or the other citizens of the State of Montana.” “Is there a better way of supplying for these Indians […] The post Indigenous lawmakers push back as GOP senator calls for investigation into reservation alternatives appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
ypradio.org

Montana Senate considers slate of bills overhauling alcohol regulations

Montana lawmakers are considering a package of bills that would overhaul alcohol regulations in the state. Some are part of Gov. Greg Gianforte’s “red-tape” initiative aimed at cutting unnecessary or outdated business regulations. Sen. Steve Fitzpatrick, R-Great Falls, is the sponsor of Senate Bills 21, 75 and...
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

Committee hears proposed changes to Montana’s alcohol licensing laws

Getting a bloody Mary or Montana microbrew before your next flight out of the Treasure State could get easier if one of several proposed bills heard Tuesday moves forward. The House Business and Labor Committee heard testimony Tuesday morning on proposed amendments to Montana law that involve alcohol:  Expanding opportunities for bars within Montana’s airports.  […] The post Committee hears proposed changes to Montana’s alcohol licensing laws appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
POLITICO

The forgotten ‘stolen’ election that poisoned politics

Happy Friday! Before we get to the newsletter, we have a question for you: How are we doing? Take our POLITICO Weekend survey to let us know what you like about the newsletter — and what’s missing. Thirty-eight years ago this week, Republican Rick McIntyre, who’d won his...
INDIANA STATE
Montana Free Press

Republicans’ rules of order

Capitolized is a twice-weekly digest that keeps an eye on the representatives you voted for (or against) with expert reporting, analysis and insight from the editors and reporters of Montana Free Press. Want to see Capitolized in your inbox every Tuesday and Friday? Sign up here. January 03, 2023. We’re...
MONTANA STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Proposed rule: Elected officials who deviate from Idaho GOP platform could face consequences

The Idaho Republican Party’s State Central Committee will consider several changes to its rules over the weekend at its 2023 winter meeting, including a policy that would allow the party’s committee members to question the conduct of a Republican elected official and consider punishment for deviating from the party platform. The Idaho Republican Party’s state […] The post Proposed rule: Elected officials who deviate from Idaho GOP platform could face consequences  appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Daily Montanan

Our New Year challenge: Keeping Montana Montana

Unlike in normal years, the 2023 Legislature finds itself wallowing in a fiscal surplus caused by massive infusions of money from the federal government that so many of the incoming legislators continually denigrate. But of course they’re not giving the federal money back. Instead, the incoming Republican supermajority leans toward massive development and urbanization of […] The post Our New Year challenge: Keeping Montana Montana appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
