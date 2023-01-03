Read full article on original website
Kait 8
Man accused of leading police on chase with 2 kids in car
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A judge found probable cause to charge a Paragould man with multiple felonies after police say he led them on a chase with two children in his vehicle. Andrew Pantoja, 21, is charged with fleeing, aggravated assault, and two counts of first-degree endangering the welfare of...
Kait 8
Dunklin Officer facing charges after harassing children
DUNKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A police officer who serves two communities in Dunklin County finds herself on the other side of the law, accused of harassing two local children. This unusual story began in Clarkton late last month. That’s when authorities accused Mallory Butler of verbally harassing two children playing outside in the snow on Christmas Eve.
neareport.com
Suspect shoots up home in Jonesboro; no injuries reported
JONESBORO, Ark. – Police were investigating a shooting this week in Jonesboro. It happened late Tuesday/early Wednesday, right around midnight, at the 300-block of E. Allen Avenue. Jonesboro police responded to a report of a house being struck by gunfire. Officers arrived to find holes in the house and...
neareport.com
Kait 8
15-year-old accused of pointing loaded gun at student in school
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police arrested a 15-year-old boy Wednesday after they say he pointed a loaded handgun at another student in a school bathroom. According to the police report, the incident happened around 2 p.m. Jan. 4 at The Academies at Jonesboro High School, 301 Hurricane Dr. The...
Kait 8
Lanes back open following interstate crash
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – All lanes are back open on Interstate 555 in Jonesboro following a crash. ARDOT reported a crash at 6:39 p.m. impacting all lanes at Mile Marker 44.3. Arkansas State Police said there was a two-vehicle crash, but no other details could be provided at this...
KATV
kbsi23.com
1 shot in Poplar Bluff
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KBSI) – One person was injured in a shooting in Poplar Bluff early Wednesday morning. Police officers responded to the 300 block of West Henry Street at 2:18 a.m. on Jan. 4. The victim’s injuries were determined to be non-life threatening, according to the Poplar Bluff...
Kait 8
Man arrested for damaging several vehicles
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – A man was arrested after Jonesboro police said he went on a trail of destruction in a Bobcat. According to the initial incident report, on Saturday, Dec. 31, officers responded to the 600-block of Johnson Avenue west of Main Street about a theft that was in progress.
Kait 8
Traffic Alert: Crash stalls morning commute
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Motorists traveling Highway 49 encountered a few delays following a morning crash. The Arkansas Department of Transportation reported a crash on the highway three miles northeast of State Highway 351 in Brookland at 7:39 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6. ArDOT reports possible injuries. It took crews an...
Kait 8
Missing Harrisburg woman last seen in Jonesboro
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a missing woman. According to a news release, Laura Hubbard was last seen Monday, Jan. 2. That afternoon, the 31-year-old Harrisburg woman was being dropped off at a laundromat on Johnson Avenue in Jonesboro. The sheriff’s...
Kait 8
Sheriff’s office warns of scam calls
ASH FLAT, Ark. (KAIT) - A Northeast Arkansas Sheriff’s Office is warning area residents of a scam involving law enforcement. Sharp County Sheriff Shane Russell says it’s a new scam in his county. The warning comes as a woman in a neighboring county was cheated out of $5,000 due to a similar scam.
KFVS12
Data on job openings, minutes from the last Fed meeting and a recession prediction | Money Talks 1/4. New economic data released on jobs and labor turnover, along with a prediction by the managing director of the International Monetary Fund that 2023 will see a third of the world in recession.
Kait 8
Crews respond to house fire
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Firefighters responded to a house fire Thursday morning in Craighead County. Dispatch reported the fire happened around 7:30 a.m. Jan. 5 in the 500-block of County Road 323. The Bono Fire Department was the first to arrive on the scene. They called for backup from the...
Kait 8
Two people rescued from submerged truck
GREENE Co. (KAIT) – Two people were rescued from a Greene County slough after the truck they were in became submerged. At 8:11 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3, rescue crews from Greene and Craighead Counties were called to the area of Hyde and Lawrence Roads after the truck began taking on water.
Kait 8
School zone speed enforcement initiated in Newport
NEWPORT, Ark. (KAIT) - Newport Police Department will begin school zone speed enforcement on Thursday, January 5th, 2023. According to a social media post, police are seeing an influx in speeding and phone usage in school zones, especially on the elementary campus. The Newport Police Department’s goal is to keep...
KFVS12
Flooded roads in Campbell, Mo.
KYTC reports a structure fire is blocking a portion of U.S. 68 near Aurora. A Murphsyboro woman was killed in a Jackson County crash on Wednesday, Dec. 7. MoDOT to hold public meeting about roundabout project in Gordonville. Updated: Dec. 6, 2022 at 4:30 AM CST. |. MoDOT is holding...
Kait 8
Autopsy scheduled in inmate’s death
CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KAIT) - An inmate’s death is under investigation in Southeast Missouri. The Pemiscot County Sheriff, Tommy Greenwell, confirmed Ricky Hooper, 45, was found dead Saturday in his bunk while breakfast was being served. Greenwell said there appears to be no foul play; an autopsy is scheduled for...
Kait 8
Two dead in house fire
RAVENDEN, Ark. (KAIT) - Two people died after an early morning fire in Ravenden. According to Randolph County Sheriff Kevin Bell, the fire happened around 3 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1 at a home on Homestead Trail. He explained a resident on the property where the house was had woken...
Kait 8
Craighead County road blocked after semi rolls over
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – An overturned tractor-trailer Tuesday night brought traffic to a halt. According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, a semi-truck rolled over on Highway 49 just west of State Highway 226 just before 11 p.m. Jan. 3. According to ArDOT, the crash blocked all lanes...
