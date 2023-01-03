Read full article on original website
How to create and play a private match in Apex Legends
With the popularity of tournaments like the Apex Legends Global Series, many Apex players get to see the benefits of one of the game’s most important and exclusive features: the custom game. Custom lobbies are the tool by which tournament organizers create and run games where only invited teams can participate.
How to play Yuumi in TFT Set 8
Following its mana buff in the Patch 12.23b, Yuumi has become one of the strongest units in Teamfight Tactics Set Eight Monsters Attack! and a one-vs-nine machine of your comp. Since it is a tier-two unit, the chances of getting her to three-star are much higher than playing any other...
Best dual lands in Magic: The Gathering
Magic: The Gathering has a unique resource system in the modern-day trading card game landscape. While other games have shifted to more consistent mana systems, Magic has stuck to using lands, which are cards you need to draw, as the primary way to generate resources. This has its benefits and...
When does Apex Legends’ Spellbound event begin?
Apex Legends’ newest Collection Event is just around the corner, and it’s chock full of stuff for Apex addicts to grind for. The latest in a long line of Collection Events in Apex includes a slew of new rewards, but the biggest one is Seer’s Heirloom, called Showstoppers. They’re incredibly badass dual-wielded crescent-shaped blades that can be acquired by collecting every item in the event.
Nintendo Switch was the top-selling console in UK during 2022, a year where console sales slumped
The Nintendo Switch isn’t dead just yet as it dominates UK sales even if the year for consoles sales weren’t as impressive. According to a report by GamesIndustry.biz, console sales in the UK declined by about 29% in 2022 compared to the year before. This is apparently due to the fact that PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch suffered issues regarding their stock. The PS5 was mostly riddled with supply issues until it was solved for the holiday season of 2022 and onwards. This means that for those of you who still don’t have the console, it’s now going to be much easier for you to grab one.
The Pokémon Company reveals Riolu, Greavard, and more Art Rare cards from Scarlet and Violet ex
Pokémon fans who can’t get enough of the original card game will be thrilled to know that art rares and special art rares will be returning to Scarlet and Violet EX. The Pokémon Company revealed a handful of new art rares for Slowpoke, Pachirisu, Ralts, and Kirlia and special art rares for Gardevoir, Riolu, and Greavard.
Leaked early access email could point to 3 new Fortnite skins in January
Part of the appeal of Fortnite is the attraction to collecting the different cosmetics that are featured in the game. Whether it be about representing your favorite characters from other IPs or taking interest in Epic Games’ latest concept, there’s a lot of fun to be had there. Because of this, players are always eager to learn more about new skins, and it appears a new, leaked email may point to four new ones.
Marksman buffs and nerfs of two other classes coming to ARAM in League Patch 13.1
Riot Games is shipping a bunch of ARAM changes for League of Legends in the upcoming Patch 13.1. One of the lead developers for the game, Riot Maxw3ll, released a set of changes yesterday coming to the Howling Abyss with the nearest update. Marksman champions will be getting buffed, while two other classes—assassins and bruisers—are targeted with the nerf hammer. Moreover, the death timers in levels 11-18 will be reduced by one second.
Some Fortnite players think the Chapter 4 weekly quest system is a ‘Slap in the face’
Fortnite has been around for over five years now and Epic Games is consistently changing its systems to optimize the battle pass and the ways players earn experience. Some of these changes are better received than others, with one of the more recent changes even becoming an issue for players who are only able to log in a handful of times per season.
4 top laners, including K’Sante, to be nerfed in League’s first wave of balance changes in 2023
Riot Games is ringing in the new year with a series of balance changes coming to League of Legends’ roster of champions. The game’s first major balance update of the year, Patch 13.1, will also serve as the first patch of the new season. Riot revealed the full details of the balancing in a patch preview earlier today.
Omen’s smokes receive major nerf in latest VALORANT patch
Riot Games has targeted Omen with major nerfs in the upcoming VALORANT patch for Episode Six. Omen’s Dark Cover can no longer create one-ways after the patch. When Dark Cover is placed within a wall, it will now fall to the height of the nearby ground instead of staying in place. Omen was previously able to throw his smokes on top of or nearby other objects and have them stay in place. But that is no longer the case.
Riot to reignite Annie’s flames in League with changes scheduled for Patch 13.2
Numerous League of Legends champions are on Riot Games’ radar for adjustments in 2023, with more of the obscure characters reaching the top of that list. An upcoming batch of changes is directly targeting one of the oldest champions in the game who continues to struggle at all levels.
Ahri’s art update in League appears to draw closer with assets leak from PBE
League of Legends fans who have been anticipating the launch of an art and sustainability update (ASU) for one of the game’s most popular champions—which was delayed slightly past the end of last year—may not need to wait much longer. Various updated splash arts, ability icons, and...
Full Apex Legends patch notes: All Spellbound event changes and bug fixes
Apex Legends developer Respawn Entertainment recently announced the game’s latest event, Spellbound—and it’s a doozy. It’s categorized as a collection event and includes an Heirloom for Seer, the return of Control, and the introduction of private matches for all players. There are 24 new cosmetics to collect, including new legendary character and weapon skins for legends old and new.
With Dash out of the LCS, here’s how the casting crew is shaping up
James “Dash” Patterson announced his exit from the 2023 LCS broadcast on Jan. 3, which stirred a heated discussion in the League of Legends community. Immediately after the announcement, Dash held a stream on his Twitch account, where he revealed more details regarding the situation. He explained that the decision was made by Riot Games, which concluded that the LCS won’t need a desk host in 2023, a role that Dash has been taking and elevating for 10 years.
8 key takeaways from League’s Patch 13.1 notes
The 2023 League of Legends ranked season is officially starting in a few days and the balance team revealed some of the changes that should be coming up in the first official patch of the year. While there aren’t many champion changes expected in Patch 13.1, Riot is hitting the...
LCS fans are sure Riot is killing the tournament following Dash’s exit
The faith in the future of LCS, the North American championship of League of Legends, perhaps has never been so low. The fans of the league had already voiced their concern to Riot Games after the organizer changed the matchdays from weekend primetime hours to Thursday and Friday as part of a restructuring in December 2022 and now they’re gutted to learn that desk host and analyst James “Dash” Patterson, a staple of the LCS’ broadcast, won’t return for 2023, Dash himself confirmed yesterday.
Get godlike during Overwatch 2’s Battle for Olympus event
If you’re tired of battling Roadhog mains in Overwatch 2’s competitive mode, now you can take them on in the arena of your dreams. Welcome to the Battle for Olympus, a special mode live from Jan. 5 to 19 in Overwatch 2 that pits heroes against each other in a deathmatch format. Instead of relying on hooks or hammers, they’ll be wielding special godlike powers to take the crown.
Xayah, Twisted Fate join detailed list of League Patch 13.1 buffs going live next week
With just one week remaining before the start of League of Legends’ 2023 ranked season, Riot Games has fully detailed what players can expect in the premiere patch of the year—with a few bonuses. After teasing the changes yesterday in the patch preview, Riot Phlox, designer on League’s...
Tyler1 slams Riot for taking too long to nerf ‘giga-broken’ League champs that inflate player ranks
Tyler1 is losing it again, and this time, he blasted Riot Games for how long they take to nerf overpowered League of Legends champions. Udyr, who he described as a “giga-broken,” is the champion he was talking about this time around. The energised Twitch star flipped out after encountering yet another player using the meta Jungle hero.
