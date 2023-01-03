Republican State Senator Ryan Fazio was sworn-in on Wednesday at the State Capitol to continue serving the residents of Greenwich, New Canaan and Stamford. “I am very excited to have been appointed the Ranking Member (Leading Republican) on the Energy and Technology Committee as well as the Ranking Member on the Planning and Development Committee,” Fazio said in a press release. “I requested those leadership assignments from our caucus because I think the issues covered are especially important to our district and that I can help make a positive difference.”

NEW CANAAN, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO