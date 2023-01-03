Read full article on original website
For more than 60 years, the Daytona 500 has not only been a defining race in the sport of NASCAR, but has also gone on to reach lasting significance in the sports world as a whole. "The Great American Race" at Daytona International Speedway is the perfect way to kick off the NASCAR season, particularly when you consider all of the energy surrounding it and look back on all of the incredible and historic moments associated with the race. One of the many moments that come to mind, especially when you think about drivers making NASCAR history, is Danica Patrick's historic finish at the 2013 Daytona 500.
The Wood Brothers Racing team first opened their doors in 1950. They are the oldest active team in the sport. View the 2023 Wood Brothers car below. For 2023, the team is going back to their ‘old look’. Specifically, the red on the nose is being removed. “We...
Are you ready for some racing? Well, 360 midget racers are ready, as the 2023 Chili Bowl gets underway Sunday with practice runs. Five nights of qualifying will follow, with the Lucas Oil Championship feature races Jan. 14. The final feature will see the presentation of this year’s Golden Driller statue to the winner.
Michael Andretti gained a major ally in his quest to join F1 as General Motors announced Thursday morning its desire to race in Formula One with GM Racing’s Cadillac brand joining Andretti Global. Michael Andretti, who has been trying since at least 2021 to enter Formula One, held a...
Jimmie Johnson is returning to NASCAR after spending the last two years competing at IndyCar. The 47-year-old joined Petty GMS Motorsports as a part-time driver and owner and will compete in selected races this year. Johnson drove the No. 48 car since he began competing in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2001. But with the number belonging to Hendrick Motorsports and driver Alex Bowman, the seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion will have a new number for the new season.
Kevin Harvick talked recently on a podcast about an ugly side of racing and a major issue within it that is destroying lives. The post Kevin Harvick Discusses Ugly Side of Racing Most Don’t Like to Talk About That Is Destroying Lives appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Larry McReynolds spoke up for most NASCAR fans this week on his SiriusXM NASCAR Radio show when he criticized NBC for an unexpected NASCAR snub to start off 2023. The post Larry McReynolds Speaks Up for Frustrated Fans in Calling Out NBC and Its Unexpected Snub of NASCAR to Start 2023 appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
That's the outrage we'd expect from the Mopar faithful or perhaps even the Ford hemi guys. After all, their righteous indignation is aimed directly at a set of hemi heads sitting astride an LS short-block. Allow that to stew in its own juices for a moment or two. Then ignore...
Kyle Busch is coming off a one-win season but inherits a car that took three checkered flags in four months to end last season. The post Larry McReynolds Thinks Kyle Busch Is Feeling the Pressure in 2023 appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Some muscle cars from the last century simply stand out above the crowd. Other ones make a huge splash, but for only a brief second. The ones that will always pop out when discussing classic muscle cars are the Ford Mustang, Chevy Camaro, Dodge Charger, and even the infamous Chevrolet Chevelle. However, some other all-out muscle cars could shame most of those well-known vehicles, such as the race-ready 1969 Ford Torino Talladega. To say this was one of the quickest cars on the roads in '69 would be a stretch, but when put to the test on a racetrack, not much could touch it. Here's what you need to know about the Ford Talladega so it can be understood why this car is so rare but so awesome.
Could this be a sign of bad luck on the horizon or an omen that the 2023 Xfinity Series season will be off to a red-hot start for JR Motorsports?
The new S650 Ford Mustang brings higher horsepower to the 2024 model. Every trim gets a power bump, including the V8-powered GT. The post The New 2024 Mustang GT Is the Most Powerful GT Ever￼ appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The 2018 Daytona 500 was notable for a number of reasons. It was the first Daytona 500 race since 1982 where none of the cars were sponsored by beer companies, and it marked the first NASCAR race for the Chevrolet Camaro ZL1. It was also Danica Patrick's last NASCAR race, while Bubba Wallace, in his first race as a full-time Cup Series driver, racked up the highest finish for a Black driver in the Daytona 500 with a second-place showing.
There are now 61 entries for the 61st Rolex 24 At Daytona. IMSA has added the No. 75 SunEnergy1 Racing Mercedes-AMG to the GT Daytona class, bringing the class car count to 25. The car is also expected to compete in the full IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup season, which features 57 entries for the four-race season in 2023. Kenny Habul and his SunEnergy1 team sat on the GTD pole for last year’s qualifying race.
Chad Johnston has returned to Stewart-Haas Racing to work with Ryan Preece and the No. 41 Ford team for this season’s NASCAR Cup Series. Johnston worked with team co-owner Tony Stewart near the end of his NASCAR Cup Series career in 2014 and ’15. He will guide Preece in his first season at Stewart-Haas as Preece, who replaces Cole Custer, returns to the series full-time.
This is the fifth in a series of stories reflecting on Jimmie Johnson’s NASCAR success from those who competed against him or with him at Hendrick Motorsports. Johnson has returned to the industry as a stakeholder in Petty GMS and will run select races in 2023. The question is...
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — John Hunter Nemechek won seven truck races combined in 2021 and 2022, and yet when he entered the elimination race that determined who would run for the 2022 championship, there was a theme espoused by those analyzing whether he would advance. Nemechek would be fast, but...
The motorsports world lost a great one Tuesday. Perennial entrepreneur and racer Robbie Pierce lost his life while scuba diving off the Bonaire Island in the Caribbean. The owner of famed off-road racing vehicle builder Jimco, Pierce will also be remembered as the business mind behind the growth and development of the MasterCraft and Impact Safety brands, companies that elevated the safety of racer and crews around the world. He was 63 years old.
In November 2021, Michael Andretti first approached FIA and the pinnacle of motorsports with an idea no one had succeeded at in five years: Launch an expansion Formula 1 team and put 22 cars on the grid for the first time since 2016. Having lost out in the 11th hour in a power struggle over a near-deal with the owners of the Sauber Group, Andretti wouldn’t be deterred. He’d tried – and failed – three times to...
A long-anticipated announcement became official on Thursday, when Andretti Global, the parent company of Andretti Autosport, announced they would be submitting an expression of interest to join Formula 1. In a conference call held Thursday morning Michael Andretti made the announcement, and he was joined by Mark Reuss, the President of General Motors, to announce a partnership seeking entry into Formula 1.
