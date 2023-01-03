ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
westportjournal.com

Police: Hit-and-run driver was DUI

WESTPORT — A local woman, charged with responsibility for a hit-and-run accident on Wilton Road, also was driving while impaired, police said. Ilana Whitestone, 48, of Westport, was charged with evading responsibility, operating a motor vehicle under the influence and failure to drive in the proper lane in connection with the Dec. 29 accident.
WESTPORT, CT
greenwichfreepress.com

Mail Carrier Robbed in Greenwich; Police Seek Tips

A mail carrier was robbed on Lake Ave, according to a Tweet by Greenwich Police Friday morning around 11:30am. Police said there were no injuries reported and no weapons involved. Greenwich Police are looking for a white Mercedes Benz NY KZB-7216 operated by lone Black male. It was last seen...
GREENWICH, CT
greenwichsentinel.com

Two Arrested Attempting to Sell Two Kilos of Fentanyl

On January 5, 2023, the Greenwich Police Department Narcotics Section received information that two subjects may be traveling to Greenwich from Massachusetts to sell approximately two kilograms of fentanyl. The purported meeting place was going to be in the area of Exit 5 off Interstate 95. Detectives set up surveillance...
GREENWICH, CT
westportjournal.com

Marooned motorboat hauled away: State Police seek owner

WESTPORT — The motorboat illegally dumped in the median of Interstate 95 Exit 17 southbound has been hauled away. The State Police removed the 21-foot Sea Ray 200 on Thursday morning, after an inquiry from the Westport Journal. “Troop G responded and had the boat removed from the roadside...
WESTPORT, CT
Daily Voice

21-Year-Old Nabbed With Illegal Gun After Domestic Incident In New Rochelle, Police Say

A 21-year-old man is facing charges of illegally possessing a gun after authorities discovered the weapon during a domestic incident in Westchester County, police said. On Thursday, Jan. 5, around 1:30 p.m., police in New Rochelle responded to a reported domestic dispute at a residence near the intersection of North Avenue and The Boulevard. Once there, authorities found that there were no injuries from the fight.
NEW ROCHELLE, NY
Daily Voice

21-Year-Old Hudson Valley Woman Hit, Killed By Car

A 21-year-old woman was hit and killed by a car while walking on a street in the Hudson Valley.The incident took place in Rockland County, around 5:10 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 5, in the area of Route 304 and Clearview Road in New City.The first arriving Clarkstown Police officers found Keptia Fara Brut…
NEW CITY, NY
FOX 61

Body cam footage shows officer shooting at wanted suspect after I-95 chase

HARTFORD, Conn. — Officials are investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred during a multi-town police pursuit on Interstate 95 in Milford on Thursday. The Office of the Inspector General released body camera videos of when police arrested Nicholas Gambardella, 27, after first confronting him at a Burger King parking lot in Branford. That led to a multi-town police pursuit on I-95 south.
MILFORD, CT
FOX 61

Wanted suspect arrested on I-95 Southbound: East Haven Police

MILFORD, Conn. — The East Haven Police Department, Inspector General's office and Connecticut State Police are working together after an arrest was made near an off-ramp on Interstate 95 in Milford regarding a wanted suspect. Police also responded to the scene of a crash on Plains Rd. near the...
MILFORD, CT
Sports Radio 940

Danbury PD Says Beware of Scam With Impostor Police

There is always someone looking to get over on someone else. These people will do just about anything to separate you from your money. As sad as that is, it's true and to protect yourself, you need to know what to look for. Impostor Police Officers is the new danger in Danbury. The Danbury Police Department issued a scam alert on Christmas Eve to their Facebook page that reads:
DANBURY, CT
News 12

Alleged drunk driver not charged in death of paramedic

The Orange County District Attorney's Office tells News 12 that the White Plains man accused of killing Lisa Sillins has not been charged with any crimes, but that the investigation is continuing. City of Newburgh authorities told News 12 in December that Pablo Colector was charged with DWI and vehicular...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY

