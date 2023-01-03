The Nintendo Switch isn’t dead just yet as it dominates UK sales even if the year for consoles sales weren’t as impressive. According to a report by GamesIndustry.biz, console sales in the UK declined by about 29% in 2022 compared to the year before. This is apparently due to the fact that PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch suffered issues regarding their stock. The PS5 was mostly riddled with supply issues until it was solved for the holiday season of 2022 and onwards. This means that for those of you who still don’t have the console, it’s now going to be much easier for you to grab one.

23 HOURS AGO