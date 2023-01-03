Read full article on original website
Related
westportjournal.com
Police: Hit-and-run driver was DUI
WESTPORT — A local woman, charged with responsibility for a hit-and-run accident on Wilton Road, also was driving while impaired, police said. Ilana Whitestone, 48, of Westport, was charged with evading responsibility, operating a motor vehicle under the influence and failure to drive in the proper lane in connection with the Dec. 29 accident.
Driver Caught After Flipping Stolen Car On Ramp Of Westchester County Parkway: Police
A man driving a car stolen from out of state was caught after accidentally flipping the vehicle on the Cross County Parkway in Westchester County, police said. On Thursday, Jan. 5, police tried to pull over a car reported as stolen on the Cross County Parkway westbound in Yonkers, but the driv…
greenwichfreepress.com
Mail Carrier Robbed in Greenwich; Police Seek Tips
A mail carrier was robbed on Lake Ave, according to a Tweet by Greenwich Police Friday morning around 11:30am. Police said there were no injuries reported and no weapons involved. Greenwich Police are looking for a white Mercedes Benz NY KZB-7216 operated by lone Black male. It was last seen...
Police: 1 arrested in pursuit of stolen car that ended in Milford crash off I-95
The pursuit began in Bridgeport and ended in the area of High Street and Exit 37 in Milford off I-95 Wednesday night.
Bridgeport man hit on head with hammer after refusing to give money: Police
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are searching for a suspect after a man was hit on the head with a hammer for refusing to give money in Bridgeport. On Thursday, a man was transported to BPT Hospital for a severe head injury. The man was alert and told police that an unknown party approached him […]
greenwichsentinel.com
Two Arrested Attempting to Sell Two Kilos of Fentanyl
On January 5, 2023, the Greenwich Police Department Narcotics Section received information that two subjects may be traveling to Greenwich from Massachusetts to sell approximately two kilograms of fentanyl. The purported meeting place was going to be in the area of Exit 5 off Interstate 95. Detectives set up surveillance...
westportjournal.com
Marooned motorboat hauled away: State Police seek owner
WESTPORT — The motorboat illegally dumped in the median of Interstate 95 Exit 17 southbound has been hauled away. The State Police removed the 21-foot Sea Ray 200 on Thursday morning, after an inquiry from the Westport Journal. “Troop G responded and had the boat removed from the roadside...
NBC Connecticut
Man Arrested in Connection to Pedestrian Crash That Left 2 Dead in Stamford
A man has been arrested in connection to a December pedestrian crash that left two people dead in Stamford, police said. Police said the two people were hit around 2:05 a.m. at the intersection of Washington Boulevard and Main Street on Dec. 3. According to the initial police investigation, 25-year-old...
Duo Nabbed With 2 Kilos Of Fentanyl In Greenwich, Police Say
Two men were nabbed with more than two kilos of fentanyl after police in Fairfield County received word of a buy going down in the area. The incident took place in Greenwich on Thursday, Jan. 5, in the area of Exit 5 off I-95. The Greenwich Police Department Narcotics Section...
New Haven Drug Dealer Busted In Milford After Ramming Police Cars, Cops Say
A Connecticut drug dealer was busted after allegedly ramming police cars repeatedly in an effort to get away. The incident took place in New Haven County around 8 p.m., on Tuesday, Jan. 3, in Milford. According to Milford Police, plainclothes officers were conducting a security check of the parking lot...
21-Year-Old Nabbed With Illegal Gun After Domestic Incident In New Rochelle, Police Say
A 21-year-old man is facing charges of illegally possessing a gun after authorities discovered the weapon during a domestic incident in Westchester County, police said. On Thursday, Jan. 5, around 1:30 p.m., police in New Rochelle responded to a reported domestic dispute at a residence near the intersection of North Avenue and The Boulevard. Once there, authorities found that there were no injuries from the fight.
21-Year-Old Hudson Valley Woman Hit, Killed By Car
A 21-year-old woman was hit and killed by a car while walking on a street in the Hudson Valley.The incident took place in Rockland County, around 5:10 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 5, in the area of Route 304 and Clearview Road in New City.The first arriving Clarkstown Police officers found Keptia Fara Brut…
Body cam footage shows officer shooting at wanted suspect after I-95 chase
HARTFORD, Conn. — Officials are investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred during a multi-town police pursuit on Interstate 95 in Milford on Thursday. The Office of the Inspector General released body camera videos of when police arrested Nicholas Gambardella, 27, after first confronting him at a Burger King parking lot in Branford. That led to a multi-town police pursuit on I-95 south.
darientimes.com
Police: Drug raid of Norwalk home leads to 3 arrests, gun with extended magazine
NORWALK — Police say officers seized a firearm with an extended magazine, a small amount of crack cocaine and less than $300 in cash from a home on Osborne Avenue while executing a search warrant Wednesday. Terrence Blake, deputy chief of operations for Norwalk police, said the search warrant...
Wanted suspect arrested on I-95 Southbound: East Haven Police
MILFORD, Conn. — The East Haven Police Department, Inspector General's office and Connecticut State Police are working together after an arrest was made near an off-ramp on Interstate 95 in Milford regarding a wanted suspect. Police also responded to the scene of a crash on Plains Rd. near the...
Wanted suspect captured on Interstate 95 in Milford after crash, gunfire
A crash and gunfire shut down both sides of Interstate 95 in Milford Thursday morning.
Bridgeport police pursuit of stolen car ends on I-95 in Milford
Bridgeport police officers began to pursue a stolen vehicle in a chase that ended off I-95 in Milford.
State Police identify Wallingford accident victim
A second vehicle, driven by Sharoya Hall , 39, of New York, New York, in the left lane, left the roadway into the grass center median. Hall was ejected from her vehicle and pronounced deceased at the scene
Danbury PD Says Beware of Scam With Impostor Police
There is always someone looking to get over on someone else. These people will do just about anything to separate you from your money. As sad as that is, it's true and to protect yourself, you need to know what to look for. Impostor Police Officers is the new danger in Danbury. The Danbury Police Department issued a scam alert on Christmas Eve to their Facebook page that reads:
News 12
Alleged drunk driver not charged in death of paramedic
The Orange County District Attorney's Office tells News 12 that the White Plains man accused of killing Lisa Sillins has not been charged with any crimes, but that the investigation is continuing. City of Newburgh authorities told News 12 in December that Pablo Colector was charged with DWI and vehicular...
