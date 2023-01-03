ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwich, CT

greenwichfreepress.com

Greenwich Couple makes Lead Gift toward Greenwich Hospital’s New Adolescent Behavioral Health Program

Greenwich Hospital has announced a lead gift toward its Adolescent Behavioral Health Outpatient Program from longtime Greenwich residents Richard and Ellen Richman. Designed to inspire others to donate to this important initiative, the Richmans will match any gifts dollar-for-dollar, up to $1 million. Greenwich Hospital, in partnership with the Greenwich...
GREENWICH, CT
greenwichfreepress.com

State Senator Fazio Appointed to Leadership Positions

Republican State Senator Ryan Fazio was sworn-in on Wednesday at the State Capitol to continue serving the residents of Greenwich, New Canaan and Stamford. “I am very excited to have been appointed the Ranking Member (Leading Republican) on the Energy and Technology Committee as well as the Ranking Member on the Planning and Development Committee,” Fazio said in a press release. “I requested those leadership assignments from our caucus because I think the issues covered are especially important to our district and that I can help make a positive difference.”
NEW CANAAN, CT
greenwichfreepress.com

Five Greenwich High School Seniors Named Scholars in the Regeneron Science Talent Search 2023

Society for Science announced that Greenwich High School seniors Stephanie Chang, Isabella Gega, Ronit Gupta, Angie Fogarty, and Ambika Grover were included in the top 300 scholars in the Regeneron Science Talent Search 2023, the nation’s oldest and most prestigious science and math competition for high school seniors. Each of the five GHS scholars will be awarded $2,000 each and the school will be awarded $2,000 for each enrolled scholar.
GREENWICH, CT
greenwichfreepress.com

Get Help with Summer Planning at SummerFare 2023

Looking for fun and engaging summer activities for your children? Or perhaps your teen is looking for an internship or summer job?. Check out the Greenwich High School PTA SummerFare on Wednesday, Feb. 1, from 6:00 to 8:00pm ​in the GHS Student Center​ (snow date is Feb. 2).
GREENWICH, CT
greenwichfreepress.com

LETTER: Real Concerns for Structural Integrity, Safety, Environmental Impacts and Traffic at 200 Pemberwick

Once again, the failure of the town over many years to address affordable housing adds to the list of recent State statute 8-30 g applications. Previous applications threaten to radically change the character of the downtown. This most recent pre application at 200 Pemberwick Rd. has similar impacts. Furthermore it also faces significant environmental, safety and damage impacts to an outlying, long neglected and primarily working-class section of town. This neighborhood filled with first responders, teachers, healthcare workers and town employees will be at risk of the consequences from the latest proposal.
GREENWICH, CT

