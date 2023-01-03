ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

When are taxes due in 2023? Tax deadlines by month

It’s very important to know when taxes are due in 2023. And, for many people, there are more tax deadlines to worry about than just the due date for your income tax return. If you miss a tax deadline, the IRS can hit you hard with penalties and interest. For instance, the standard penalty for failing to file your annual tax return on time is 5% of the amount due for each month your return is late. If you pay your taxes late, the monthly penalty is 0.5% of the unpaid amount, up to 25% of what you owe, plus interest on the unpaid taxes. Similar penalties apply for missing other deadlines. And there could also be other negative consequences for being late, like losing out on a valuable tax break. That’s why it’s so important to be familiar with the various tax deadlines throughout the year.
GEORGIA STATE
FDA finalizes rule expanding availability of abortion pills

WASHINGTON — The Food and Drug Administration this week finalized a rule change that broadens availability of abortion pills to many more pharmacies, including large chains and mail-order companies. The Biden administration partially implemented the change last year, announcing it would no longer enforce a long-standing requirement that women...
WASHINGTON STATE
Cooler hiring and milder pay gains could aid inflation fight

WASHINGTON — America’s employers added a solid 223,000 jobs in December, evidence that the economy remains healthy even as the Federal Reserve is rapidly raising interest rates to try to slow economic growth and the pace of hiring. With companies continuing to add jobs across the economy, the...
WASHINGTON STATE

